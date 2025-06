SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear reader

The woke left and the conservative right both use linguistic and argumentative tactics to undermine the person they disagree with. Rather than give a straight answer, tell the truth, and be direct, they slither out of arguments, create logical fallacies, and resort to personal attacks. They build straw men to deflect, distract, and derail meaningful discussion.

I see this everywhere, in interviews on mainstream media, on podcasts, in social media comments, and even in one to one conversations. It’s become a systemic problem.

These tools are typically used by narcissistic psychopaths, and anyone who’s been in a relationship with someone like this will know what I mean. Nothing is ever their fault. They are always the victim. The truth is just "your opinion." You’re always the problem. They will twist logic, rewrite events, and walk away clean while you’re left doubting your own sanity.

Here are some of the most common manipulative tactics used to dominate discourse and avoid accountability:

1. Straw Man

Definition: Misrepresenting someone’s argument to make it easier to attack.

Example: “Oh, so you're against lockdowns, you must want vulnerable people to die.”

(The original argument was probably about proportionality, not cruelty.)

You end up wasting time and energy defending yourself for a position you never even made.

2. Ad Hominem

Definition: Attacking the person instead of the argument.

Example: “He’s a conspiracy theorist, don’t listen to him.”

(Sometimes said about people presenting documented facts.)

Quick, cheap, and very effective.

3. Circular Reasoning

Definition: Using the conclusion as the premise, creating a logical loop.

Example: “We support Israel because they’re our ally. And they’re our ally because we support them.”

There’s no actual evaluation of behaviour, values, or context, just a loop.

It just leaves you thinking, “what?”

4. Begging the Question

Definition: Assuming the conclusion before it’s been proven.

Example: “Iran hates us and wants death for all Americans and Israelis, so we must confront them.”

(This assumes Iran wants to destroy us all, when in fact much of their rhetoric is political, directed at governments, not populations.)

5. False Equivalence

Definition: Equating two things as if they are morally or logically the same when they are not.

Example: “Disagreeing with vaccine mandates is the same as being anti-science.”

(The first is a stance on coercion, the second is a rejection of evidence, they’re not the same thing.)

6. False Dilemma (Either, Or)

Definition: Presenting only two choices when many more exist.

Example: “You’re either with us, or you’re with Hamas.”

(This binary framing kills nuance and forces people into corners, ignoring the possibility of opposing both state violence and terrorism.)

Designed to box you into a difficult position so that you either agree or choose an option that makes you look stupid, unethical, or wrong.

7. Slippery Slope

Definition: Claiming that one step will inevitably lead to extreme consequences.

Example: “If we question vaccine safety, people will stop trusting science entirely.”

Or: “If we don’t bomb Iran now, they’ll wipe Israel off the map.”

These arguments bypass nuance and assume the worst possible outcome without any evidence.

8. Red Herring

Definition: Introducing an irrelevant or emotionally charged point to divert attention from the core issue.

Example: “Why are you criticising Israeli policy? Why do you hate Jews so much?”

This shifts the conversation away from government accountability and into a moral minefield, avoiding the original argument entirely.

9. Appeal to Authority

Definition: Using someone’s status as a substitute for actual evidence.

Example: “The experts said it, so it must be true.”

(Which experts? On what evidence? With what incentives?)

10. Appeal to Fear

Definition: Using fear instead of logic to make a point.

Example: “If you don’t get the jab, you’re killing your granny.”

A moral club disguised as public health.

11. Appeal to Silence

Definition: Assuming something is true simply because it hasn’t been disproved.

Example: “Show me the government lied, otherwise they must be telling the truth.”

(This confuses absence of proof with proof of honesty, and shifts the burden of evidence onto the sceptic.)

12. Cherry Picking

Definition: Selecting only data that supports your view while ignoring the rest.

Example: “Look how many lives the vaccine saved,” while ignoring serious side effects or flawed trial data.

This is how narratives get built, not just on lies, but on selective truths.

We are living in a time where the truth is not just inconvenient, it’s dangerous. Honest dialogue is replaced by rehearsed talking points. Nuance is lost to algorithms, and real conversation is drowned out by tribal echo chambers.

If you want to resist the system, start by resisting its language. Call out the tactics. Refuse to play the game. Truth doesn’t need manipulation. It speaks for itself, if you’re brave enough to listen.

As for me, you won’t find me using these stupid tactics, because I’m not here to cover a lie or embarrass anyone. I’m just searching for the truth with straight, honest questions.

Much love



Doc Malik

