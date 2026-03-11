SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear Reader

In 1986, an extraordinary document was reportedly discovered inside a surplus photocopier purchased from Boeing Aircraft.

The document was titled “Silent Weapons for Quiet Wars, An Introductory Programming Manual.”

It was dated May 1979 and described itself as marking the 25th anniversary of the Third World War, a war it called the Quiet War. We would now be approximately 72 years into the so called “Quiet War” or World War 3.

Not a war fought with bombs or tanks.

But a war fought with information, economics, psychology, and technology.

According to the manual, this war had been underway for decades.

And the battlefield was human society itself.

A Chilling Opening

The document opens with a striking statement on page 3.

It says that it is impossible to discuss the engineering of social automation systems, what it calls silent weapons, without acknowledging the implications.

Those implications include slavery and genocide.

The manual says such material must be secured from public scrutiny because if the public were to recognise what it describes, it could be interpreted as a formal declaration of domestic war.

“Such a writing must be secured from public scrutiny. Otherwise, it might be recognised as a technically formal decalration of domestic war”

It goes further.

Whenever a person or group in a position of power uses advanced knowledge and methodology for economic conquest without the full knowledge and consent of the public, then a state of domestic warfare exists between that group and the population.

The reader of the manual is congratulated for being selected because of their ability to view human society with cold objectivity, without agonising over moral, cultural, or religious considerations.

The implication is chilling.

Those involved must be capable of seeing humanity not as individuals with dignity and sovereignty, but as components in a system to be analysed, managed, and controlled.

Are systems of social engineering designed by people who are trained to detach themselves emotionally from the consequences of their decisions?

When human beings become variables in equations, it becomes much easier to justify policies that would otherwise feel morally unacceptable.

The Quiet War

The document claims that the Third World War is not fought with conventional weapons.

Instead it is fought quietly through the manipulation of:

• industry

• education

• economics

• entertainment

• political systems

• public perception

Brother is turned against brother while the public remains distracted from what is really happening.

Operations Research and the Birth of Social Engineering

The manual traces these ideas back to operations research, a strategic methodology developed during the Second World War in England.

Originally operations research was used to solve military logistics problems and maximise the efficiency of limited resources.

But according to the document, those in positions of power quickly realised that the same mathematical tools could be applied to entire societies.

With the development of computer technology, transistors, and mathematical modelling, the possibility emerged for analysing human behaviour on a massive scale.

And if behaviour can be analysed, it can be predicted.

If it can be predicted, it can be influenced and manipulated.

We hear the term social engineering often these days. But what exactly does it mean?

To me it means the deliberate design and management of society using scientific, economic, and psychological methods.

Just as an engineer designs a machine, social engineers attempt to design and control:

• economic behaviour

• education systems

• cultural norms

• political structures

• information flows

• incentives and punishments

• social mobility and class structure

The idea is that if you understand the inputs and outputs of human behaviour, you can guide large populations in predictable directions.

The document essentially treats society like a control system.

In engineering terms:

Inputs

information, media, education, incentives, laws, money supply

Processing

human psychology, cultural norms, economic pressures

Outputs

behaviour of the population

So if you adjust the inputs, you influence the outputs.

This is why the manual focuses on things like:

• education quality

• economic pressure

• media narratives

• surveillance data

• behavioural tracking

All of these provide feedback loops, allowing those managing the system to adjust it.

Energy and Economics

The document repeatedly emphasises one central idea.

Energy drives everything.

Natural science studies the sources and control of natural energy.

Social science, expressed as economics, studies the sources and control of social energy.

Money represents stored energy.

Labour represents the expenditure of energy.

Consumption represents the transfer of energy.

Production represents the generation of energy.

Economics therefore becomes a bookkeeping system.

And mathematics becomes the primary science of power.

The manual states bluntly:

“The bookkeeper can be king if the public can be kept ignorant of the methodology of the bookkeeping.” All science is merely a means to an end. The means is knowledge. The end is control. Beyond this remains only one issue, “who will be the beneficiary?”.

page 7

The Objective of Economic Control

On page 8 the document discusses the objective of economic research conducted by the magnates of capital, meaning banking and industry.

The goal is the establishment of an economy that is “totally predictable and manipulatable.”

In order to achieve this, the lower classes of society must be brought under total control.

The language used is striking.

The lower classes must be “housebroken, trained, and assigned a yoke of long term social duties from a very early age,” before they have the opportunity to question the system.

The document suggests weakening the family unit by increasing the preoccupation of parents through work and economic pressure and expanding government operated day care centres for what it calls “occupationally orphaned children.”

