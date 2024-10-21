HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

This was the talk I gave a few days ago in Bristol at the UK Column live event,

Before I begin, I want to thank the event organisers, especially Debi Evans and the rest of the team at UK Column, for inviting me here today.

It is an absolute honour to share this platform with distinguished guests like Sonia Poulton, Bob Moran, Debi Evans and the rest of the team at UK Column.

Right, let’s get started.

The Age Of Inversions

Isaiah 5.20:

Woe unto them that call evil good, and good evil; that put darkness for light, and light for darkness; that put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!

We live in the "Age of Inversions," where everything that once seemed clear and logical has been flipped.

Morality, nature, biology, and even science have been redefined—some would say corrupted.

This inversion is not accidental; it is deliberate. It is essential to understand these inversions so we can make sense of what is wrong with the world today.

I've talked about these inversions on my podcast, but I will highlight just a few here:

Medicine is not about healing but sickness . It's no longer about curing people; maybe it never was. It’s about managing diseases for pure naked profit.

The justice system protects the criminals . Instead of protecting the innocent, the system shields the guilty and punishes the whistleblowers and those doing the right thing.

Politicians do not represent or serve the public . They serve the interests of corporations and powerful lobbies, not the people. They are selected, not elected.

Regulatory bodies do not protect the public interest but corporate interest . The agencies that are supposed to safeguard us, the public, now do the bidding of the industries they're meant to regulate.

The police don't protect us from criminals but entrap the innocent . Law enforcement increasingly targets those who speak out, while actual crime is often ignored.

The news doesn't report news . It propagandises and brainwashes . Mainstream media no longer informs but manipulates, creating narratives to control public perception.

Education is not about learning but indoctrination . Critical thinking is discouraged and replaced by ideology and rote conformity.

Science does not tolerate questioning . What was once an open field of inquiry is now dogma, where questioning the "official" narrative is punished.

Our military doesn't defend our Nation . Instead, they are deployed for geopolitical games and to feed the military-industrial complex while our borders are left open and vulnerable.

Our religious leaders worship the Holy Vaccine, not God . Churches that should be sanctuaries of faith now promote the latest pharmaceutical "saviour" as gospel truth.

Men are women, and women are men . Basic biological facts are denied in the name of ideology, confusing and harming future generations.

The gas of life is now poisoning the planet. Carbon dioxide, a fundamental component of life, is now vilified as a deadly pollutant.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. Here are more examples of these twisted inversions:

Freedom is now Control . Policies marketed as promoting freedom are, in reality, tools for increased surveillance and control over our lives.

Censorship is Free Speech . They claim restricting speech is necessary to protect free expression while honest dialogue is stifled.

Tolerance is Intolerance . The call for tolerance has paradoxically led to the suppression of any dissenting views, creating a culture of intolerance.

Equality is Inequality . Policies promoting equality often create new forms of discrimination, undermining true meritocracy.

Diversity is Uniformity . The demand for diversity in appearance has led to the suppression of diversity in thought, resulting in ideological conformity.

War is Peace . Endless military interventions are justified as “peacekeeping" and introducing “democracy” even though they often lead to more chaos and destruction, and we have no real democracy here in the West.

Victimhood is Power . Claiming victimhood has become a path to social power, where grievances hold sway over merit or truth.

Truth is Relative . The idea that "my truth" holds equal weight with objective reality undermines the very concept of universal truth.

Logic is Hate . Rational debate and the use of logic are now often branded as "hate speech," leading to the rejection of reason itself.

Charity is Big Business . Many charitable organisations operate like corporations, funnelling most donations to salaries and marketing rather than just causes.

Progress is Regress. In the name of progress, we often dismantle the very values and structures that have kept societies cohesive and moral.

If I have missed any examples, please share them with me during the break.

In this age of inversions, it's incredibly confusing and disorienting.

You can quickly start to question your sanity, especially when all those around you are losing theirs. This is deliberate. Everything we see today is a calculated part of a much larger plan. It is a war on our minds.

There are many wars against humanity—multipronged, multidirectional, and spread across time. We are poisoned in the womb, at birth, and throughout our lives through injections, medications, the food we eat, the air we breathe, and the water we drink. Some poisons are visible; many are invisible, like EMF radiation and chemical toxins.

But the war on our minds is the most dangerous of all.

Through indoctrination, intense propaganda, behavioural manipulation, and, most importantly, fear, our capacity to think critically and appraise what is happening around us is disabled.

We are programmed to accept the poisons as cures, to accept our slavery as a gift, to welcome our tormentors as heroes, to love our slave masters, and to become not only passive and compliant but foot soldiers for the enemy.

