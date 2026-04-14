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Dear Readers

In my 50 years, of course I’ve experienced racism and prejudice.

Some of it was outright, frank, name calling based on colour or ethnicity.

“You dirty Paki.”

“You black nigger.”

“You chinky.”

And yes, sometimes people are way off the mark.

But it’s okay.

The reality is, I’ve never really found that kind of gross, crass racism offensive. Quite often, people who are name calling in those situations don’t actually think you’re inferior based on your colour or ethnicity. They’re calling you a name because of an obvious characteristic.

If I was a redhead, I’m sure they’d call me a ginger asshole. If I wore glasses, they’d mock that. If I was overweight, too tall, too short, they’d go for that instead.

No, that kind of racism, I don’t find hurtful or offensive.

What is far more pernicious, far more sinister, is the subtle, quiet discrimination.

And I have experienced a lot of that.

Mainly from middle class, professional, “educated” people.

Working class people, in fact, I’ve never really had a problem with. They’re fighting their own battles. There’s an honesty there.

But the middle class and intellectual class, I have encountered people who clearly believe they are superior to me based on my colour and ethnicity.

It’s difficult to describe.

It’s in the tone.

The remark.

The slight hesitation.

The comment that doesn’t quite land right.

The subtle jabs and jibes woven into conversation.

The missed opportunities.

The doors that never quite open.

Being passed over without explanation.

Not getting invited.

Not being promoted.

Not being recommended.

Not being praised.

The quiet exclusion that no one ever names, but you feel it all the same.

You feel it. And my gut NEVER lies.

And yet it’s always deniable.

It’s been a few years since I’ve experienced anything overt like that. So I was quite surprised when my wife mentioned a conversation she had recently.

My wife mentioned to someone that we (mainly me) are going to be Home Educating our kids from September. The person replied “but aren’t you worried about how the kids will learn about British values and history because of his family background and ethnicity?”

This person knows I was born in the United Kingdom and have spent my whole life here.

This same person watches the BBC religiously, is jabbed up, is a self proclaimed devout Christian, believes they are a “good person,”, tolerant, open minded and probably thinks Nick Griffin former leader of the BNP is a fascist and racist. They certainly think Nigel Farage is a racist.

Out of curiosity I asked Nick if he thought I was capable of teaching my kids British history and values, he said of course, I’m sure you can. When I told him what the other person said, he replied “oh my goodness, that’s racist.”

Check out my amazing podcast with the brilliant Nick here.

What a funny world where people who think they aren’t racist, are in actual fact racist and prejudiced.

And those we are told are racist, are not.

Just another inversion, one of many.

Those who claim to be tolerant are often the most intolerant.

Those that claim to be enlihgtned are often the most ignorant.

Those who claim to be open minded are in fact the most closed to new ideas and diiffering viewpoints.

Those who claim to be religious often are the furthest from God.

Those who shout loudest about inclusion often exclude the most.

Those who speak of diversity often demand conformity.

Those who claim to follow science often refuse to question it.

Those who talk about compassion often show none when challenged.

Those who claim moral superiority often act with the least humility.

Those who preach freedom often support control.

Those who claim to protect children often undermine parental authority.

Those who say “trust the experts” often ignore lived experience.

Those who claim to fight misinformation often censor discussion.

Those who say “be kind” are often the quickest to attack.

Those who claim to think critically often outsource their thinking.

Those who accuse others of hate often carry the most prejudice.

Those who claim neutrality often push the strongest agenda.

Those who claim to stand for truth often cannot tolerate questions.

Those who claim to be the most educated are often the most indoctrinated.

Those who claim to be awake are often deeply conditioned.

Those who claim to care about fairness often apply double standards.

Those who claim to value individuality often punish those who stand apart.

Those who claim to be informed often repeat what they’ve been told.

Those who claim to be on the “right side of history” rarely question who is writing it.

It is very easy to believe you are a good person.

In fact, most people do.

But history teaches us something deeply uncomfortable. A lot of harm, a lot of cruelty, a lot of evil, is not carried out by people who think they are bad. It is carried out by people who are utterly convinced they are good, moral, righteous, even virtuous.

That is what makes it so dangerous.

Because the moment you are certain of your own goodness, you stop questioning yourself. You stop examining your thoughts, your words, your behaviour. You stop seeing your own blind spots.

And that is where the real danger lies.

Because hypocrisy often hides behind the mask of virtue.

All of us, every single one of us, should regularly pause and ask difficult questions.

Why do I think this?

Why did I say that?

What assumptions am I making about this person?

Where might I be wrong?

Because the truth is, none of us are immune.

And the closer you believe you are to being a good, holy, a righteous person, the less likely you are to see your own prejudice, your own arrogance, your own capacity for harm.

And in that moment, you are not moving closer to truth.

You are moving further away from it. And if you believe in God and all that is Good, I would say you are straying away from that too.

Love

Doc

Ps Want to spend some quality time with me and 16 other beautiful souls? Then come on my retreat, details above.

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Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

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