Education for the lower classes, it says, must be of the poorest quality.

“The quality of education given to the lower class must be of the purest sort, so that the moat of ignorance isolating the inferior class from the superior class is and remains incomprehensible to the inferior class. With such an initial handicap, even bright lower-class individuals have little if any hope of extricating themselves from their assigned lot in life. This form of slavery is essential to maintaining some measure of social order, peace, and tranquility for the ruling upper class.”

page 8

The manual bluntly describes this as a necessary form of slavery required to maintain social order and stability for the ruling class.

The Silent Weapon

The document explains that the silent weapon behaves much like a conventional weapon.

But instead of firing bullets, it fires situations.

Instead of gunpowder explosions, the energy behind the weapon is data processing.

Instead of a rifle, the weapon is a computer.

Instead of a marksman, it is operated by a computer programmer.

And instead of a military general, the orders come from banking magnates.

These weapons make no loud explosions.

Yet they cause unmistakable physical and psychological damage.

To a trained observer the effects are visible.

But to the general public the weapon is almost impossible to recognise.

People sense that something is wrong with the world but cannot articulate what it is.

They cannot identify the weapon.

They cannot identify the attacker.

And therefore they cannot organise themselves to defend against it.

What the manual in essence describes is a process of slowly heating the frog in a pan of water. But it is through multiple attack vectors.

Have you ever had the feeling that something about the world is not quite right?

That things do not fully make sense, that life feels unnecessarily complicated and difficult, yet you cannot quite explain why?

Read the following.

It may help connect a few dots.

“The public cannot comprehend this weapon and therefore cannot believe that they are being attacked and subdued by a weapon. The public might instinctively feel that something is wrong, but because of the technical nature of the silent weapon, they cannot express their feeling in a rational way or handle the problem with intelligence. Therefore they do not know how to cry for help and do not know how to associate with others to defend themselves against it. When a silent weapon is applied gradually to the public, the public adjusts, adapts to its presence, and learns to tolerate its encroachment on their lives until the pressure becomes too great and they crack up. Therefore, the silent weapon is a type of biological warfare. It attacks the vitality, options, and mobility of the individuals of a society by knowing, understanding, manipulating, and attacking their sources of natural and social energy, and their physical, mental, and emotional strengths and weaknesses.”

page 9

Currency and Power

On pages 10 and 11 the manual references the famous statement attributed to the Rothschild banking dynasty:

“Give me control of a nation’s currency and I care not who makes its laws.”

The document then describes currency and credit as tools capable of influencing entire economies.

Issuing more notes than are backed by real assets can expand economic activity temporarily.

Later, restricting the money supply creates scarcity and forces borrowers into crisis.

Collateral can then be seized.

The cycle repeats.

According to the document, these economic pressures can even ignite wars.

Whoever controls the availability of currency can influence who ultimately wins those wars.

Economic Shock Testing

The manual also discusses shock testing (page 13).

Just as aircraft engineers stress test airframes to observe their reactions, economic systems can be shocked.

Commodity prices can be manipulated.

Markets destabilised.

Public reactions monitored.

Through this process, systems of economic control can be refined.

Scarily, the document also, on page 14, talks about how eventually,

“Eventually every individual element of the structure comes under computer control through a knowledge of personal preferences. Such knowledge would be guaranteed by the association of consumer preferences with the Universal Product Code, UPC, the zebra stripe pricing codes on packages, with consumers identified through purchases made using a credit card and later a permanent “tattooed” body number, invisible under normal ambient illumination.”

This will be our digital ID.

The Economy as an Engineered System

Pages 16 to 24 move into the technical modelling of the economy. The document describes industries as interconnected systems that receive resources and convert them into products or services, forming a complex network of economic flows. Even households are treated as industries within this system because consumer behaviour and spending patterns influence the entire economy.

It then claims that economic systems can be analysed using the same mathematical principles used in electronics. If production, consumption, labour, and investment are assigned numerical values, the economy can be represented as flows within a system, making it theoretically possible to predict and influence economic behaviour.

Using an analogy from electronics, the authors claim that economies behave like electrical circuits, with equivalents to capacitors, resistors, and inductors. Capital acts as stored energy, production acts as flow, and human populations create economic inertia. According to this framework, governments can manipulate the system using credit expansion, welfare programmes, and inflation to stabilise the economy temporarily, but when imbalances grow too large the system eventually resets, historically often through war.

Total Surveillance

Pages 25 to 39 contain diagrams, equations, and models.

By page 41 it becomes clear that the architects of this system want as much information as possible about every individual.