The enemy has captured the minds and hearts of our families, friends, and co-workers. There’s a reason it feels like we're living in a world of "body snatchers" or that everyone has been assimilated into the Borg. The enemy has convinced good people that they are doing good when, in fact, they are doing evil.

The plandemic demonstrated how the enemy weaponised peoples good nature and desire to do good against themselves and their loved ones. People took the shot to save the NHS and stop a deadly virus, peoples desire to protect the planet has been weaponised through the climate hoax, peoples desire to help those in need, their tolerance and charity has been weaponised against them through the migrant invasion, after all you aren’t racist are you?

This is how evil works—through inversions, tricks, and the mockery of truth.

This is why UK Column, Sonia Poulton, Bob Moran, Richie Allen, myself, and others are so crucial in this information battlescape. We provide the antidote to their mind poison. We expose the lies. We free your minds.

So what is the end goal of the Enemy?

It’s simple, we are seeing the final days of a plan formulated decades if not centuries ago. A one world government. Total control and ownership of the world. Communism 2.0. Make no doubt about it. A small ruling technocratic class who wil own everything and have absolute control, while the rest of us own nothing and are slaves.

So Why Do I Have Hope and Live in Joy?

Because fundamentally, you do not defeat darkness with darkness. You defeat it with Light. What do I mean? My friend Peter Milligan sums it up nicely. Darkness represents ego and fear, a win-lose mentality, scarcity philosophy, judging others, attack, and defence. It’s about appearances and looking good; it’s unnatural and driven by conflict, not collaboration. Darkness has confidence, but it is a false confidence, brittle. Darkness requires control, restricting and instructing. There is separation, stress and struggle. The Darkness is anxiety, anger, frustration, apathy and indifference.

The Light represents love and joy. It’s a win-win philosophy and an abundance mindset. Light is about understanding, true self-assured confidence, and the pursuit of truth without judgment. It is rooted in nature, all that is natural, and it is driven by service to others. The focus is on wellness, not illness. It is open-minded, forgiving, inspiring and shared. In the Light, there is connection, creativity and calm. Instead of control, we influence through inspiration and example. It’s about the service of others, of humanity. The Light is calm, passion, love, joy, determination, inspiration, motivation, drive and hope.

We all need to live in the Light.

Talking about connectivity, can I please make a humble request? During the 8 breaks and lunch break, please approach at least ten strangers by the end of the day and strike up a conversation. Connect with your fellow tribe here. See what you have in common. We are all one family here.

Ok back to why I live in hope and joy.

It helps if we take a step back and see the bigger picture. What do I mean? Imagine you are now standing outside the timeline of humanity, and you can see the past centuries before you.

Empires have risen and fallen, and revolutions have come and gone. Who here wouldn’t want to be a fly on the wall and watch the Fall of Rome?

We are witnessing another pivotal moment in human history—the fall of Western civilisation and the American Empire. Yes, it’s painful on some levels, but also fascinating and an opportunity. It’s falling because it became corrupted.

Just like Noah didn’t try to stop the flood, we can’t and shouldn’t stop this collapse. We are in the midst of it right now. It’s too late to stop it.

But we, too, can build our arks—figuratively, not literally—and prepare for what comes next.

These Arks are arks of integrity, wisdom, knowledge, morals, values and culture.

Oases of truth in the desert of lies.

These arks are also about building strong families, communities, and resilient, healthy selves.

And it doesn’t just stop there.

Just as we are being attacked from multiple fronts, our resistance and fightback must be multi-directional and over Time. It has to be realistic.

Much of the frustration and apathy I see among my awakened friends arises because they are desperate for change overnight, to see justice served, and to get the criminals locked up.

And, of course, they want to wake up their friends and family. We all know people in our family, don’t we, that we wish we could shake some sense into. Let’s be honest; listening to those we love who have lost all reason and sense and behave no better than sheep can be maddening.

But this desperate desire is not only unrealistic but unnecessary. This is unrealistic because some people who drown can never be saved and, in fact, will drag down their rescuers and drown them, too. There is no point in expending energy on those who will never see. Save your energy and sanity. You cannot reason with unreasonable people. We only need 15% of the highly driven and motivated population to turn the tide, not everyone.

It is also unrealistic because the enemy thinks and plans in multi-generational time frames to execute their evil designs, and so must we.

I didn’t sacrifice my career, thinking it would benefit me in some way this year, or the next, or even in my lifetime. My goal is that my actions will positively impact my children when they are adults and that my grandchildren will live in a better world because of the choices I make today.

Unrealistic deadlines and goals create unnecessary stress.

Another source of apathy is the belief that the enemy is all-powerful. What can we, as individuals, do?

