Yesterday morning (6.30 am Sunday 28th July 2024) I recorded a podcast with the wonderful G. Edward Griffin (which was also released yesterday). During the conversation, Ed mentioned Yuri Bezmenov. Over the years I have seen multiple clips of the now infamous interview with Yuri filmed in 1984. Little did I know until yesterday however was the fact that the interviewer was none other than G. Edward Griffin!

A younger Ed speaking to Yuri in 1984

Clips of the interview have gone viral, are often shown and discussed by Joe Rogan on his podcast and have been viewed millions of times. Ed informed me in the podcast yesterday that for decades hardly anyone knew or heard of his interview with Yuri. My podcasts may have the same reach in decades to come. Thank you for supporting my work and allowing me to collect these important conversations.

For those that don’t know Yuri was a former KGB agent who while stationed in Delhi in India fell in love with the people and defected to the West settling on Canada when it was still a free country, unlike today. In his 1984 video with Ed, he claimed that the Soviet Union had a long-term goal of ideologically subverting the U.S.

He described the process as “a great brainwashing” that has four basic stages.

The first stage, he said, is called “demoralisation,” which would take about 15 to 20 years to achieve. According to the former KGB agent, that is the minimum number of years it takes to re-educate one generation of students that is normally exposed to the ideology of its country. In other words, the time it takes to change what the people are thinking.

He used the examples of 1960s hippies coming to positions of power in the 1980s in the government and businesses of America. Bezmenov claimed this generation was already “contaminated” by Marxist-Leninist values. Of course, this claim that many baby boomers are somehow espousing KGB-tainted ideas is hard to believe but Bezmenov’s larger point addressed why people who have been gradually “demoralised” are unable to understand that this has happened to them.

Referring to such people, Bezmenov said: “They are programmed to think and react to certain stimuli in a certain pattern (alluding to Pavlov’s Dogs Experiment And Pavlovian Conditioning Response). You can not change their mind even if you expose them to authentic information. Even if you prove that white is white and black is black, you still can not change the basic perception and the logic of behaviour.”

Sound familiar folks?

The second stage of ideological brainwashing is “destabilisation”. During this two-to-five-year period, Bezmenov claimed, what matters is the targeting of essential structural elements of a nation: economy, foreign relations, and defence systems. The subverter (USSR or whoever) would look to destabilize every one of those areas in the United States, considerably weakening it.

The third stage would be “crisis.” It would take only up to six weeks to send a country into crisis, explained Bezmenov. The crisis would bring “a violent change of power, structure, and economy” and will be followed by the last stage, “normalization.”

That’s when your country is taken over, living under a new ideology and reality.

What’s terrifying and chilling is how true all of this is today and this was described in 1984, 40 years ago exactly when Ed was 52 years old. It’s quite incredible really. To put some perspective in terms of time scales. In 40 years it will be 2064, and I will be 88 years old. Will some young person be interviewing me and discussing my conversation with G. Edward Griffin? Will the fight for humanity have been won, lost or still be ongoing?

I urge you all to watch the original interview between Ed and Yuri link here.

Also, see my conversations with Ed - links below.

I am more convinced than ever that the real war being waged today is in and for our minds. If you can shape one’s thoughts and beliefs, and make someone do something even when it is not in their interest, haven’t you conquered them, aren’t you the Master over them?

That is why I believe Michael Nehls's Book “The Indoctrinated Brain” is so important in understanding this. You can read about my conversation with Michael here and see links for the podcast here.

For those of you who want to dig deeper check out this fascinating read by Michael Ginsburg here.

If you are reading this post you are already mostly immune to the attacks on your mind, but it is important to be constantly vigilant for the attacks are daily and come from all angles. Hopefully, my podcast will embolden you in your beliefs, and give you strength knowing that you aren’t alone or crazy. To defeat the enemy it is important that you remain happy, strong and positive because this is exactly what they do not want you to be. They want you to live in a state of helplessness, hopelessness and constant fear.

And on that note, it’s a beautiful sunny day and I’m off to the park to play with the kids and have an ice-cream.

If I have to fight the bastards until I’m in my 90s like G. Edward Griffin, so be it, and like him, I’ll do it with a twinkle in my eye and a cheeky grin.

God bless you all.

Ahmad

