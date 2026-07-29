Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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Dennis T.'s avatar
Dennis T.
6h

Thanks for sharing Doc. I too was formerly a very "religious" person. After the whole covid fraud, I have lost faith in the formal institution called the Church, as I believe the formal church is fully captured. My current statement of faith, so to speak is this: I believe in Jesus, that he was a real person who spoke many spiritual truths, and I believe in TRUTH. I've come to believe that Jesus was executed in the most horrible of ways because he was telling the truth! That's it. I know from personal experience, and of course you do as well, how people will attack you for telling the truth. My own children, who are in their 40's, will fly into fits of rage when I confront them with the truth of the vaccine. It's not hard to associate with Jesus and the persecution he faced with our age and the level of persecution we face for telling the truth.

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Eclectricity's avatar
Eclectricity
8h

Thank you for clarity, concision, and eloquence. This is a fine read from a true doctor, that is, one who teaches.

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