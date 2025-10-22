SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

The current global financial system, in its modern form, was born in the early 1900s with the creation of the Federal Reserve. It marked the beginning of a model built on privately held central banks issuing money to governments at interest, using the fractional reserve system to create money out of debt. This was the moment when money stopped being both a medium of exchange and a store of value, and began to serve instead as an instrument of debt and control.

Over the last century, this system has served the central bankers and ruling architects spectacularly well, while steadily impoverishing everyone else. The constant expansion of credit, massive inflation, and erosion of purchasing power have drained wealth from the people and concentrated it in the hands of those who control the issuance of money itself.

Wealth always concentrates near the source of new money. Those closest to its creation, such as governments, large financial institutions, and major asset holders, benefit first. This is known as the Cantillon Effect. By the time the new money filters down to ordinary people, prices have already risen, and their purchasing power has fallen. Over time, this dynamic widens the gap between the wealthy and everyone else, hollowing out the middle class and entrenching a permanent elite.

Now the Ponzi scheme is reaching its natural end. The system is on life support, bloated with debt, artificially propped up by quantitative easing and financial trickery. The central planners know it cannot continue. But rather than allow it to collapse naturally, they are preparing a controlled demolition of the old order.

Their plan is to replace it with a new, fully digital financial system, one built on programmable currencies, tokenised assets, and central bank digital money. In this new model, they will not only remain on top, but will possess unprecedented power. Every transaction can be traced, tracked, and controlled. Money itself becomes conditional, permissioned, programmable, and perishable.

What is unfolding is not a reset for the benefit of humanity, but a consolidation of control by the same financial architects who engineered the previous century of monetary enslavement.

The next phase will not simply be financial. The introduction of central bank digital currencies will create the foundation for a total digital control grid, a system where every transaction can be traced, permissioned, or denied in real time. Once money exists only in programmable form, it can be tied to behaviour, compliance, or even belief. Combined with artificial intelligence, algorithmic governance, and corporate technocracy, this digital architecture could become the ultimate mechanism of control, a system with no natural expiry date.

The architects, through the government, continue their familiar sleight of hand. While the public was being distracted by the launch of Brit Card and similar announcements, the UK quietly revealed a pilot for the tokenisation of sterling deposits. Presented as an innovation in banking, thiss is in reality a stepping stone toward a digital pound, a central bank digital currency in all but name. By introducing such systems under neutral or technical language like “tokenised money” or “digital sterling,” the architects hope to normalise the infrastructure of control before the public realises what it truly represents.

If fully implemented, this digital network will mark the end of organic human freedom and the beginning of a world where every movement, purchase, and thought can be managed by code. The only question left is whether we will consent to it.

Below is a simple glossary of terms I have had to learn along the way as I began to understand the true workings of our financial and economic system.

With love and gratitude

Doc

Glossary

Assets

Anything of value that you own such as cash, property, stocks, or equipment. Assets can be physical like a car or digital like crypto.

Bail in

When a failing bank is saved by using its own depositors’ or investors’ money instead of government funds. In simple terms, your savings can be turned into shares to keep the bank afloat.

Bail out

When the government or central bank rescues a failing company or bank with taxpayer money.

Bonds

A bond is an IOU. You lend money to a government or company, and they promise to pay you back later with interest.

CBDC (Central Bank Digital Currency)

A digital version of national money issued by the central bank. Like cash but programmable and traceable, meaning every transaction can, in theory, be monitored or restricted.

Collateral

An asset you pledge when taking a loan. If you fail to repay, the lender keeps the collateral, for example, your house in a mortgage.

Deflation

When prices fall and money becomes more valuable. It often signals an economic slowdown, and debts become harder to repay.

Deposits

Money you place in a bank account. It is legally a loan to the bank, they owe it back to you but they often lend it out to others.

Derivatives

Financial contracts whose value is based on or derived from something else, such as stocks, interest rates, or commodities. They are used for speculation or hedging risk. Examples include options, futures, and swaps.

