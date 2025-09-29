Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
10h

Well I do not have digital I.D. nor do our family members and the people I mix with do not have it or want it. It's a trap like all the other carrots governments hang out there for the unwary so that that can get their way which is tyranny - taking orders from the WHO, UN, and WEF.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ExcessDeathsAU's avatar
ExcessDeathsAU
12hEdited

It's working in Australia. We have had digital ID since May 2024. I estimate about 75% of Australians now have digital ID.

I refused digital ID and my life is hard.

Edit - I did an analysis of the 2024 federal budget and it was mainly concerned with digital economic transformation. It all went through. Articles for those interested

https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australian-electricians-required

https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/australian-federal-budget-blood-and

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Doc Malik
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture