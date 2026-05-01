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Do you feel like you need a real break this summer… not just time off, but time to reset?

To step away from the noise, slow things down, and actually feel present again.

To enjoy great food, beautiful surroundings, meaningful conversations, and space to properly switch off.

26th to 28th June, Hertfordshire, England.

Spaces are limited, so if you’re thinking about it, now’s the time.

https://docmalik.com/events/connection-retreat-june/

What to expect

Over three days, this is what we’ll explore together:

• Yoga and gentle movement to ground your body

• A deeply restorative MELT class to release tension and pain

• A powerful sound bath to calm your nervous system

• A guided sauna experience to properly unwind

• Bespoke massages tailored to you, helping you truly switch off

• A nature walk and monastery visit to step away from the noise

• Firepit evenings with honest conversations and reflection

• Beautiful, nourishing meals made with care

• Open discussions around men’s and women’s health, the conversations we often avoid

And something a little different…

I’ll also be sharing a preview reading from my upcoming book, ideas and stories I’ve not yet released publicly.

Book here https://docmalik.com/events/connection-retreat-june/

Dear Readers

If you have private health insurance, or are thinking of buying or renewing a policy, you should read this before you make that decision.

I’ve been meaning to write this piece for a while now, because most people don’t really understand the fraudulent nature, in my opinion, of medical insurance and how it has damaged the doctor-patient relationship.

I’m sorry it’s long but it is a very complex topic that needs to be broken down methodically.

And I write this piece having been in the medical system for 25 years, and as a private consultant for a decade.

I write this reflecting the patient perspective of what it’s like to use medical insurance and the problems with it, but also the impact it has on healthcare providers, doctors, surgeons, physical therapists, etc.

The Original Promise of Medical Insurance

The idea of medical insurance is quite simple and on the surface, totally reasonable and understandable.

Someone who is generally fit and healthy may suddenly develop a medical issue.

It could be a broken bone. It could be a medical condition.

They need to see a private doctor, undergo expensive tests, possibly even surgery.

All of this may rack up to thousands of pounds or dollars, which the patient doesn’t have at that moment in time.

Insurance mitigates this problem by simply paying in a small amount every month, spread over a long period of time.

The insurance company now will pick up the bill.

So the equation is very simple.

You have a patient who has a problem.

They go to a doctor who diagnoses and treats them, and charge them a cost.

And remember, the doctor costs are only part of the overall cost.

There are also costs to:

The hospital

The imaging department

The rehab department

The rehab specialists

Paying the doctor fees does not amount to the total private fees that need to be paid out.

But the insurance company would hopefully pay the invoices as they come in, with minimal questions asked.

That was historically the model.

Also do not forget drug costs, equipment such as braces and orthotics, adjustments at home etc which are usually NOT covered by medical insurance.

The Economics, And Why It Made Sense

Now, why do people like this model?

Because by giving a small amount of money every month, they can hedge against any future potential hit, and not have to pay out a large sum in one go that may otherwise bankrupt them.

For the insurance companies, it makes sense because it is profitable for them.

As long as paying out the claims is less than the income from the premiums, they make a profit.

And as I’m not a communist, I’m not against making a profit.

If you offer a service, of course you should be able to make a profit.

But the question is:

Is the profit reasonable?

Is it rapacious, exploitative, monopolist?

And is it even more than just profit?

Does it affect the patient-doctor relationship? As you will read on, you will see that it does, and not in a small way, but in completely and not in a good way.

The Shift, Insurance Moves Into the Consultation Room

So in the past, the idea was that the insurance company sat outside the patient-doctor relationship.

They simply collected the money in the form of premiums from the patient and paid out the invoices that the doctor and the hospital charged.

That’s changed, not overnight but gradually over several decades

Now the insurance companies stand firmly in the middle of that doctor-patient relationship.

Not only do they collect the money from the patient and then pay out the doctor, they set terms, limits, and conditions.

They tell the patient:

Which doctor they can see (the specialist might not be the one the patient wants - after all nothing beats personal recommendations, not a list generated by the insurance company)

Which treatment centre they can attend (people may prefer a certain reputable hospital or department, or one that is close to them, not just the centre that is insurance “approved”)

Which diagnostic centre they can use

Which specialist to see, for example a doctor instead of an osteopath

They cap:

The type of procedures

The number of treatments for example, physical therapy sessions

They have:

Hospital restrictions

Hospital list restrictions

Authorisation rules

Policy limits

Whether it’s:

Drugs

Diagnostics

Mental health

Physio

Cancer care

Outpatient cover

It can, and often is, all capped.

