Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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Sallie Serenity's avatar
Sallie Serenity
8hEdited

I was a young 20 year old and was wrongly diagnosed with ‘Crohn’s disease and was operated on many times removing organs which did not need to have been taken out.

I was told I had to do what he bid.

I learnt I had actually in fact a reaction to the measles jab (as per Andrew Wakefield’s research) which I had at the age of 12. Prior to this I had had no vaccinations but the area my fathers’ job took him kf was the local policy for all children to be jabbed.

I reacted within days affecting my hormones and due to the use of antibiotics over the years before this event. Aa a result at 13 was put on the mini pill called Microgynon which created extremely long and very painful bleeding more days than not that stopped me from attending school for days at a time.

At work ages 19 I collapsed and was rushed to hospital. The consultant at the time loved dishing out tablets and when my parents and I questioned this we were told if I didn’t take these I would have to leave his ward.

The treatment was almost barbaric sending me for tests and informing me I’d need surgery. A student dr joined gage gastrology department and eventually after his training came back to the ward as the consultant.

His manner reflecting back was so unprofessional and was a total bully convincing my mother and father to say I neeedd certain drugs and in the end surgery.

I emphatically refused to have surgery as an adult so he said I should go down to theatre for an exploratory which couid be discussed. What occurred was astonishing he went a surgeon and basically told this surgeon to operate and create a stoma. The important part of this is mo consent for this was given by me. When returning back from the operation I fought for 5 years to get it reversed and each time was denied.

This was done in 2006. I was devastated and to make matters worse in 2011 was operated on again saying I had no choice. I was someone who believed what drs told me. All of my large intestine appendix anus and gall bladder were removed along with most of my small intestine.

Upon discharge was just left with no functioning bowel and went to visit family in Brighton from Oxford and when I got off the train collapsed.

I ended up in ICU having to come home living off TPN.

That was over 10 years ago and my life is ruled by this getting frequent line infections and long hauls of hospital stays.

Whereas I believe in drs are great to have and generslly a good thing some are not.

This dr was not a surgeon but a medical dr who played Russian roulette with my life. He had made incorrect medical judgements which was detrimental to my health; being paid to go on conferences all over the world high pay and the most horrendous fact of all wouid not have done this to any of his daughters

I have lived literally seeing that the hospital system is a business and not a place to cure people

The scamdemic was total proof of that as in another hospital in London claimed I had covid with no test.

I’m in hospital yet again and have not been treated as person but an object. I was treated with no dignity whatsoever and the medical profession as a whole knows nothing about the human body.

I find it bizarre that the model was set up by a billionaire for profit and not their health.

I watch a factory type conveyor system of people being sucked into a void of creating illness and disease.i puzzle at peoples willingness to take poison and have body parts chopped off of out.

Our whole way of life is being poisoned and knocked off balace.

I am astounded that see it for whst is is as it’s in all areas of life - we are part of nature not separate from it - you don’t see animals in the wild seeking wellness. Quite extraordinary!

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Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
7h

Perhaps in the end, my avoidance of the healthcare system will have been a blessing. There is no practical reason to assume that this clown show can help you be healthier and live longer in a healthy state. The modern stone age medical mafia knows so little about how the body works to remain healthy. It is appalling.

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