The document refers to surveillance methods including telephone recordings, analysis of garbage, and observation of behaviour.

Remember this was written in the 1970s.

Today we have digital tracking, data harvesting, and algorithmic surveillance.

They want to know everything.

Our buying habits.

Our consumer preferences.

Our bank accounts.

Our credit card purchases.

Our savings.

Our investments.

Our hobbies.

Our fears.

What makes us angry.

Our political sensitivities.

Our beliefs.

Everything becomes data.

The purpose is simple.

Prediction, manipulation, and control.

Strategies of Control

Later pages outline specific strategies.

These include:

Keeping the public ignorant.

Creating constant distraction.

Attacking the family unit.

Replacing cash with credit.

Undermining privacy and religion.

Promoting social conformity.

Collapsing currency systems.

Why?

To reduce public organisation, resistance and our ability to defend ourselves and fight back.

To control education.

To increase self indulgence.

To gather more data.

To maximise control.

Controlling the Mind

The document outlines three main strategies.

Disengage the mind

Sabotage intellectual development through poor education in mathematics, logic, systems design, and economics.

Discourage technical creativity.

Engage the emotions

Flood the public with emotional stimulation through media.

Sex.

Violence.

War.

Provide junk food for thought while depriving people of what they truly need.

Rewrite history and law

Reshape narratives so people focus on fabricated priorities instead of real power structures.

Yes most of what we have been taught about history is a lie and just that (His) story.

Profit Through Confusion

The document states (page 47):

“There is profit in confusion. The more confusion, the more profit. Therefore, the best approach is to create problems and then offer the solutions.”

Media keeps the adult population distracted by trivial issues.

Schools keep the young ignorant of real mathematics, economics, law, and history.

Entertainment keeps intellectual standards low.

Work keeps people busy.

“Busy, busy, busy, with no time to think; back on the farm with the other animals.”

Consent

The manual emphasises something crucial.

Consent.

The silent weapon operates on data from a docile public.

Paying taxes becomes an indicator of public consent.

At the time this document was written, the authors admitted something important.

They did not yet have the infrastructure for total control.

Therefore public consent was still necessary.

They wrote that until energy dominance is absolutely established, the consent of the people must be taken into account because resistance could interfere with the transfer of power to the elite.

“It is essential to recognize that at this time, public consent is still an essential key to the release of energy in the process of economic amplification. Therefore, consent as an energy release mechanism will now be considered.”

Page 49

The Age of Consent Is Ending

But today we live in a very different world.

We now have artificial intelligence.

Mass digital surveillance.

Data harvesting.

Smartphones.

Online behavioural tracking.

Algorithmic prediction.

Every purchase.

Every message.

Every movement.

Every search.

Every preference.

Everything can be recorded and analysed.

Which raises a disturbing question.

If behaviour can be predicted and manipulated through technology, is consent still required?

Or are we entering a phase where control can operate through systems that most people do not even see?

If the quiet war described in this document was real, then we may now be entering its final stage.

A stage where technological systems are powerful enough to guide societies without their knowledge and without their consent.

An age where 8 billions souls are now a liability whereas 500 million are manageable. Are we about to enter the Age of Depopulation?

The Artificial Womb

On page 50 the writers of the manual introduce a very interesting concept that they describe as the artificial womb.

“From the time a person leaves its mother’s womb, its every effort is directed towards building, maintaining, and withdrawing into artificial wombs, various sorts of substitute protective devices or shells. The objective of these artificial wombs is to provide a stable environment for both stable and unstable activity, to provide a shelter for the evolutionary processes of growth and maturity, that is survival, to provide security for freedom, and to provide defensive protection for offensive activity. This is equally true of both the general public and the elite. However, there is a definite difference in the way each of these classes go about the solution of a problem.”

This is actually quite an interesting concept that they raise, and in many ways I would agree with it.

It helps explain why cognitive dissonance exists. Many people prefer the comfort of a lie over the harsh truth of reality. They retreat back into what the document calls an artificial womb, a psychological space where uncomfortable truths are avoided and responsibility is outsourced.

The manual then makes another striking observation.

It states that one of the primary reasons citizens create political structures is a subconscious desire to perpetuate the dependency relationship of childhood.

In other words, people look to the state as a kind of parental authority.

“Simply put, they want a human god to eliminate all risks from their life, pat them on the head, kiss their bruises, put a chicken on every dinner table, clothe their bodies, tuck them into bed at night, and tell them that everything will be all right when they wake up in the morning.”

The document argues that this demand creates a strange political dynamic. The public wants protection, certainty, and comfort. The politician responds by promising the world, even though those promises can never truly be delivered.