The Rise of Restrictions, The Fine Print Reality

In the past, you were simply covered or not covered.

Now, policies are layered with conditions.

According to the Association of British Insurers, private medical insurance is designed to cover:

“Acute conditions that arise after the policy begins”

That sounds reasonable.

Until you look at what sits outside that definition.

Many policies exclude or limit:

Pre existing conditions

Chronic conditions requiring long term management

Experimental or non standard treatments

Certain cancer therapies

Extended rehabilitation

In practice:

The very conditions that often require the most ongoing care may fall outside full coverage

This is not theoretical.

Cases reviewed by the Financial Ombudsman Service show disputes arising from:

Classification of conditions as chronic

Disagreements over pre existing conditions

Limits on treatment duration or type

The Illusion of “Choice”, The Rise of Layered Policies

But there’s another major shift that most people don’t fully appreciate.

In the past, health insurance was relatively simple:

You were either covered, or you were not

Now, what used to be a straightforward concept has been transformed into a multi layered system of policies.

You’ll now find:

Basic cover

Standard cover

Bronze

Silver

Gold

Platinum

Each one marketed as:

More choice

More flexibility

More affordability

On the surface, this sounds like progress.

In reality, it often creates something very different…..

Fragmentation of coverage

Instead of one clear level of protection, coverage is now fragmented:

Outpatient care may be limited or excluded

Mental health may be capped

Physiotherapy may be restricted to a small number of sessions by a limited choice of providers

Cancer treatments may vary significantly depending on the policy tier

Diagnostic tests may require additional authorisation or upgrades

So what appears to be “insurance” is often:

A partial, conditional product

The upsell trap

Patients are then faced with a familiar situation:

You think you are covered

You discover gaps when you actually need care

You are told: “That’s not included in your policy” “You would need a higher tier for that”



Which leads to:

Paying more to get closer to what people assumed they already had

The illusion of security

This creates a powerful psychological effect:

People feel protected

People feel reassured

People believe they have access

But in reality:

Access is conditional, tiered, and often restricted

A more uncomfortable question

So we have to ask:

Has this system genuinely improved access to care?

Or has it:

Created complexity

Reduced clarity

Allowed companies to extract more money

While providing less comprehensive coverage as standard

The underlying shift

What used to be:

A financial safety net

Has increasingly become:

A menu of conditional options

Where full coverage is no longer the default,

but something that must be purchased, upgraded, and maintained at increasing cost

The end result

The system still calls itself “health insurance”

But for many people:

It functions more like selective access to healthcare, governed by contracts, tiers, and fine print

Where Does the Money Go?

And I can tell you one thing.

Premiums keep going up and the fees paid out to the hospitals and doctors keep going down.

So where does the money go?

That is the question.

It’s certainly not for the benefit of the patient.

Let’s bring some actual numbers into this.

For Bupa’s UK insurance arm:

Revenue: ~£3.3 billion

Profit before tax: ~£180 million

Claims payout ratio: ~74%

That means:

Around 74 pence of every £1 goes toward claims

The remaining ~26% goes toward:

Administration

Systems

Salaries

Executive compensation

Expansion

Profit

However, zooming out to the wider group level, profitability is significantly larger.

In 2025 alone, Bupa reported profits of roughly £1 billion, and a turnover of £18 billion. Healthcare is big business.

So while individual insurance entities may show modest margins, the overall system is highly profitable at scale.

And this raises a deeper question:

If a quarter of premiums does not reach patient care, and the overall system is generating hundreds of millions, if not billions in surplus, where exactly is the value flowing?

The Hidden Driver, Corporate Insurance

Now, most insurance, private medical (health) insurance in the United Kingdom is corporate insurance.

A lot of employees don’t appreciate the problems with that and the limitations that come along with it.

Industry data suggests:

Around 6.5 million people in the UK have private medical insurance

A significant proportion of these are employer funded

Which means:

The purchaser is the employer

The user is the employee

This creates a disconnect:

People believe they are covered, but don’t understand the limits until they need it

But it goes deeper than that.

