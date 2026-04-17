Escape the Noise This Summer, Join Me

Feeling overwhelmed by the madness of the world right now?

What if you could step away, slow down, and reconnect, with yourself and with others, in a beautiful setting, with incredible food and genuinely good people?

That’s exactly what these retreats are about.

No filters. No noise. Just real conversations, real connection, and a chance to breathe again.

Hertfordshire, England, 26th to 28th June and 4th to 6th September

Come and join me, let’s reset, recharge, and actually enjoy ourselves :)

Spots are limited, and once they’re gone, they’re gone.

https://docmalik.com/events/

Early bird pricing ends at the end of this month, don’t miss it.

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Dear Readers

Doctors who really hear you are few and far between, which means parents and patients are often forced to register with a doctor who might not be their choice. And the idea of seeing the same doctor every time? Forget it.

And that’s where the frustration just begins.

You sit in an appointment, you try to explain what’s going on, and before you’ve even finished your sentence, the prescription pad is already out. No real listening. No deeper questions. No attempt to understand the full picture. Did you know that the computer screen is actually telling the doctor to prescribe you drugs. No individual tailored medicine. No preventative medicine. The algorithm is the guideline which is the protocol, which is what the doctor has to follow otherwise they might lose their licence.

You leave the rushed consultation with more confusion than clarity.

More questions than answers.

And a quiet sense that something important has been missed. Your gut feeling is right, always.

This isn’t your fault.

Modern medicine has become rushed, protocol driven, and often disconnected from the individual sitting in front of the doctor. It rewards speed, compliance, and box ticking, not curiosity, context, or genuine human connection.

And the doctors who try to practise differently, the ones who take time, who question, who look deeper, often find themselves labelled as dissident, and even dangerous. Peddling misinformation, a quack.

Increasingly, these dissident doctors are punitively punished, suspended, investigated, and in some cases have their licences taken from them.

Which means fewer and fewer doctors are willing to step outside the system and truly advocate for their patients. Rare to begin with, now almost extinct.

First do no harm, doesn’t mean first do no harm to the patient, don’t be silly. It means first do not harm to my medical license, my reputation, my career, my salary, my mortgage, my pension, my prestige, my kids private schooling and fancy holidays. Then first do no harm to my patient as long as I am following the protocols.

How do you know next time you are facing a doctor, they are truly acting in YOUR best interest and not in fact theirs. I would argue in many cases you can’t.

Your health is not a checklist or flow chart. It’s your life.

And you deserve time, attention, and honest conversation.

The word doctor comes from the Latin: docēre, meaning “to teach”. But modern doctors don’t teach, they dictate what must be done, often completely ignoring the fundamental tenets of medical ethics like informed consent, and bodily autonomy.

If you’re looking for the equivalent rooted in “to educate,” the closest parallel comes from Latin:

Educate, educare, educere

educare means to rear, train, nourish

educere means to lead out, to draw out

From this we get:

Educator, one who educates, trains, or draws out potential

Here’s the key distinction:

Doctor, from docere, to teach, implies imparting knowledge

Educator, from educere, to draw out, implies awakening what is already within

So in a philosophical sense:

A doctor, originally, a teacher of knowledge

An educator, someone who helps you uncover your own understanding

In spirit:

Doctor, teacher

Educator, guide, mentor, facilitator of insight

There’s something quite profound here, especially in medicine.

Modern systems have largely reduced doctors to protocol followers and prescribers, but the original meaning suggests they should be teachers.

And arguably, the next level beyond that is not just teaching, but educating in the truest sense.

Helping patients understand their bodies, their choices, and their agency.

That’s exactly what I offer.

An opportunity to step back from the noise.

To properly understand what’s going on.

To explore your options, both within the mainstream system and beyond it.

To ask the questions you didn’t get to ask.

To make decisions from a place of clarity, not pressure.

To empower you to make the best decisions for yourself and your loved ones.

If you feel unheard, confused, or unsure who to trust next, this is your space to think clearly and move forward with confidence.

Book a consultation here:

https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Clarity. Direction. Action.

Let’s get you back on track.

Love

Doc

Ps Want to spend some quality time with me and 16 other beautiful souls? Then come on my retreat, details above :)

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WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

I offer something rare: time, clarity, and straight talking guidance.

As your independent health advocate, I help you understand what is really going on and make confident decisions.

We cut through the noise, decode the jargon, and map out your next steps, whether that is doctors, treatments, surgery, or lifestyle.

WHY IT MATTERS

Too many leave appointments with more questions than answers.

I help you see the bigger picture, ask better questions, and take back control.

You stay in the driving seat.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer GMC registered.

This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

READY?

If you feel stuck, overwhelmed, or want honest clarity:

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Because it is your body, your life, your future.

Love,

Doc Malik

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Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

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