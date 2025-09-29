SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Something Really Stinks About BritCard

Something really, really stinks about the whole BritCard digital ID that Keir Starmer is introducing. I don’t buy it for a second. It’s just too easy.

I was talking about this with Dear Danny last Friday, who’s coming on the podcast later this morning to talk about Digital ID. Normally, when the government wants to push something big through, it works hard to create consensus and manufacture consent. We get the propaganda. We get the behavioural scientists pumping out fear, coercion, and slick marketing to make the masses comply.

But this time? Nothing. No fear porn. No mass media push. Nothing like the usual machine. In fact, the opposite.

And yet we all know digital ID has been on their wish list for decades. That war criminal and walking corpse Tony Blair has been pushing it for years. It’s a linchpin of the 2030 agenda, the means to track, trace, control, and manipulate how we move, spend, travel, eat, everything. They need digital ID to make central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) work. Without it, their whole plan falls apart.

Digital ID is the key to their technocratic totalitarian dream and our living nightmare. They would never botch their launch, unless, of course, it was planned to fail. But why would they do that? Read on.

Keir Starmer isn’t just a “Davos man,” he’s a Fabian and a member of the Trilateral Commission. While claiming to be an atheist himself, he’s raising his children as Jewish. He reportedly attends the same synagogue as the Rothschilds. He is a globalist first and foremost. How did we ever get to the point where a globalist is Prime Minister of our country? What a mockery and humiliation. Remember the Fabians’ logo, a wolf in sheep’s clothing. The visual representation of the Mossad motto “By deception thou shalt wage war.” Well, that’s exactly what I think we’re seeing today: deception.

Keir Starmer’s launch isn’t polished. It isn’t smooth. It’s absurd. We’re told we need it to “stop the migrants.” Really? Migrants already work in the black market. Employers who hire them don’t care about national insurance numbers. They won’t care about digital ID either. So, to “stop the migrants,” you’re going to punish 60 million legal citizens? That’s nonsense.

If they wanted to stop illegal migration, they’d just stop the boats. They’d stop putting people up in hotels and giving them cash and mobile phones. But they won’t, because this is part of the plan.

And then there’s the real sting. Listen to Keir Starmer’s words:

“You will not be able to work in the United Kingdom if you do not have digital ID. It’s as simple as that.”

Not only is the language confrontational, his speech itself makes no sense. Look at his hand gestures (inverted triangle), signalling to his masters. This is all an act. All our politicians are actors, no matter the party.

I’m convinced this whole launch is designed to fail. The public has already shown there’s no appetite for it. Just look at the petition, over two million signatures. They tried in the past and failed. They know we’re going to resist. This is a bait-and-switch as Iain Davis has recently written about in a brilliant piece (link below). Keir Starmer will “fail” at this attempt, but someone else, Reform, the Conservatives, will reinvent it under another name.

And now we come to Larry Ellison. The world’s second-richest man has donated or pledged a staggering $257 million to the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change. The Tony Blair Institute, funded by billionaires in America, desperately wants this to happen. And what do we see, purely coincidentally, of course, Mr Ellison has also founded the Ellison Institute of Technology at a research centre in Oxford. He also happens to be chairman of tech giant Oracle, which currently holds a $700 million IT deal with four Whitehall departments. Oracle is now perfectly positioned to profit from plans to force millions of adults to sign up for a digital ID.

Is it also just coincidence that Tony Blair met privately last year with Business Secretary Peter Kyle to consult at a technology institute founded by his friend Larry Ellison? Staff from Oracle and the Ellison Institute of Technology have met with ministers and senior officials 29 times in just nine months.

So what is Mr Ellison really paying Tony Blair £257 million for? Do you think it’s simply because he likes him? No, folks. Nobody gives that much money for nothing. You’re buying something. You’re buying contacts. You’re buying someone to push your agenda. This is an investment, and Mr Ellison will expect a return.

The fact that this BritCard push has gone viral and is being covered by mass media tells you something. This latest drive for digital ID is certainly designed to fail.

Boris Johnson has come out against BritCard. So has Nigel Farage. But during Covid, masks, lockdowns, mandates, they all sang from the same hymn sheet. Not one political party or politician spoke out. They all voted for lockdowns and mandates. Nigel Farage even suggested Tony Blair as vaccine czar, FFS. When they really want something, the parties all align.

The fact that Reform and the Conservatives are now publicly opposing BritCard doesn’t mean democracy is alive and well. It means they’re playing their role. The right-wing will be able to push through what the Left can’t. Just as Boris and Trump could push lockdowns and warpspeed when no Left wing politcian or party could.

They’ll wait for a manufactured crisis, a war, a terrorist attack, a cyber attack or false flag, then bring digital ID back in another guise, as something “essential for security” or even “for our freedom.”

And millions of people will sign up, thinking Nigel or Boris would never do anything like Keir Starmer. After all, they spoke out against BritCard and the infringement on our human rights. If they support it now, it must be okay.

This is the biggest psyop around. Be vigilant. No matter the branding or shape, reject digital ID. Before the next launch, there will be something big, emotional, catastrophic, designed to inflame fear and anger so you won’t think critically. Remember Fear is The Mind Killer.

This isn’t a genuine launch. It’s a test. They’re priming us for the next rollout. These people have been planning this for decades. They don’t intend to fail.

So keep your senses sharp. Be vigilant. Don’t fall for the psyops.

Check out Iain Davis’s brilliant post for even more critical analysis here -

Thank you.

Love

Doc Malik