Corporate insurance is often:

Cheap and cheerful

Designed to meet a budget

Structured to look attractive rather than be comprehensive

Employers want:

Cost control

Attractive benefits packages

Insurers provide:

Tiered, restricted products

Intermediaries sit in the middle:

Brokers

Benefits consultants

They:

Recycle the same major insurers

Optimise for price, not care

US Equivalent, Employer Based Insurance at Scale

In the United States, this model is not the exception.

It is the system.

Most people receive their health insurance through their employer.

On the surface, it looks like a benefit.

In reality, it creates a structure of dependence.

Employer first, patient second

In this system:

The employer chooses the insurer

The employer chooses the level of cover

The employer controls the budget

The employee:

Gets what they are given

There is very little true choice.

Restricted networks

Even if you have insurance, you are not free to see anyone you want.

You are restricted to:

Approved networks

Approved hospitals

Approved specialists

Go outside that network:

You may pay significantly more

Or you may not be covered at all

So what looks like access is actually:

Controlled access

The illusion of choice

Patients may be offered:

Multiple plans

Different tiers

Various pricing options

But in reality:

All plans are structured within the same system

All involve restrictions

All involve trade offs

So while it feels like choice:

It is choice within a tightly defined box

Job tied healthcare, the biggest pressure point

And here is the most critical issue.

Your healthcare is tied to your employment.

Lose your job:

Lose your healthcare

That creates a powerful and often unspoken pressure:

People stay in jobs they don’t want

People avoid taking risks

People tolerate poor conditions

Because:

Their health coverage depends on it

The consequences

This leads to a system where:

Healthcare is not just about health

It becomes tied to employment, income, and stability

And at its worst:

Access to care becomes a function of your job, not your need

A more uncomfortable truth

And when you combine:

Employer control

Restricted networks

Insurance gatekeeping

You get a system where:

The patient is not the primary decision maker

Why this matters for the UK

The UK is not there yet.

But the direction of travel is clear.

As private insurance expands and integrates further into the system:

The same structural pressures begin to emerge

The Closed Ecosystem

Insurance does not operate in isolation.

It is tightly linked to hospital groups such as:

Spire Healthcare

Circle Health Group

Nuffield Health

HCA Healthcare

The flow is simple:

Premiums are collected Patients need care Insurer authorises treatment Patients are directed to approved providers Hospitals depend on insurer funded patients

This creates a feedback loop:

Insurers control access

Hospitals depend on insurers

Doctors must comply and toe the line

US Equivalent

Companies like UnitedHealthcare:

Control networks

Influence care pathways

Integrate services

Control Over Doctors, My Personal Experience

They also start dictating to the doctors how much they’re going to renumerate for their consultation and surgical fees.

And I can speak from direct experience.

When I signed up with Bupa and AXA Health in 2010:

Consultation fees were capped at £140 and £110 respectively

This was less than consultants earned 2 decades earlier.

And from 2010 to 2024 when I left fees stagnated or continued to fall.

I was told:

If I did not comply, I would lose access to “their” patients

Clinical interference

I was told I was doing:

Too many follow ups

Too many scans

Not enough operations

Three follow ups after major surgery were considered excessive. Let that sink in.

It didn’t matter that my conversion rate dropped from 25% to 5%, meaning I only needed to operate on a small fraction of my patients. The reason was simple. I started treating the whole patient. Looking at their sleep, stress, diet, and movement. When you actually address those properly, a lot of people don’t need surgery.

None of that mattered.

It didn’t matter that I had hundreds of five star reviews. It didn’t matter that patients were leaving healthier, better, and genuinely grateful. It didn’t matter that my complication rate was far below average.

What mattered were “their” metrics.

I was told I was doing too many scans. Not enough operations. Too many follow ups. I was told to change.

I didn’t.

Instead, I rejected the insurance companies’ demands and built a different kind of practice. A boutique practice. Around 85% of my patients were self paying, not insured. I only worked with smaller insurers who allowed me to practise properly and simply paid the bills, as they were originally intended to do.

Financially, I took a hit. About a 25% drop in revenue.

But I gained something far more valuable.

Time.

Time with my patients, and time for myself.

Because I was charging what I believed was fair, I could afford to spend an hour with each patient, not 15 or 20 minutes like many of my colleagues. I was less stressed, more present, and ultimately happier.

But most of my colleagues didn’t follow suit. They couldn’t, or wouldn’t. Many of them thought I was mad.

And this was before the “plandemic”.