This is precisely what they want you to think. And yes, they are powerful, have money beyond description, and have many tools at their disposal.

But their power is derived from us; their energy is derived from our acquiescence.

You are all eternal spiritual beings made of light and energy. Never forget that.

And while you are not alone; yes, even one person can make all the difference.

By taking back individual agency, we can resist and reclaim our power, which is both empowering and motivating.

Be happy in the knowledge that you are in the Army of Light and that you are on the right side of history.

Be happy that you have this opportunity to do one of the most important tasks that can be asked of anyone: saving humanity.

So What Else Can We Do? What other means of resistance and fighting back are there?

Let's start with

Do NOT Comply: Simply do not go along with their latest draconian diktat

Reclaiming our minds: Stay informed, think critically, and question everything. Switch off from the legacy and mainstream media and stop funding it. If you have a BBC license or newspaper subscription, cancel it. Turn off the TV and radio.

Build real communities: Strengthen relationships with like-minded individuals and create support systems outside the corrupt institutions. Organise local meetups and skill-sharing events to foster resilience.

Focus on solutions: Be proactive in reducing dependency on broken systems, whether it be medicine, food supply, or energy. Learn about alternative therapies, grow your own food, and support local farmers and artisans.

Live in truth and light: Do not fight darkness with more darkness. Instead, cultivate love, understanding, and a pursuit of truth. Be a source of positivity and peace in a chaotic world.

Support independent voices: Support those on the front lines, like Sonia Poulton, Bob Moran, UK Column, The Light newspaper, and myself. It doesn’t have to be just monetary, although that helps! Share our content, buy Bob’s book and art, and help spread our messages in creative ways. One of my supporters prints off business cards with information about UK Column News and leaves them in public places. She’s doing the same for my podcast—small acts like this can make a big difference. Don’t forget we are fighting for you, against the enemy in the information war and war for your mind.

Take personal responsibility for your health: The healthiest version of yourself is the ultimate expression of freedom. Learn about nutrition, exercise, and alternative healthcare practices. Ask yourself, are you as healthy and fit as you would like? If not, why not? And what are you going to do about it? What convenient choices do you make that aren’t convenient for yourself and your loved ones?

Avoid the poisons: Do not consume their toxins, media, trinkets, and junk food. This applies to everything from food and water to the psychological toxins in the press. The healthiest choices empower you and weaken their control.

Reclaim and infiltrate: Infiltrate the very organisations that have been taken over—whether it's medical boards, unions, corporations or school systems—and slowly reclaim them from the inside. Be the change agent within the structure.

Get involved locally: Engage in local politics and school boards. Even small acts of involvement can shift the local environment toward truth and freedom.

Educate your children and grandchildren: Teach them the value of critical thinking, personal responsibility, and integrity. Home education isn’t possible for everyone. But don’t abdicate all teaching to the school system. Spend time with them, guide them, and be the role model they need in this era of confusion. iPads and TV are not surrogate parents or proper childcare.

Simplify your life: Limit your dependence on material possessions, corporate products, and unnecessary luxuries. Instead, invest in experiences, skills, and relationships that bring lasting value.

Strengthen self-sufficiency: Learn practical skills like gardening, food preservation, carpentry, or basic mechanics. These are not just survival skills but ways to reclaim independence from systems that aim to control us.

Use technology wisely: Instead of being passive consumers of digital content, learn how to use technology for your own benefit. Be creative with it.

Do not partake in the system: A former resident of East Germany, when asked at the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall how it was possible that the State just collapsed, replied that everyone just stopped going along with it. They would literally throw sand in the machinery. They would make deliberate errors that would cost time and money. They dragged their feet, went off sick, pretended to work and many other examples. This is what we need to do. Stop feeding their system.

And finally, be happy warriors. Laugh and mock the enemy. Do not underestimate the power of humour. Bob's Art honestly was a lifeline in the darkest days of the plandemic. This is why I use humour, too, in my podcasts. We don’t win this battle with data, graphs and logic. We win by being great examples, by laughing, by living in Love, and by personal stories. This is what cuts through the dissonance.

Much of what I have described is based, I guess, on the Greek philosophy of Stoicism and its eastern counterpart, Bushido, which was the chivalric code of moral principles that the Samurai followed.

Be serene and confident, act reasonably, focus on what you can control, accept fate graciously, be grateful and calm, kind and generous, take full responsibility for your life, be supremely virtuous, and live in complete harmony.

In summary, we are living through an extraordinary period in human history.

While we can’t stop the collapse, we can shape what comes after.

By holding onto truth, light, and hope, our descendants will survive and thrive in the aftermath.

Thank you everyone.

Much love

Ahmad

