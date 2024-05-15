Last year in Novermber when my world was crumbling around me, having lost my main practice and suspended from a second hospital, a supporter emailed me with advice and suggestions to get me out of the rut.

This was his email -

Dear Ahmad,

So this will be a bit of an ongoing thing whilst I offer you my advice and support. I’m honoured that you reached out and I won’t be offended if you don’t take my advice.

I’m by no means some mega successful entrepreneur, but I’ve been successful with pretty much everything I’ve turned my hand to and have always been in control of my professional destiny. If I don’t like something, I don’t do it and stop doing it. When i was a kid, I’d go in for a job on a morning. If by lunchtime I didn’t like it, I’d walk out and I’d have a new job by the end of the day.

I also have a decent bullshit detector and I do not do shit I don’t want to do. Simple.

My background:

After a brief scare with covid, I took it all with a massive pinch of salt and continued to operate my cafe (as well as be on full pay and furloughed from my event agency production managing job). I knew Bojo was going to close cafes so 24 hours before I switched my London cafe around to being a grocery shop. We closed for just 2 days and doubled our turnover afterwards because I knew it was overblown scaremongering. I enjoyed the cash which we put into our big house renovation in Brighton. I spent week upon week doing DIY and listening to podcasts which was a huge part of my awakening process. It was when the schools closed that sent me over the edge and I actively got angry about it. They messed with the kids. Thankfully mine were too young and we had the resources to protect them.

Anyway the reason I think it’s relevant to tell you this is because I think entrepreneur’s brains are wired up a bit differently. We can think outside the box more easily, we strive to be our own bosses, we don’t follow orders and we question the status quo to look for ways to disrupt. I’m not religious and I’m not massively spiritual but I do believe the universe rewards the bold.

By the way, I didn’t mean to be crass by mentioning mine and my wife’s business turnover. I was saying it to highlight what an amazing job she’s done during a mental time and she gets the credit. She’s a powerhouse and I’m lucky to be married to her. I hope it’ll be enough to insulate ourselves and hopefully offer us the ability to travel when travel becomes difficult. That’s all hope but I wouldn’t bet on it. I think the business will suffer like everyone else’s when the fallout of the past few years plays out.

Anyway….

Positives:

I’ll start by mentioning the positives that you’ve already achieved with your podcast:

1) You’re already offering a great product. Your interviews are honest, intelligent, insightful and at times profound.

2) You interview interesting guests and most of the time, there’s a really pleasant synergy and mutual respect.

3) You’ve got a good brand. The logo looks great, the website looks great and you’ve already started with some decent merch (kudos to your graphic designer and brother-in-law).

4) 8-10,000 listeners/viewers per episode is great and clearly demonstrates a following that appreciate your product.

5) Technically the podcasts work with minimal technical issues (at least from the listener POV). You’ve clearly invested in your setup and become a one-man podcast technician.

6) You have a professional profile and platform that not many other podcast hosts have (at least not in the UK).

7) You have a loyal audience base that are probably more eager to help than you realise.

Barriers:

Your main barrier is making the podcast pay you a living and support itself. I won’t lie, it’s never a quick fix and it’s a crowded market of podcasts full of people trying to make sense of the crazy ass world we’re living in. You’re being smeared, discredited, censored, demonetised and the powers that be are gunning for you.

But you my friend, have a niche. Medical professionals listen to you and you can hear it in the interviews, they respect you. This is at the core of your product.

You are one of the only doctors out there with his own podcast, speaks with such honesty, who doesn’t sellout and we the listener know that.

As Ed Griffin said, you have the ‘warrior gene’, you’re a leader. (I hope I got that quote right!).

Here are a few of my suggestions thus far (they’ll be more over time):

Suggestions:

1) £3.50 is way too cheap. It’s nothing for what you offer. I pay the Expose £10 per month without thinking about it. I pay Geopolitics and Empire £5.50 a month, but again it’s too cheap. Raise the price and I bet you your audience won’t mind because at the end of the day, it costs to run the thing and they’re idiots if they can’t understand that. I think you should raise to £5.50 as a standard price before you offer the premium options at a later date. £4.73 (your cut after Substack) on 400 subscribers is £1,892.

2) You don’t need to email as much as you do. Save your energy and the time. We all have limited time in this mad scramble to survive and as much as I try, I don’t have the time to read it all. My suggestion would be talk to your listeners during the episodes. Do a pre-chat before your guest comes on talking directly to your listeners. For all the gripes I have about Trish Wood and her interludes are way too long and rambling but you should do a short one. An update on your situation, your musings, maybe name drop a couple of listeners that have donated or written in or whatever. I think if you want your audience to cough up more and more of them to pay up, then you need to get closer to your audience (haha and I wouldn’t expect you to call each one however cool it was!).

