Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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Kevin Molloy
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I so agree on this. I don't think we realise how easy we are as humans to be manipulated. I think back to the War in Iraq. Should we attack a country that had never attacked us? No, of course not.

But it wasn't put to us like that.

We had Tony Blair, with tears in his eyes, saying to Americans 'We stand with you, shoulder to shoulder. What has happened to you is the most wicked thing, we won't let you down'. And then the question becomes, 'what sort of friend are we, that would let down their ally at its time of greatest need!' And off we went.

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