Incentive distortion

Instead my colleagues like almost all doctors, here in the UK and US have adapted:

Shorter consultations

More operations

More interventions

More drugs

Because:

The system rewards intervention and compliance

Financial reality

Most people think doctors make a lot of money, and we do. But it’s important to understand the reality, and the hurdles involved in building and running a private practice.

What people see is the headline number. What they don’t see are the costs.

To even open your doors, you are immediately carrying significant overhead.

There’s the cost of the space itself, whether that’s renting a room in a private hospital or clinic, or leasing and maintaining your own premises. That alone can run into tens of thousands a year.

Then there are staff costs. A good practice doesn’t run on its own. You need a secretary, often a receptionist, someone to manage bookings, communications, billing, and patient queries. And if you want things to run smoothly, you need experienced staff, not the cheapest option.

Then comes equipment. Depending on your specialty, this might include diagnostic tools, ultrasound machines, gait analysis systems, or other clinical equipment. Much of this is either expensive to purchase outright or comes with ongoing hire or leasing costs.

Indemnity insurance is another major burden, and for some specialties it is crippling. This is not optional. Without it, you simply cannot practise. And the premiums can be eye watering.

On top of that, you have practice software. The best systems for patient records, scheduling, billing, and compliance are almost always subscription based. So that’s another ongoing cost, month after month, year after year.

Then there are dictation and transcription costs, website hosting, IT support, accounting, regulatory compliance, and all the small but essential expenses that keep a practice functioning.

And increasingly, there are website and marketing costs. Because in a competitive private landscape, simply being a good doctor is not enough. You need:

A professional website

Search visibility

Online presence

Patient acquisition systems

All of which cost money, time, or both.

It all adds up.

Very quickly, you realise that before you earn a single pound, you are tens of thousands of pounds in.

And only once those costs are covered do you begin to earn anything.

So when people look at a doctor’s private income and think it sounds high, they are often looking at the gross figure, not the reality. By the time overheads are paid, and then tax is applied, what you actually take home can be far less than people imagine.

And this is exactly where the pressure comes in.

Because when consultation fees are capped, and surgical fees are pushed down, the only way for many clinicians to maintain income is to:

See more patients.

Spend less time with each one.

And, in some cases, do more procedures.

That is not a coincidence.

That is the system working exactly as it was designed.

My expenses before tax were in the region of £80,000.

So my £150,000 practice income becomes ~£70,000 after expenses and before tax.

Conflict of interest

Faced with falling consultation fees and downward pressure on surgical income, many doctors have been forced to think outside the box to sustain their practices.

They adapted.

Some began investing in imaging facilities.

Others moved into offering in house diagnostics and procedures.

And increasingly, income shifted toward scans, tests, and interventions.

MRI scans.

Ultrasounds.

Image guided injections.

That’s where the money started to be. And it can be very lucrative.

But here’s the part that is almost never discussed.

Patients are rarely, if ever, told that their doctor or surgeon might have a financial interest in the very tests or procedures being recommended.

In some cases, there are profit sharing arrangements.

Meaning:

Every scan, every test, every injection could financially benefit the referring doctor.

That is a clear conflict of interest.

And yet, in most cases, it is not disclosed.

So the patient, sitting in the consultation room, assumes that every recommendation is purely clinical.

When in reality:

There may also be a financial incentive sitting quietly in the background.

Incentives for inexperienced clinicians

There’s another layer to this that people rarely consider.

The doctors and healthcare providers who are:

Relatively inexperienced

Fresh out of medical school or college

Trying to build their practice

Are often the most likely to go along with the insurance companies’ dictates and requirements.

Why?

Because they:

Need patient volume

Need income

Need to establish themselves

So they don’t question the system.

They comply with it.

And over time, they begin to work within a model that is based on:

Quantity over quality

A “pile them high” approach.

Short consultations.

High throughput.

Standardised care pathways.

And while that may be efficient from a system perspective:

It does not necessarily equate to good medical practice

Why are these doctors “approved”?

This leads to an uncomfortable but important question:

When you are directed to an “approved” specialist, doctor, or surgeon…

Why are they approved?

Is it because they are:

The most experienced?

The most skilled?

The most thoughtful?

The most ethical?

The “best”?

Or is it because:

They are working in alignment with what the insurance companies want?

Because approval does not necessarily mean:

Best for the patient

It often means:

Compatible with the system

Why this matters to you

So when you are:

Given a list of approved doctors

Told who you can and cannot see

You need to ask yourself:

Is this recommendation based on quality of care, or compliance with a system?

