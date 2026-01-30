SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear Readers

This morning I published an article at the request of my friend Madeleine Hunt, who was recently on the podcast.

Link below -

She has been working tirelessly, largely behind the scenes, to challenge both government and local councils as they push through structural changes that are radically altering the democratic fabric of this country.

Many of the agendas people are already familiar with, ESG, DEI, climate policy, Agenda 2030, smart cities, are not primarily implemented through Parliament. They are delivered locally, through councils. That was also true during COVID. Lockdowns, business closures, enforcement, and compliance measures were not abstract national policies, they were implemented and enforced at local council level. That set a clear precedent.

It is therefore crucial to understand just how much power local councils hold, and how so called devolution of power has in reality amounted to a concentration of authority, exercised through executive boards, quangos, NGOs, and unelected structures that are increasingly insulated from democratic accountability.

In the coming months, unless there is rapid and informed public engagement, we are likely to see profound changes to the structure, authority, and accountability of local government. These changes are not cosmetic. They go to the heart of how decisions are made, who makes them, and whether those people can be held to account.

For that reason, I believe it is essential that citizens push back using the law, not slogans, not outrage, and not party politics.

This is the letter I sent to my own local council this morning. It was addressed to the Section 151 Officer, who is typically the Chief Finance Officer and carries personal statutory responsibility for lawful spending. I also copied in the Monitoring Officer, who has legal oversight duties, and the Chief Executive.

Finding these officers is straightforward. A simple web search for your council name followed by Section 151 Officer or Monitoring Officer will usually bring up their details. Sending the email takes minutes.

I have amended the template Madeleine shared with me. What began as an informative briefing has been deliberately shaped into a formal notice, one that puts senior officers on notice of the law, makes explicit reference to their statutory duties, and requires written confirmation of compliance or a clear legal explanation. It does this without aggression, theatrics, or imprecision.

The aim is simple:

First, to put the council executive on notice of the relevant legal framework.

Second, to make clear that statutory officers are personally relying on their legal duties.

Third, to require written confirmation that those duties are being met, or an explanation if they are not.

Even if only a small fraction of my readership sends a similar letter, it has the potential to make a meaningful difference. This is how lawful resistance works, quietly, procedurally, and on the record.

Please read, adapt, send, and if you feel it is appropriate, share this as widely as you can.

Thank you.

Lots of love

Doc Malik

Template Letter

Subject: Formal Notice and Request for Confirmation of Lawful Authority

Dear [Chief Executive]

Cc, Section 151 Officer, Monitoring Officer

This letter is provided as a formal notice and factual briefing regarding the structural changes currently affecting local government, and the legal and financial duties now engaged by those changes.

We are writing as residents to ensure that the council’s senior officers are fully sighted on the statutory risks that arise where Local Government Reorganisation is pursued without the lawful authority required by Parliament.

This correspondence is sent in good faith, and for the purpose of ensuring compliance with the Local Government Act 2000 and related statutory duties.

1. Statutory Authority, Cabinet versus Full Council

Under the Local Government Act 2000, decisions to request or consent to fundamental changes in governance structure, electoral arrangements, or reorganisation must be authorised by Full Council, not by Cabinet acting alone.

Recent events have demonstrated that when this statutory requirement is properly observed, councils have lawfully declined to request election postponements. Over half of the councils approached correctly concluded that a “locally led” process requires the consent of the whole elected body.

We are concerned that recent blanket legal and political interventions risk overriding these lawful local decisions, and in doing so may expose councils and officers to acting ultra vires, beyond their legal powers.

We therefore seek confirmation that no request, consent, or expenditure related to reorganisation or election postponement has been, or will be, made without a valid Full Council resolution.

2. Financial Governance, Audit Backstop and Section 151 Duty

We also draw attention to the continuing reliance on the Audit Backstop provisions to issue disclaimed audit opinions for unresolved financial years.

While the legislation permits the publication of accounts, it does not extinguish the underlying duty to ensure that expenditure is lawful, auditable, and properly authorised.

The commitment of significant transition funding toward future authorities, while legacy accounts remain unresolved, raises serious questions under the Section 151 duty.

We ask the council to confirm that no expenditure related to Local Government Reorganisation is being incurred where:

• the authority lacks a current electoral mandate

• the expenditure relates to bodies not yet legally constituted

• unresolved audit issues remain material to the council’s financial position

3. Distinction Between Council and Mayoral Elections

We further note the critical distinction between ordinary council elections and mayoral elections.

Restoring or prioritising mayoral votes without first securing the continued existence and authority of local councils risks entrenching a centralised governance model that has not received explicit public consent.

We ask the council to confirm that no action is being taken that would prejudice the continuation of local representative governance pending lawful elections and audited accounts.

Request for Confirmation

In light of the above, we respectfully request written confirmation that:

• all actions relating to reorganisation and election postponement are authorised by Full Council

• no expenditure is being committed outside a lawful mandate

• statutory duties under the Local Government Act 2000 and Section 151 are being fully complied with

If the council believes that any of the above duties do not apply, we ask that the legal basis for that position be set out clearly in writing.

This letter is sent to ensure transparency, accountability, and lawful governance. It is not political correspondence, but a request for confirmation of statutory compliance.

Yours sincerely,

[Name]

[Resident of ward or area]

