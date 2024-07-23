HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

Let’s start off with some definitions.

Scam - A dishonest scheme; a fraud.

Plandemic - A so-called natural pandemic that was a planned non-pandemic.

Hoax - An act intended to trick into believing or accepting as genuine something false and often preposterous.

Crime - The intentional commission of an act usually deemed socially harmful or dangerous and specifically defined, prohibited, and punishable under criminal law.

A supporter recently mentioned that I had dropped the term scamdemic in my recent podcasts. I wasn’t even aware that I had. So I am writing this piece to clarify my position.

In January/February 2020 I was struck down with something. My acute symptoms came on suddenly and very severely. I had a raging fever for 2 weeks, and an acute severe headache like I have never had before (and I have had many headaches, I felt like my head would explode). A dry barking cough that was not productive. A horrible tight sensation in my chest like I couldn’t take a deep breath and needed to cough up thick phlegm that never came out. I also had a loss of sense of smell and as a result loss of taste, and this took 4 months to return. I got better after 2 weeks, but then after 1 day of respite, it deteriorated again prompting me to get a prescription from a private GP friend for antibiotics.

Never have I experienced these constellations of symptoms, and neither have I ever had such a headache, loss of sense of smell, dry barking cough and such a prolonged fever in isolation, ever.

I have had the flu at least 3 times in my life and this was nothing like it.

I have heard people say that COVID isn’t real and it’s simply mass hysteria, the flu rebranded etc etc.

I am sorry but I do not agree with this. I had something, and I wasn’t imagining it, and it wasn’t the flu.

So what was it?

I don’t know. But it certainly targetted the neurological and respiratory systems.

What I do know is that the lethality of “Covid” wasn’t what the authorities painted it to be. It is no worse than a flu season.

I also know it wasn’t a pandemic. I don’t care what the official definition of a pandemic is. The definition varies depending on who you ask, or should I say WHO you ask, and seems to change every year.

Even back in 2011 Peter Doshi, a senior editor at The BMJ and associate professor of pharmaceutical health services research at the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy wrote a paper titled - The elusive definition of pandemic influenza. You can read it here.

In it, he writes -

“Since 2003, the top of the WHO Pandemic Preparedness homepage has contained the following statement: “An influenza pandemic occurs when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity, resulting in several simultaneous epidemics worldwide with enormous numbers of deaths and illness.”

However, on 4 May 2009, scarcely one month before the H1N1 pandemic was declared, the web page was altered in response to a query from a CNN reporter. The phrase “enormous numbers of deaths and illness” had been removed and the revised web page simply read as follows: “An influenza pandemic may occur when a new influenza virus appears against which the human population has no immunity.”

Months later, the Council of Europe would cite this alteration as evidence that WHO changed its definition of pandemic influenza to enable it to declare a pandemic without having to demonstrate the intensity of the disease caused by the H1N1 virus.”

To me, a pandemic is a fast-spreading disease across the world causing severe illness and death.

It is clear, that the authorities have changed the definition of a pandemic on more than one occasion to suit their agenda.

We were told that COVID-19 was a novel disease that had never been seen before. That we had no natural immunity.

This is a lie. It is not novel, and there is natural immunity against it. It is also not deadly.

In fact during the height of the so-called deadly pandemic, there was no rise in all-cause mortality (which is simply the number of deaths due to all causes).

In the UK at least the average age of death of those who died of COVID-19 and nothing else was ABOVE the average life expectancy.

Some bloody pathetic pandemic that was. I remind you of a so-called pandemic that shut down our economies, schools, businesses, denied millions from accessing healthcare and stopped us from visiting sick and dying relatives.

A so-called pandemic that saw a massive transfer of wealth to the top 0.1% at the expense of everyone else. Funny that?

Denis Rancourt has recently published with his colleagues a study "Spatiotemporal variation of excess all-cause mortality in the world during the Covid period regarding socio-economic factors and medical interventions”. You can find the substack on it here.