As the manual puts it:

“This public demand is incredible, so the human god, the politician, meets incredibility with incredibility by promising the world and delivering nothing.”

It then asks a provocative question.

Who is the bigger liar, the public or the political “godfather”?

The document concludes that this behaviour represents a kind of surrender driven by fear, laziness, and expediency. According to the authors, this psychological dependency forms the basis of the welfare state as a strategic tool for controlling the population.

“This public behaviour is surrender born of fear, laziness and expediency. It is the basis of the welfare state as a strategic weapon, useful against a disgusting public.”

Whether one agrees with that conclusion or not, it raises an uncomfortable point.

At some stage we must all be willing to look in the mirror and confront difficult truths about our own behaviour as citizens.

Because systems of control do not exist in isolation.

They exist because large numbers of people are willing, consciously or unconsciously, to surrender responsibility for their own lives. Most people choose convenience, even when it is NOT convenient for their or their loved ones health.

There is a lot more in these 55 pages that I have not discussed here, and I strongly urge you to read the document yourself. I will include a link below.

For example, the manual also talks about the draft, about wars, and about how social conditioning is applied within the family unit. At one point it states:

“The man of the household must be housebroken to ensure that junior will grow up with the right social training and attitudes. The father to be is pussy whipped before or by the time he is married. He is taught that he either conforms to the social notch cut out for him or his sex life will be hobbled and his tender companionship will be zero.”

Folks, this is just one example of passages in the document that are frankly painful to read, but at the same time deeply thought provoking.

There are many sections like this throughout the manual that force us to confront uncomfortable questions about the structures and expectations built into modern society.

The Real Problem

The document ends with a sobering observation.

People elect politicians so they can obtain security without managing it.

Action without thinking.

Power without responsibility.

Politicians are given the power to create and manage war machines.

To destroy enemies.

And sometimes to destroy citizens who refuse to conform.

How Does It Apply Today?

I believe this manual helps explain much of what we are witnessing in the world today. Many policies, decisions, and events that appear irrational on the surface begin to make more sense when viewed through the lens of systemic control and social engineering.

We see endless crises unfolding around us. The cost of living continues to rise, housing becomes increasingly unaffordable, migration pressures grow, and societies appear to be struggling under mounting economic and social strain. We have witnessed plandemics, rising infertility, expanding personal and national debt, economic instability, and what feels to many like a broader cultural and societal decay.

Taken individually, each of these developments may appear disconnected. But when viewed together, they begin to resemble the kind of systemic pressures and engineered instability described throughout this manual.

Whether intentional or not, the patterns are difficult to ignore.

Is This Just A Conspiracy?

I do not know whether this manual is genuine or whether it is a sophisticated forgery. In many ways that question almost does not matter. What matters is that it describes, with unsettling accuracy, patterns many of us feel we have witnessed over the past fifty years. Certainly in my own lifetime I have watched what appears to be a steady civilisational and societal decline, and much of what this document discusses seems eerily consistent with what has unfolded since its supposed publication in 1979.

One can question the authenticity of the document itself, but it is far harder to dismiss the observations and dynamics it describes. Whether it is a blueprint or simply a remarkably perceptive analysis of power and control, it helps explain the systems that appear to govern modern society and the growing sense many people feel that something fundamental is not quite right.

And is there a conspiracy amongst the rich and powerful pathocracy against the rest of humanity? Of course, only the blind cannot see that.

The Solution

The solution may actually be simpler than we think, but it requires something many of us have slowly forgotten how to do. It requires taking responsibility for our own lives again.

We must manage our own security rather than outsourcing it entirely to institutions and governments. We must think carefully about what we do, what we believe, and what we consent to. We must refuse to harm others, but we must also refuse to surrender our judgement, our conscience, and our responsibility for our own actions.

It also means changing the way we see each other. Modern systems encourage us to see other people simply as strangers, competitors, or obstacles, individuals whose wellbeing is none of our concern. Yet some of the oldest wisdom traditions taught the opposite. Jesus taught us to love one another and to see ourselves in our neighbours and friends. As hippy as that might sound to some, perhaps it is something we urgently need to remember.

This means learning again. Questioning again. Thinking again. It means being willing to challenge comfortable narratives and confront difficult truths. It means refusing to blindly hand our power to systems and authorities that claim to act on our behalf while quietly shaping the direction of our lives.

Above all, it means rejecting the passive role that modern society seems to encourage. We must stop being docile participants in systems we do not understand. We must rediscover personal responsibility, independence, compassion, and courage.

In short, we must become sovereign.

Strong.

And awake.

Love,

Doc

