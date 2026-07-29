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Dear Readers

My mother sent me a photograph recently. I am seventeen in it, sitting in a suit thats too big for me, a shirt too baggy and a tie that has never been fashionable no matter what the decade. The suit was too big because my parents had bought a bigger size, so that as I grew it would still fit me and last longer. I look pensive, even sad.

I looked at that photograph for a long time. And the longer I looked, the more certain I became of something strange. If that boy met me today, at fifty, he would not believe I am him.

He would not recognise me. And I mean that literally, not as a figure of speech. It is not just about the obvious physical changes, most noticeably the lack of hair and the beard. No, I mean far deeper, more profound changes about who I am as a person.

At seventeen I was, by any definition, a devout Muslim. I prayed regularly. I did not question my faith any more than I questioned the ground beneath my feet. I was determined to become a doctor. I believed what the government told me, without pause, without suspicion. I devoured newspapers as though they carried unquestionable truth, as though print itself was a guarantee of honesty. I trusted our leaders. I thought they were honest men doing honest work. I had no real understanding of history, and none of philosophy. I simply had not been given the tools to ask the questions that would have unsettled all of it.

I grew up in a troubled home, and I carried the quiet weight that comes with that. I was shy. I had no confidence to speak of, and my self esteem was as thin as paper. I knew almost nothing about health. My idea of a great meal was a KFC bucket, second only, in my mind, to a good fish supper. I had barely travelled anywhere except Pakistan, on family trips that were called holidays but never felt like one.

That was the boy in the photograph.

Now look at the man holding it.

I am not religious anymore. I do not identify as a Muslim, and prayer is no longer part of my life. I have a relationship with my Maker, but it is not something I forged while attending the mosque. I do not take anything on faith the way I once did, mine or anyone else’s.

Today I am a podcaster, having returned my licence to practise and medical registration, the very qualification I coveted and worked so hard to attain for years. I do not trust my government, not because of some passing cynicism but because I have earned that distrust through years of paying attention and witnessing how everything the government does is in the interest of themselves, the corporations and Oligarchs that truly rule us in the shadows. That government cares not about us, and is truly evil.

The last thing I would ever do now is pick up a newspaper or switch on the BBC expecting truth. I no longer believe our leaders are honest men doing honest work. And where I once had no real understanding of history or philosophy, I question everything now, especially history, especially the version of it we were handed as children and told not to examine too closely.

I have traded that grey Glasgow sky for the sun, as often as I can. And yes the sun does come out in the South of England. I spend a great deal more time under it these days. As a teenager I suffered from seasonal affective disorder, and Glasgow’s endless drizzle and blanket of grey clouds pregnant with rain did nothing to help. Now, even in winter, I do not sink the way I used to, because I make sure I get outside, into sunlight, into nature, as a matter of habit rather than accident.

At seventeen I could run, out of necessity, not choice. For the bus perhaps, huffing and puffing. With difficulty, not ease. Now I run 10k cross country in the woods and not only enjoy it, but find peace and calm in it. At seventeen I didn’t have much muscle or strength, I do now, the lads at my jiu-jitsu gym call it “old man strength.”

At seventeen I could not sleep properly. Midnight, one in the morning, that was normal for me. Now I am in bed by around ten most nights, and I protect that discipline the way I once protected very little in my life. I know now what I did not know then, about health, about food, about diet, about exercise, and that knowledge changes almost every decision I make in a day.

At seventeen I loved the screen, the TV, cinemas and computer games. Now I barely watch TV and prefer the company of a good book.

I have travelled to more countries than I can easily list, for reasons that have nothing to do with obligation and everything to do with curiosity.

At seventeen I ate my steak “well done”, because that’s how dad would want it cooked. I now see that as simply killing the cow twice over. I cook my meat rare, and understand the importance of resting the meat.

At seventeen, I thought I knew a lot. Now? I know nothing and chuckle at the realisation.

None of this happened by accident. And I think that is the real point of writing this down.

Some people do not like change. They like the comfort of the status quo, the comfort of what they know and recognise, because the unknown is scary. In the sense of relief from responsibility, they choose what they know and have always known, or what their family has always known. In other words, “this is just who I am” can be a way of not having to do the harder work of changing. And while strands of psychology tell us that temperament, and a fair amount of personality, are stable across a lifetime, major transformation can still happen around what you might call your consistent core. I do not believe a person is fixed early and carried forward unaltered, and I have the evidence of my own life to argue against it.

Change is not just possible. I would go further and say it is necessary. It is only through change that the old is removed and the new is allowed to take its place. Not all old, I’m not demanding endless revolution of the human spirit like some communist revolutionary. No I believe in conserving what is good, absolutely, but I also believe in shedding old habits that are simply layers of coping and defence, shedding indoctrination, shedding beliefs that were imposed on you. You have to be willing to trim certain things away, and willing to hold on to others, and that sorting, that constant sorting, is what I think the human experience is actually meant to be about. Growing. Learning. Never quite finished.

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I hope, after reading this, you do not think I am ashamed of or critical of my younger self, because nothing could be further from the truth. I am proud of that boy, and of the young man he became, who worked hard to qualify as a doctor and a surgeon. He is the person who, through his experiences, moulded me into who I am today. I do not look back and cringe. I look back and smile fondly, and I love my younger self, and I thank him.

I have no idea what kind of man I will be at eighty. I cannot picture it, and I have stopped pretending I can. But there is one thing I am confident of. I will be almost unrecognisable from the man writing this article, in the same way that the man writing this article is almost unrecognisable from the boy in that photograph.

That thought might have frightened me in the past. It does not frighten me now.

Because if I become someone I cannot yet imagine, that will not be a loss. It will simply be proof that I kept growing.

Love

Doc

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