Because those two things are not always the same.

And that distinction:

Could directly affect your outcome

The UK Market, Not a Free Market

The UK system is dominated by:

Bupa

AXA Health

Aviva

VitalityHealth

They control:

90 to 95 percent of the market

The United States, The Extreme Version

If the UK is concentrated, the United States is even more so.

The US private health insurance market is dominated by a handful of massive corporations, including:

UnitedHealthcare

Elevance Health

CVS Health

Cigna

Humana

These companies dominate large segments of the market, particularly employer based insurance.

In many regions:

A small number of insurers control the majority of available plans

Which means:

Limited competition

Limited choice

Standardised restrictions

Take UnitedHealthcare:

Revenue: $300bn+

Market cap: $300bn+

50 million+ insured

7th largest company globally (Fortune Global 500, 2025)

And it sits at the centre of a system that controls access to healthcare for tens of millions of people.

Concentration of power

Just like in the UK, but on a much larger scale:

A handful of companies dominate the market

They influence pricing

They shape access

They define the rules of care

The difference is scale.

In the US:

The consequences are amplified

Because the system is not a supplement to public care.

It is often:

The primary gateway to healthcare

The common pattern

Whether you look at the UK or the US, the pattern is the same:

Market concentration

Limited competition

Increasing control by insurers

Reduced autonomy for both patients and doctors

Which raises a fundamental question:

When a small number of companies control access to care, who is the system really designed to serve?

Lobbying power

These companies don’t just operate within the system.

They shape it.

The largest US insurers spend vast sums on lobbying, political donations, and influencing regulation. They sit at the table when policy is written. They fund industry groups. They have direct access to lawmakers. And these same US insurers, policymakers, CEOs are now in the UK, shaping the future of the NHS and UK private healthcare sector.

Take for example Simon Stevens.

Former executive at UnitedHealth Group

Specifically worked at its division UnitedHealth Group / Optum

Then became CEO of NHS England (2014 to 2021)

A senior figure from the largest US healthcare corporation stepping in to run the NHS

And he went on to lead major structural reforms of the NHS during his tenure, and you think this would not be to the advantage of private healthcare companies and insurers?

This matters.

Because the rules that govern healthcare, what is covered, how it is paid for, what is required for approval, are not created in a vacuum.

They are shaped by the very organisations and people that profit from them.

So when people ask why the system is so complex, so resistant to change, and so tilted toward administrative control, the answer is simple:

The people with the most financial power have the most influence over the rules.

Medical Loss Ratio

In the United States, there is at least an attempt to regulate how much insurers spend on patient care.

Under federal law, insurers are required to spend:

80 to 85 percent of premium income on medical care and quality improvement

The remaining:

15 to 20 percent

Goes toward:

Administration

Executive salaries

Marketing

Shareholder returns

Profit

On paper, that sounds reassuring.

In reality, it still means that a significant portion of every healthcare dollar never reaches the patient.

And perhaps more importantly:

It incentivises insurers to tightly control what counts as “medical care”

Because the lower the approved costs, the easier it is to stay within those margins.

Systemic issues

Once you understand the financial structure, the behaviour of the system starts to make sense.

The problems people experience are not random.

They are built into the design.

Claim denials

Patients assume that if they are insured, they are covered.

But in practice:

Claims can be denied

Treatments can be deemed “not medically necessary”

Coverage can be limited based on policy wording

And these decisions are often made:

After the patient has already sought care

Prior authorisation delays

Before many treatments can even begin, approval is required.

This process:

Adds time

Adds friction

Adds uncertainty

Doctors must justify decisions to insurers.

Patients wait.

Care is delayed.

And sometimes:

Conditions worsen while approvals are pending

Complex billing

The US system is notorious for its complexity.

Patients can receive:

Multiple bills from different providers

Unexpected charges

“Out of network” fees they didn’t anticipate

Even with insurance, costs can be:

Confusing, unpredictable, and significant

Legal disputes

When things go wrong:

Patients may challenge insurers

Insurers defend their decisions

Cases escalate into legal disputes

This adds:

Stress

Time

Financial burden

At a moment when patients are already vulnerable.

The underlying pattern

When you step back, all of this points to the same underlying reality:

The system is designed to manage cost, risk, and liability, not simply to deliver care

And once you understand that:

The behaviours of the system stop being surprising

They become predictable.

