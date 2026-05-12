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My Summer Retreats - Don’t Miss out

There are only a handful of spots available for my Summer Retreat in rural Hertfordshire England, and it’s not too late to join us for a truly magical weekend of fun, joy, connection, and transformation.

If you’ve been on the fence, take this as your sign.

Come and spend time with like-minded souls, breathe deeply, laugh loudly, and create lifelong memories in a beautiful, peaceful setting.

This is your opportunity to reset, reconnect, and realign, and I’d love for you to be part of it.

Let’s make it a weekend to remember.

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If you’re feeling:

Stuck in old patterns

Drained, tired, craving a deeper spark

Like something essential is missing from your life

Tired of tip-toeing around people who don’t get you?

Longing for real, deep, meaningful conversations?

Wanting to inject purpose, drive, and energy back into your world?

Ready to finally meet your tribe and feel whole again?

Then this weekend is for you.

Imagine three awesome days:

Healing yoga, breathwork, meditation

Cold plunges and sauna therapy to awaken your vitality

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Quality time with me, Doc Malik — real conversations, no masks

What past retreat attendees said:

“It’s given me the freedom to live my most authentic self.”

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“Had an amazing time. Doc is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met.”

This isn’t just another “wellness weekend.”

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Remember: Spaces are limited. Once it’s full, it’s full.

Book here - https://docmalik.com/retreats/summer-retreat/

Dear Readers

It has been a year since I started my consultation service, and I have now spoken to so many people from around the world. What pains me is that what I have heard and learned has only reaffirmed what I had already experienced working in both the private sector and the NHS here in the UK. What I’ve learnt from patients around the world has confirmed something deeply uncomfortable. The system is broken in the same way everywhere.

Whether people are in Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Switzerland, or America, the same ingrained healthcare issues keep appearing. Doctors are rushed. They follow protocols and guidelines. Patients’ concerns and views are often dismissed. The emphasis is nearly always on intervention, whether that is medication, injections, or surgery. Very few seem genuinely keen to explore other options. And if a patient asks legitimate questions, they are often shot down, dismissed, or made to feel stupid.

But there is another problem. On the whole, people are incredibly naive about what motivates and drives doctors, hospitals, and healthcare practices. The truth is, incentives matter, and very often, those incentives are financial.

Yes, there are many good doctors in the system doing good work. I know that. But there are also many who are not.

Take, for example, a recent consultation. A patient told me she had numbness in her fingers. Now, there are many reasons why someone might have numbness in the fingers, but one common cause is carpal tunnel syndrome.

Carpal tunnel syndrome can often be diagnosed clinically, but if you want objective evidence, nerve conduction studies can be very useful. No test is infallible, of course. There is a false negative rate. You can have carpal tunnel syndrome and still have normal nerve conduction studies. But when the test is abnormal, it can be very helpful in confirming the diagnosis.

This patient, however, did not just have a carpal tunnel decompression. At the same time, she was also operated on for her ulnar nerve and radial nerve.

That is something I have never heard of in nearly thirty years.

I reached out to a couple of hand surgeons and asked them whether they had ever heard of this. Their response was basically, are you crazy? That is insane.

These nerves are in completely different areas. The ulnar nerve is around the inside of the elbow. The radial nerve is at the back of the forearm. The median nerve passes through the carpal tunnel on the palmar side of the wrist. These nerves supply different parts of the hand and fingers. The ulnar nerve typically supplies the little finger and part of the ring finger. The median nerve supplies the thumb, index, middle, and part of the ring finger. The radial nerve is mainly involved with sensation over the back of the hand and wrist, and motor function in the extensors.

So, with a proper history and examination, you can usually work out which nerve is involved. The idea that all three nerves are trapped at the same time is incredibly unlikely. And if that was genuinely the diagnosis, you would absolutely want nerve conduction studies to confirm it.

But this patient’s surgeon did not do any of these tests. He simply offered all three procedures at the same time.

And I can tell you why.

Every operation is coded. For every code, someone gets paid. The patient told me the total bill was $45,000. Just think about that.

In my opinion, it is very likely that two of those procedures were unnecessary.

The patient was told that the surgeon was not doing these extra procedures for more money because he was salaried and paid by the hospital. Well, having spoken to surgeons in both the UK and the US, I know how the system works. I was one too.

I was once offered a salary to do private practice at a hospital. But that salary comes with conditions. At the end of the year, or at the end of a two or three year rolling contract, hospital management go through your figures. If you are not bringing in enough patients and you are not operating on enough patients, your contract may not be renewed. You may also lose your bonus.

So although your salary may be fixed, there is still an incentive to operate on as many patients as possible, because operations are what make money for hospitals.

People need to understand this.

A lot of healthcare, both private and public, is driven by ulterior motives. Surgeons want to operate because it builds their case numbers, their reputation, and their surgical experience. For some surgeons, surgery is the only tool in their toolbox, so they naturally offer an operation. If the only thing you have is a hammer, every problem starts to look like a nail.

And then there is the money. If you are paid per operation, the incentive is obvious. If you are salaried, the incentive is still there, because if you are not generating enough work, the hospital will find another surgeon who will.

I will give you another example.

A patient with chronic neck pain, shoulder pain, and headaches went to see a spinal surgeon. The surgeon did not properly examine reflexes, muscle strength, or power. They simply looked at the scan, diagnosed a condition, and recommended major spinal surgery.

The risks were played down. Death, paralysis, nerve damage, worsening pain, yes, technically possible, but, “it won’t happen.” The scan findings were overplayed, even though they were very mild. The recovery and rehabilitation were understated. The risks and complications were underplayed. And then a sense of urgency was created. The patient was told this needed operating on quickly, and that although the surgeon had a very busy schedule, they would “fit them in,” as if they were doing the patient a favour.

Having listened carefully to the patient’s symptoms and reviewed the scans myself, I can confidently say that the operation being proposed was not indicated and would very likely have made the condition worse. It was not only the wrong operation, it was the wrong diagnosis.

The patient knew deep down that something was not right, but the way it was presented to them created fear. A sense of panic and urgency was instilled, leaving them confused and uncertain, and overriding their own instincts.

Whenever you meet a doctor, clinician, or surgeon who makes you fearful and then adds urgency on top, you need to pause, reflect, and get a second opinion.

They are acting like glorified second hand car dealers.

Any time you go into a shop and someone tells you this is a one time offer, it expires in 24 hours, and you need to buy now, that should give you cause for concern. Healthcare should be no different.

Yes, there are good doctors. Yes, good work is being done. And no, not all mainstream allopathic medicine is terrible. Trauma care, especially, can be life saving and life changing.

But for chronic conditions, and even for some acute ones, you need to have your wits about you. Ask questions. Trust your gut instinct. And if you are unsure, get a second opinion.

Because what is in your interest may not always align with what is in the interest of the hospital, the surgeon, or the doctor.

Love

Doc

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My Consultation Service

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Sometimes you just need the right conversation.

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WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

I offer something rare: time, clarity, and straight talking guidance.

As your independent health advocate, I help you understand what is really going on and make confident decisions.

We cut through the noise, decode the jargon, and map out your next steps, whether that is doctors, treatments, surgery, or lifestyle.

WHY IT MATTERS

Too many leave appointments with more questions than answers.

I help you see the bigger picture, ask better questions, and take back control.

You stay in the driving seat.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer GMC registered.

This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

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Love,

Doc Malik

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Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

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