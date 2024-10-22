HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Some of you may know that last thursday and friday I went down to Royal Courts of Justice in London to support the wonderful of Dr Sarah Myhill. I wrote about it here.

Some of you may have heard of Sarah, but many of you may have not, especially those of you who follow my work from abroad.

So who is Dr Sarah Myhill? A doctor who has been investigated by the GMC at least 37 times (I can’t keep count, I’m sure it’s more) and yest been found not guilty on all but 1 charge. Is she a dangerous quack, or a radical free thinker and true ethical doctor?

I know it is the latter. The GMC have harrassed her because treats patients as individuals and not by protocol, because she is a naturopath, and not a drugopath, or in other words a pharma shill.

On her website she describes herself as follows -

“The only reason I can see for a General Practice grade doctor to go into independent practice is for clinical freedoms. I worked for 20 years within the NHS in General Practice and increasingly found myself restricted by what I was and was not allowed to do. Having spent six months as an Associate Specialist at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital working with patients with chronic fatigue syndrome, I found these restrictions to be so great that I was simply unable to practise there. All that one is allowed to do for patients is that which is “evidence based” and that evidence base certainly does not include one’s own years of experience. This means that one ends up serving two masters. Firstly, the PCT who dictate what is and is not allowed and secondly, one’s own conscience. Indeed, the first rule for good conduct as declared by the General Medical Council is “To make the care of your patient your first concern”. That is to say, doctors should be patients’ advocates, fighting as hard as they possibly can for what they believe is the best treatment for each patient. Instead, many doctors have become what I call “defenders of the faith”. The big problem being that the “faith” is laid down by Big Pharma, who manipulate drug trials in order to give favourable outcomes (gosh, when I dictated that originally, it came out as "incomes"! Actually either would do!). As a result, medicine today no longer follows a logical and independent science base. Indeed, the current system of post graduate medical teaching is akin to mothers learning about nutrition from advertisement hoardings posted by the food industry.

I believe modern Western Medicine has lost touch with patients. What patients actually want is an answer to the question why they have developed their particular problem followed by which nutritional, lifestyle or environmental changing factors need they put in place to allow improvements. In pursuing this object, I have become the Secretary of the British Society for Ecological Medicine, a medical organisation in which we have our own scientific journal, our own bi-annual scientific meetings at the Royal College of General Practitioners as well as running training meetings for GPs and Consultants. All the medicine that we practise has an excellent evidence base, but of course not the mega financial resources to sell this to the health industry in this country.

So my practice of medicine has evolved from an entirely conventional training at the Middlesex Hospital, London qualifying in 1981 to something very different. Now the focus of my practice is on looking for causes of problems with respect to diet, micronutrient status, allergies and lifestyle changes. This approach is highly successful at tackling the majority of medical problems. Indeed, if this package was applied across the board, then the pattern of chronic disease, degeneration and cancer in Western nations would undergo a radical change.”

You can read her full bio here - https://www.drmyhill.co.uk/wiki/About_my_practice

The truth is that by hounding and punishing Sarah, the GMC exposes themselves to who they really are. They state their overarching aim is to protect the public AND trust in the medical profession.

But the two are not always in alignment. In fact, the plandemic showed that trust in the medical profession was exactly what was not required as it was DETRIMENTAL to public safety.

If the GMC were to choose between protecting public safety and or trust in the medical profession, I would love to know which they would favour….

Witnessing the GMC last week, it’s clear they will go to any measure to punish Sarah and that their overarching principle is to ensure doctors do not deviate from protocols and guidelines, adhere to medical groupthink, follow government policy, never criticise vaccines or Big pharma.

The GMC is there to shield the government and big pharma, not the public, and certainly not protect doctors.

As a young doctor, I believed the GMC was run by doctors for doctors. The truth couldn't be further from that.

The GMC is not an independent body looking out for doctors and patients—it's a government agency designed to police the medical profession and punish dissident doctors and free thinkers. Instead of protecting doctors' ability to think critically and prioritise patient safety, it enforces adherence to protocols, guidelines, and medical groupthink, ensuring that doctors align with government policies, Big Pharma, and vaccine mandates without question.

This is not just a UK issue. In my upcoming podcast, I’ll expose the global problem with medical licensing boards. Around the world, these agencies have been constructed to serve corporate and government interests, often at the expense of patient safety and doctors' independence to practice medicine according to their professional judgment.

The system is rigged, and the medical profession is in danger. It's time to open our eyes to what’s really happening.

Please see below a summary of Sarah’s Judicial Heairng in her own words.