Bupa and the “No Shareholder” Narrative

In the UK, Bupa is an institution. It is a household brand.

Bupa is often presented as something different. It emphasises that it has no shareholders and that it reinvests its profits. On the surface, that sounds reassuring. It creates the impression of a more ethical, patient focused organisation, one that isn’t driven by the same pressures as a traditional corporation.

But when you look a little closer, the reality is more complex.

It’s true that Bupa has no shareholders in the conventional sense. It doesn’t pay dividends out to external investors. But that does not mean it doesn’t generate profit. It does, and in significant amounts. Hundreds of millions of pounds in surplus, and in strong years approaching or exceeding a billion globally.

So the question becomes, where does that money go?

If it’s not flowing out to shareholders, it’s being retained within the organisation. It’s used to expand into new markets, acquire clinics and healthcare businesses, invest in infrastructure and technology, build financial reserves, and fund executive compensation and bonuses. In other words, the profit doesn’t disappear, it circulates internally, strengthening the organisation and extending its reach.

At the same time, Bupa employs over 80,000 people globally. Many of those are frontline staff working in care homes and healthcare settings, often earning relatively modest salaries, typically in the region of £20,000 to £30,000 a year. These are the people delivering the care on the ground.

Above them sits a very different layer. Senior executives receive multi million pound compensation packages, often with substantial bonuses tied to growth and financial performance. So while there are no shareholders extracting dividends, there is still a clear financial hierarchy within the organisation.

Not beholden to shareholders, a lot of what goes on in Bupa is quite opaque.

Bupa’s narrative is that profits are reinvested into better services. But reinvestment can mean many things. It can mean expansion, acquisitions, scaling operations, and investing in systems, all of which strengthen the organisation itself. What is less clear is how directly that reinvestment translates into better outcomes for patients.

Growth of the organisation is not the same as improvement in patient care.

So what you end up with is not a charity, and not a traditional shareholder driven corporation, but something in between. A large, powerful organisation that generates substantial profit, retains it internally, expands its footprint, and rewards its leadership, while operating in a system where patients often face rising premiums, increasing restrictions, and conditional access to care.

The uncomfortable truth is that removing shareholders does not remove financial incentives. It does not remove growth targets, or performance pressures. It simply changes where the money goes, and where the power sits.

And that matters.

Because many people assume that “no shareholders” means the organisation is aligned with patients. But that is not necessarily the case. The system still has incentives, still has hierarchies, and those forces still shape how care is delivered.

Bupa may not pay dividends to shareholders, but it still operates like a major corporate organisation, with executive incentives, growth strategies, and market dominance.

And that means the same fundamental tension remains.

Between cost, control, and care.

The Rise of Managed Healthcare, And Why It Matters

This is where everything changes.

Insurance has evolved into what is now called managed healthcare. On paper, the idea is simple, control costs and coordinate care. It sounds entirely reasonable, as most nefarious policies start out as.

In practice, it creates a constant tension between cost control and patient care. And that tension quietly shapes almost every decision that follows.

At its core, managed care is about limiting spend not delivering what is best for the patient. Over time, that shifts decision making away from what is best for the patient and towards what will be approved and paid for. It’s rarely explicit, but it’s always there, influencing the boundaries of care.

I saw it first hand as head of the orthopaedic department when I attended hospital executive management meetings.

Choice begins to narrow. Patients find themselves directed into approved networks, approved doctors, approved pathways. Step outside that system, and the costs rise sharply, or the cover disappears altogether. What looks like access is, in reality, controlled access.

Then comes the bureaucracy. Pre authorisation, approvals, layers of administrative gatekeeping. Care slows down. Doctors wait for permission. Patients wait for decisions. And sometimes, while the system deliberates, conditions worsen.

Medicine itself begins to change. Protocols take precedence over judgement. Care becomes standardised, process driven, less individual. The nuance that defines good medicine starts to erode.

The doctor patient relationship doesn’t escape this. Doctors are increasingly caught between what they believe is right and what they are allowed to do. Patients sense it. Trust, which sits at the heart of medicine, begins to weaken.

In trying to reduce unnecessary care, the system can swing too far. Necessary investigations are delayed or denied. Chronic and complex conditions are under managed. Care becomes reactive rather than thoughtful.

Behind the scenes, the administrative burden grows. Doctors spend more time filling out forms, seeking approval, navigating systems, and less time actually listening to patients. Burnout rises. The quality of care inevitably suffers.

