3h

Doc, I have written about this extensively and we actually did this in Perth, Western Australia December 1, 2021. We walked off the job. We had no leader. We just walked off and forced the hand of the iron ore industry. The unions, which were captured by the whole-of-government military response, were against us. If we would have had the pilots on board it would have been over in 24 hours: https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/hidden-protest-the-day-a-group-of

The Romans figured this out first with secessio plebis: https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/secessio-plebis-on-the-third-anniversary

This is the defence department lever points about how to bring down national infrastructure with stop-work action. I wrote about that too in terms of whole-of-nation mobilisation: https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/confidence-to-resist-australian-department

3h

I wholeheartedly agree with this article. I think one of the things that holding society back is the need for constant entertainment. We've got to come back to ourselves and a remembrance of who we truly are and what's inside of us. It's like leaving every window and door in our homes constantly wide open to intruders. We would never do that. Yet, we leave doors open for people with ill intent to influence us and render us compliant and complacent because it's entertaining. It's entirely possible and so necessary right now to say "no" to the garbagey crap they try to dish out to us 24/7.

