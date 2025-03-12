WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero Paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

As my long-standing paid subscribers know by now, I hold a livestream with a special guest every month as a thank you to them.

The platform I use is Riverside. Please use Google Chrome on a laptop for the best results. Make sure you have a good internet connection and that all your other browsers are closed.

Feel free to comment and ask questions during the livestream.

Recorded version will be uploaded later if you can’t make the livestream.

The link is at the bottom of this post.

Sally Fallon Morell, known for her best-selling cookbook Nourishing Traditions, is a leading voice in the movement for traditional, nutrient-dense foods. Her work challenges mainstream nutrition narratives, advocating for the benefits of animal fats and cholesterol in a healthy diet. Sally’s innovative ideas have inspired a resurgence in artisanal food practices, from raw milk production to bone broth and fermented foods, shaping the way people think about real, wholesome eating.

As the founding president of the Weston A. Price Foundation and creator of A Campaign for Real Milk, Sally has been instrumental in driving change and education around healthy diets and sustainable farming. Under her leadership, the Foundation has grown globally, sparking dialogue on topics like the dangers of soy products and the flaws of low-fat, low-cholesterol diets. Through her books, articles, and public speaking, she simplifies complex health topics, making them accessible to all.

Beyond her advocacy, Sally runs P.A. Bowen Farmstead with her husband, producing award-winning raw cheeses and pasture-raised meats. A passionate cook, gardener, and lifelong learner, she also brings her Nourishing Traditions principles to her personal life, raising her family with a deep appreciation for wholesome traditions and sustainable living.

Dr. Weston A. Price, often referred to as the “Isaac Newton of Nutrition,” was a Cleveland dentist who sought to uncover the root causes of dental decay and physical degeneration. Observing widespread dental issues in his practice, he turned his focus from laboratory experiments to studying traditional diets of indigenous peoples around the world. Through his travels, Price discovered that dental caries, crowded teeth, and other signs of physical degeneration were closely linked to nutritional deficiencies caused by modern diets.

Price’s global research took him to isolated communities across Switzerland, Scotland, the Arctic, Africa, and the South Pacific. He observed that people adhering to their ancestral diets—rich in natural, nutrient-dense foods like butter, organ meats, and fish eggs—boasted strong teeth, broad facial structures, and robust health. In contrast, those who shifted to Western diets of processed and refined foods experienced a decline in health, evident in crowded teeth, weakened immunity, and other degenerative conditions.I can vouch for this, having spent 3 months in Tanzania during my medical training; the Masai Mara had great teeth!

One of Price’s groundbreaking findings was the significance of preconception nutrition. Many indigenous groups emphasized nutrient-rich diets for both parents before conception, as well as for pregnant and lactating women. These practices ensured optimal health for future generations, highlighting the vital role of animal fats and fat-soluble vitamins like A and D in maintaining physical vitality and resistance to disease.

His influential book, Nutrition and Physical Degeneration, vividly documents his findings with striking photographs comparing the facial structures and overall health of people on traditional diets versus modern ones. Additionally, Price’s research on the systemic impacts of root canals, though initially overlooked, is now gaining attention among holistic practitioners. His work continues to inspire a reevaluation of modern dietary practices and dental health approaches.

I look forward to seeing you tomorrow, and don’t worry if you can’t make it, I’ll upload the episode later this week.

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Working For The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% Supported By The People - Join The Clan Of Freedom Lovers And Critical Thinkers

Subscribe to my paid substack today - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes today - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For Regular coffee donations because you love me - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry out my work, speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan and thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Please make sure to check your emails for latest episodes and my writings, and don’t forget to download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Update: for now, I will not be using Spotify Ads to try and supplement my income. I will rely on listeners becoming supporters through my subscriptions to keep going.

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

LIVE STREAM Link below