And perhaps most importantly, the system focuses on managing illness efficiently rather than preventing it. Short term cost savings take priority over long term health.

When you step back, the pattern becomes clear.

Managed healthcare isn’t just about delivering care. It is about managing money, risk, and liability.

And once you understand that, everything else starts to make sense.

There’s another layer to this that most people don’t see.

Managed healthcare isn’t just a private sector phenomenon. It now exists within the NHS as well.

Because the same management class moves between both worlds.

People who work in private insurance and corporate healthcare end up in senior roles in the public system. And those in the public system move back into the private sector. It’s a revolving door.

So the culture follows them.

The mindset doesn’t stay contained in one system. It permeates both.

The language of efficiency, cost control, targets, metrics, pathways, all of it becomes standardised, regardless of whether you’re in a publicly funded or privately funded system.

On the surface, the NHS and private insurance look very different.

One is funded through taxation.

The other through premiums.

But beneath that, the underlying structure starts to look remarkably similar.

In both cases, you have:

Centralised control

Financial constraints shaping decisions

Increasing layers of management between doctor and patient

The mechanism of extracting money may differ. But the system itself, how it is run, how decisions are made, how care is delivered, begins to converge.

And that’s the uncomfortable truth.

It’s not just about public versus private.

It’s about the model.

And that model is spreading.

The Core Problem

This is not just about money.

It is about control.

The system has shifted from:

Doctor and patient deciding care

To:

A third party determining what is allowed

What Would I Do?

I’m not going to tell you what to do.

I’m not going to tell you whether to get insurance or not.

But I will tell you what I do, and what I have done ever since I’ve been a doctor, and even as a private surgeon.

I have never once taken out private medical insurance.

Why?

Because I saw the problems first hand.

I saw what my patients had to go through, phoning the insurance company every single time, seeking authorisation, getting permission to see the doctor they wanted to see, at the hospital they wanted to go to, for the tests they were told to get.

I saw the hoops.

The stress.

The hassle.

The delays.

The denials.

And it was simply something I didn’t want to be part of.

What I did instead was simple.

I put aside a small amount of money regularly into a rainy day fund.

Over the years, when my wife and I needed care, whether that was for injuries, consultations, MRI scans, or sports related issues, we paid out of pocket.

And I can tell you this honestly.

What I have spent over the last 10 years on healthcare is a fraction of what I would have paid in insurance premiums.

But there’s another step.

Don’t just save that money.

Invest it.

For example, in gold or silver.

Let it grow.

So instead of paying premiums into a system that controls access, you are building your own financial buffer, while also creating wealth.

And this brings me to something even more important.

If you really want to protect your wealth, start with your health.

Because the reality is simple.

Medical illness is one of the leading causes of financial hardship, particularly in places like the United States.

So if you want to avoid the cost, the stress, and the dependency on systems, the most powerful thing you can do is prevent illness in the first place.

That means investing in:

Your diet.

Your sleep.

Your stress levels.

Your movement.

Your environment.

Because a healthy person doesn’t need to navigate the system nearly as often.

Everything I’ve been discussing, whether in my consultations or recently on the podcast with Catherine Austin Fitts, comes back to this.

Health and wealth are deeply connected.

Neglect one, and the other will eventually suffer.

And one final thing.

When I finally get my book out:

That will be an investment worth making.

Final Thought

Medical insurance was designed to protect patients from financial risk.

But in doing so, it has quietly transformed the system.

It now sits between doctor and patient.

It controls access.

It limits care.

It shapes decisions.

The illusion is security.

The reality is conditional permission.

Final Closing Paragraph

And perhaps the most uncomfortable truth of all is this:

Most people will only discover the limitations of their insurance at the exact moment they need it most, when they are vulnerable, stressed, and looking for help. That is when the fine print becomes real, when “coverage” turns into conditions, and when decisions about your care are no longer entirely yours or your doctor’s to make.

If there is one thing to take away from all of this, it is not fear, but awareness.

Because once you truly understand how the system works, you can make decisions from a position of clarity, not assumption.

And in a world where systems increasingly sit between you and your health, that awareness may be one of the most valuable forms of protection you have.

The issue is not that insurance pays nothing out. It clearly does. The issue is that it redefines care into what is contractually permitted, rather than what is clinically needed.

Love

Doc

ps if you have a question about the retreat email me at retreats@docmalik.com

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