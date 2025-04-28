Summer Retreat - A Weekend of Healing, Transformation, and Deep Connection 27–29 June 2025 Hertfordshire, England

🌿 Doc Malik Summer Retreat: Healing, Connection, and Growth 🌿

Hello lovely people,

I’m so excited to invite you to something truly special, my Summer Retreat, a weekend of healing, connection, and personal growth.

Are you feeling:

Stuck in old patterns?

Drained, tired, and craving a deeper spark?

Like something essential is missing from your life?

If you’re ready to inject new life, energy, and purpose into your world, then this retreat is for you.

✨ Imagine three soul-nourishing days:

Immersed in powerful yoga, sound healing, breathwork

Deep reflections by the firepit under the stars

Cold plunges and sauna therapy to awaken your vitality

Transformative workshops and healing sessions

Profound, real conversations and time with me, Doc Malik, like never before

And the food? Absolutely incredible — organic, home-cooked, nourishing, and delicious.

🌟 What past retreat attendees said:

"It’s given me the freedom to live my most authentic self."

"It was the most love-filled, life-changing experience. I’m still processing this profound weekend with super special souls."

"Had an amazing time. I’ve learned so much about myself. Doc is one of the most genuine people I’ve ever met. Never doubt his integrity — he has it in abundance."

"It was like meeting your people... on steroids!"

"Thank you for an unforgettable experience"

"It was the most love-filled, life-changing experience."

"Still processing this profound weekend with super special souls"

"Im in awe of what you have offered all of us"

"Wow, what a weekend!"

What's Included:

✅ Multiple therapies (MELT Method, massage, sound baths)

✅ Workshops, meditation, yoga, breathwork

✅ Guest speakers

✅ Ritual sauna sessions and cold plunges

✅ Firepit ceremonies and connection circles

✅ Delicious organic meals

✅ Quality time, real conversations with me, Doc Malik

🗓️ Save the Date:

Summer Retreat | Last weekend of June 2024 | £845 all-inclusive

(Accommodation, meals, all workshops and activities included.)

🎉 Special Offer for Paid Subscribers!

As a huge thank you for your loyalty, you get first access PLUS a £50 discount using the code below.

(Remember, the last retreat sold out in 24 hours!)

Public bookings will open Tuesday.

I cannot wait to meet you, laugh with you, heal with you, and grow together.

Much love,

Doc Malik ❤️

Click below for the private link to the booking page