3) Premium services. You 100% need to do it. But like you said, prepare it really well, take some time over it and offer it in the new year. Push some of your heavyweight interviews onto it. Or do what Trish Wood or the Eyes Wide Open podcast does and offers half the interview for free and the other half premium (it’s a bit annoying but it does work). I think you could charge £10 per month for premium content and people would pay it. I’d have paid it for interviews with Jonathan Engler or Ed Griffin five times over mate!

I know it goes against your ethos but this is economics and your podcast has to be sustainable. There’s no point waiting for people to cough up because it’s not necessarily that they’re stingy, most of the time it’s just convenience or laziness. Take things away from them and they’ll soon get their shit together to set up a monthly payment.

4) Grow your audience. Your figures are good but they could be better for the quality of your work. I heard about you when you went on the Germ Warfare. I don’t know how many guest interviews you’re doing but my suggestion would be get on loads of the reputable ones. Their audience will hear you and some of them will join.

5) Offer a different format to other podcasts. I was thinking about this yesterday. How about a monthly segment called ‘Word on the Street’ or something like it. Once a month, or more regularly if it works, you pull together a group of say 4 of your paid subscribers and a professional guest like a doctor (or whomever links to the topic of conversation for that session). You screen the listeners, maybe they get a phone call from yourself or whatever to check they’re not total nutters or they have to apply. Anyway you host the discussion and a group of people talk, they just talk. Even debate.

Now if you think about the reach of that podcast episode. Not only does it go out to all of your audience but it goes out to loads of each of those panel members' family and friends. I know I’d share it if I was in a discussion. As long as it didn’t go off the rails and make me look bad for nothing of course. Instead if it was a well balance discussion between a group of people and had a professional doctor involved to fact check or offer their professional opinion. Boom, you have a fresh format and you engage your audience in a more interactive way.

All done remotely of course, or from your studio or from a private room in a pub. Who knows. — By the way, I’m not angling to be on your show!

6) Sponsorship and product placement. When you had your interview with Jeff Webster, you both mentioned a couple of products that I’d have loved to buy such as the RO water filter. Your website’s already smart looking and easy to use. Expand your offer and start selling products through it that your endorse. Advertise on it. Health related amazing products. My wife and I just started buying organic fluoride-free toothpaste for our girls. Imagine if I went on your website as a one-stop shop for ethical healthy products. Build your audience and the sponsors will start calling. Have a short advert break in the middle of the podcast. Not the ropey ones that Delingpole does but a slicker funny version that Parenting Hell podcast does (yeah I know they’re both fast asleep woke do-gooders but they’ve got their format down). I think you could learn a lot from their format. It’s really popular and you probably have quite similar audiences. I presume you know the podcast? Their podcast is like a whole radio show, not just one interview. Could work well for you?

To summarise:

I don’t know the ins and outs of your suspension and I don’t want to pry but I hope it’s something you can overturn. I know where I’ll be coming if I have a broken ankle mate but are you even allowed to operate on me if I get you permission? How does it work? Is there anyway around your suspension if the fuckers uphold it? I don’t go on twitter anymore but from what I gather, you’ve been slammed because of your views on trans craps? As much as we all agree with you, would it be prudent to pick your battles for the bigger ones? The trans shit will fall apart organically because it’s so cray cray. Even normies are tapping out.

But if the GMC are really that powerful and prevent healers healing then we’re all screwed are we not? We need a parallel health service!

I don’t know your opinion on it but Ed Dowd talks about it. We are going to experience the breakdown of health in our society. I really hope it doesn’t happen and I hope we can work out ways to counter it but there’s a distinct likeliness that whatever’s in those shots will have long-term detrimental effects on people. Thankfully there are plenty of variables like placebos, deterioration, detoxing, whatever. But if you can provide an outlet for alternative health and support now, then it’s only inevitable that your customer base is going to grow. Build it and they will come.

My friend will be completing her naturopathic course soon and I tell her, she’s going to have patients coming out of hers ears. When normies finally accept that they’ve been harmed, they’ll tap out of the system and look for alternative solutions. They’ll come looking for voices like yours too.

We’re all going to need access to medical professionals that we can actually trust and that are openminded enough to offer alternative remedies if they’re needed. Or ethical surgeons like yourself to mend people.

Don’t lose heart brother, fortune favours the brave and the universe will reward you. Karma is awesome and we’re already seeing it take its wrath out on people...

I hope you’ve made it this far and I hope at least some of it comes of help. Happy to talk on the phone or even over a pint!

All the best mate,

Jack

Jack isn’t just a supporter, he is now my friend. I talk to him regularly and I respect and value his opinion. Thanks to him I raised my substack rate and paywalled 1 in 3 episodes, and also started asking for people to subscribe which is something I was embarrassed to ask. I’m now able to cover my mortgage and for that he has my eternal thanks.