And the paper here - https://correlation-canada.org/covid-excess-mortality-125-countries/

Denis et al conclude that -

“The major causes of death globally stemmed from public health establishment’s response, including mandates and lockdowns that caused severe stress, harmful medical interventions and the vaccines”

As a podcast host, I do not have the answers. I have many questions and I get guests on to provide information and different perspectives. My podcasts are meant to entertain, educate, inform and empower people.

While I have my opinions, these can and often do change as the information presented to me changes. I try and resist being rigid and closed to new ideas, but equally not so open that I am not grounded in anything.

It’s a difficult balance to achieve. In the last year, it has also felt like an encyclopedia worth of knowledge has been downloaded into my brain. It can be quite overwhelming as I’ve written about before. I can not research and be an expert in everything. I’m on a journey of awakening and I am sharing it in real time with all of you. Trying to get to the bottom of things and seek out the truth.

So what do I think?

I believe that -

Multiple actors ranging from individuals to organisations were involved in the planning and execution of this plandemic, some knowingly and wilfully negligent, but many unwittingly negligent, they were the foot soldiers.

Fear was weaponised and along with propaganda was used to indoctrinate the masses.

Science was hijacked and corrupted. All norms inverted 180 degrees.

Conflicts of interest were found in every corner and the greater the crime the greater the reward.

Many so-called “COVID” deaths were due to dangerous hospital protocols, denying early treatment, withholding alternative treatments and antibiotics, use of midazolam and remdesevir, mechanical ventilators and false labelling (based on flawed and inappropriate PCR testing and wrong coding)

All-cause mortality has risen since 2021 and this is not due to COVID-19 but rather -

Depriving people of normal healthcare ie delayed cancer diagnosis during 2020 and beyond Depriving people of treatment with antibiotics The stress of lockdowns, mandates and loss of income (stress is psychological but also has acute and chronic physical manifestations which can lead to morbidity and death) COVID-19 vaccines

Do I believe you can even have a Pandemic?

No. If the virus is not deadly, then it will spread. If it is deadly, then it will kill a high proportion of the host therefore it can not spread.

You can’t have a deadly virus and for it to spread wildly across the world. Choose one or the other.

Some of you may cry, “See he perpetuates the virus theory, he is a gatekeeper!”

FFS. I’m not saying COVID-19 was a virus. I don’t know! Perhaps we will never know. But there was something. It could be viral clones, it could be a poison, toxin, radiation, 5G or something else, who knows?

But there was something.

There are bioweapons labs and they clearly are doing some kind of dodgy research. Stating that there is no virus is a great “get out of jail card” for the military-industrial complex.

Yes, the no-virus camp and terrain theory advocates have good arguments, but while I am very sympathetic to these arguments, not least if you can prove that viruses don’t exist you destroy their whole basis for pandemics. I am not fully convinced that viruses don’t exist and can’t cause illness.

I am keeping an open mind and with it open to all possibilities, but trying to remain grounded too.

So what do I think and believe again?

Based on the definitions I started this piece with, I think it’s pretty clear that this was not a pandemic.

It was -

A scam, therefore a scamdemic.

A hoax.

A fraud.

A lie.

A crime against humanity. People lied, and as a result, people died.

Pre-meditated and planned.

Therefore it was a Plandemic.

Medical ethics were trashed. Bodily autonomy and informed consent tossed aside. And the silence of the medical profession on the whole made them co-conspirators in this crime.

I received a message over the weekend from a patient reminding me of my old life. I miss being an orthopaedic surgeon, In many respects, it was so much easier. I was a master of my craft and trade, I was well respected and I was comfortable in my position and purpose in life.

This new role I have found myself in is something I am not used to, it is like wearing a pair of shoes that I still haven’t broken into. I never craved the limelight. It’s something I have found myself doing because I am upset and pissed off with the injustices and wrongs that I see in the world not for any other reason.

Please do not expect me to get everything right or to know all the answers. Because nothing could be further from the truth. Every day I realise I know so little and that I only have more questions.

So please be patient with me if you hear something you disagree with, be kind, because I am trying my best.

Surely that is enough.

Ahmad