Digital Tokens

A digital representation of something valuable, such as money, gold, carbon credits, or property, stored and transferred on a blockchain.

E money

Electronic money stored on digital platforms like PayPal or Revolut. It represents a claim on the company that issues it, not physical cash.

Fiat Money

Money that has value because a government says it does, such as pounds, euros, or dollars, not because it is backed by gold or silver.

Genius Act

(Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act) has been passed into law and signed by Donald Trump on July 18, 2025.

The law establishes a federal regulatory framework for stablecoins in the US, digital currencies pegged to assets like the US dollar. It requires issuers to hold reserves one-for-one in US dollars or short-term US Treasuries, and mandates transparency, audits, and consumer protections. It sets out definitions of digital assets, digital asset service providers, and other regulatory mechanisms.

Gilts

UK government bonds. When the British government borrows money, it issues gilts. Investors lend the government money and receive regular interest payments.

Government Bond

A loan made to a government by investors. You buy the bond, the government uses the money, and it repays you with interest after a fixed time.

Inflation

When prices rise and money loses purchasing power, your money buys less than before.

ISO 20022

A global financial messaging standard that allows banks, payment networks, and digital currencies to communicate using one universal format. It is part of building a new programmable financial system.

Ledger

A record of financial transactions showing who owns what. In traditional banking it is kept by the bank. On a blockchain it is distributed publicly and verified digitally.

Liquidity

How quickly and easily an asset can be converted into cash without losing value.

Cash is highly liquid.

Property is less liquid.

Liquidity Crisis

When cash stops flowing through the system, banks or markets cannot sell assets quickly enough, and everyone suddenly wants cash.

Liquid Assets

Assets that can easily be turned into cash, such as savings, stocks, or short term bonds.

Long Position (Longs)

Buying an asset because you expect its price to rise. You profit if the price goes up.

Multi Ledgered System

A network of several interconnected digital ledgers or blockchains that communicate with each other. Central banks are experimenting with this to link national and global payment systems.

Programmable Money

Money that comes with built in rules or conditions, for example, funds that can only be spent on certain goods, within a time limit, or in specific locations.

Quantitative Easing (QE)

When a central bank creates new money digitally to buy government bonds or other financial assets. It injects liquidity into markets but often causes asset inflation.

Securities

Tradable financial instruments that have value, such as shares, bonds, or derivatives. The term covers anything that can be bought or sold as an investment.

Short Position (Shorts)

Betting that an asset’s price will fall. You borrow the asset, sell it now, and buy it back later at a lower price to return it, pocketing the difference if you are right.

Short Term Treasuries

United States government bonds that mature within one or two years. They are considered very safe and are used as a benchmark for short term lending.

Sovereign Debt

The total amount a government owes to its lenders. It is raised by issuing government bonds.

Sovereign Debt Crisis

When a government cannot repay or refinance its debts. Investors lose confidence, interest rates rise, and the country may default.

Stablecoin

A digital currency designed to maintain a stable value by being tied to a real world asset such as the United States dollar. Example: Tether (USDT).

Sterling Tokenisation

A live pilot project launched in the United Kingdom to test the digital conversion of sterling bank deposits into tokenised money. The initiative, led by UK Finance and major banks such as Barclays, HSBC, Lloyds, and NatWest, explores how traditional pounds can be represented as digital tokens on secure financial networks. It is presented as a step toward more efficient payments and settlement systems, but critics view it as the first stage in creating a digital pound or central bank digital currency under a different name.

Tokenisation

The process of turning real world assets such as cash, property, or shares into digital tokens on a blockchain. These tokens can then be traded or tracked digitally.

Treasuries

Government bonds issued by the United States Treasury Department. They are considered the safest form of investment in United States dollars.

Yield

The return or interest you earn on an investment, expressed as a percentage of its cost.

Zero Coupon Bond

A bond that pays no interest but is sold at a discount. You profit when it matures at its full value.