My Judicial Review Hearing vs GMC 16-17 October 2024

Dear All

A quick newsflash! Please pass on to anyone who may be interested

First a million thanks for the wonderful support I received – especially all those who attended: Elspeth who travelled from Yorkshire for the one day, the Forsythe Family Charles,Georgina and Tom (friends for decades!), Caroline and Steve (who helped to look after Tony during his last week) , Georgina (my lovely publisher),Tina (who with Ros Maidment came up with a game changing letter of support from 77 doctors), Richard and Phillipa (2 great homeopaths!), my brother Tim and his wife Mary Anne, my daughter Ruth, Emma from Suffolk, Rob (who is in the middle of moving house and boats), Maria (who also put me up for two nights in London and fed me like royalty), Ahmad who does the best podcasts and I look forward to another and Andrew long standing friend ……….and I hope I have not missed anyone!

One of the court officials commented that she had never seen so many in the public gallery for an Administrative High Court hearing. There is no doubt this made a huge impression on the Judge who appreciated his every word was being scrutinised and realised the impact of the Hearing for other docs and indeed the GMC and its procedures.

My advocate Louisa Bagley was brilliant – she made all the right points - and was superbly supported by Zac Cox

The first day was a waste of time because the GMC presented its bundle so late that the Judge (Dexter Dias) had to adjourn the day so he could read the stuff. Actually this is typical GMC tactics – at all my previous hearings it does all at the last minute.

Most of the second day was spent arguing about whether or not the court could accept new evidence – of course the GMC wanted all such dismissed on the grounds that the “findings” of the Fitness to Practice hearing could not be challenged.

However, the Judge accepted all the Expert Witness reports and all the Bolam letters that I had submitted but was concerned that they were based on references that I had relied on at my GMC Review Hearing and therefore the GMC had adjudicated on them already and confirmed my suspension – and that could not be revisited.

Louisa pointed out that at that Review Hearing I had presented a Bolam defence comprising 1352 references but the GMC had not read them – I knew that because at that Hearing I directed the Panel to these references to find that they did not have them! On the day I had to wait for a GMC minion to photocopy the paper copies that I had brought to the hearing. Of course it was impossible for the Panel to peruse these properly because it had no time for such.

Ros Maidment and Tina Peers, bless them, had put together a great letter of support signed by 77 docs and this constituted “fresh evidence” that clearly impressed the judge. To illustrate the nit-picking that went on, one of the signatories was Dr Sam White, who had been struck off the medical register (at a hearing he did not attend, having previously won in the High Court) and the GMC tried to use this to discredit the other 76 doctors.

Louisa put forward great points about the GMC refusing to allow me to cross-examine the GMC Expert Witnesses and adduce evidence when the GMC Rules clearly state that I am allowed to do this, I had given it 5 months warning and it had told me that these witnesses were all available for me to cross-examine at that hearing. I sent them all witness summonses. One week before the hearing the GMC applied to the Cardiff court to cancel 2 of these summonses - I never received reasons for such. One EW did turn up at that hearing but the GMC refused me permission to cross-examine him.

She also pointed out the bad faith of the GMC in bringing a case to the FtP Hearing that the GMC had closed in Nov 2019, reopened it in Feb 2020, subjected me to a Non-Compliance hearing in Sept 2020 that I won where the GMC ruled I was correct in refusing GMC access to the patient records I held. I naturally assumed the case was closed. The GMC then re-opened this case in the knowledge that I could not defend my actions because the GMC itself had refused me permission to use the patient records I held.

Louisa also pointed out that the only occasion that the GMC could find “misconduct” was at the hearing that I did not attend (which included the above case), the score hitherto being Myhill 39 GMC nil.

She also pointed out that I was in an impossible loop of GMC investigation that I could not escape from. The only way I could get off the GMC register was to admit that my advocacy of vitamins D, C, iodine and ivermectin was wrong and be bound to that - so that in the future I would not be allowed to discuss these issues in any public forum. The GMC do not allow me to deregister voluntarily because I was still under investigation. When I applied in Aug 2020 it promptly opened 6 new cases against me. When I applied again in November 2020 it again refused. After my Review Nov 2023 it opened another case against me.

The Judge could not see any way that I could escape GMC prosecution with my reputation intact – so he is still pondering a judgement – which I will let all know ASAP!

So on balance I think it was a great day and fingers crossed for a favourable judgement

Million thanks to Louisa for her superb advocacy – she really did not miss a trick

Much love

Sarah

Wow what an incredible woman!

You can also read her witness statement here.

Many people, myself included, have asked, "Where were the doctors?" during the plandemic. The truth is, those brave enough to speak out were silenced. They were denied airtime on mainstream media, censored, and shadow-banned online. And those who persisted in speaking the truth faced even harsher consequences—losing their jobs, being investigated, suspended, and stripped of their licenses.

If this isn’t proof that our medical system is rotten and that regulatory bodies have been fully captured, I don’t know what is.

We need to support doctors like Sarah, because our medical freedoms are on the line. If good, ethical doctors like her—and many others—are punished for standing up for what’s right, what hope is left for any of us?

Thank you everyone.

Much love

Ahmad

