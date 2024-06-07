HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

I received an email today from Belinda, one of our own clan. Please see below.

Hello Ahmad,

Thanks for the wonderful content. Was talking to my wonderful friends from ASITP (A stand in the park) on Wednesday night, and I came up with the idea that I would like to propose to you.

A local church pastor who's awake, is able to put forward three questions for asking at our local hustings. If you or your lovely subscribers had the chance to come up with a carefully crafted question/s (ideally to trip up and expose any lies), what would it be.

Additional information, which I don't think needs highlighting if you do choose to put it to your subscribers is that we're in the constituency of Bosworth and our MP is Dr Luke Evans.

If you weren't aware, he interviewed Matt Hancock during the plandemic and asked him if we have enough midazolam stocked to which Matt responded yes. As we know, Matt Hancock has stated he never knew about Midazolam until much later when it was mentioned by 'conspiracy theorists' when directed negatively at the government.

One of the bordering constituencies is also North West Leicestershire, which is where Andrew Bridgen is running independently.

Lastly, I think it would be advantageous if you could encourage as many supporters as possible to turn up to any of their own local hustings, charged with whatever questions that your lovely supporters come up with.

All the best.

Belinda

So folks if you could ask a politician irrespective of party any question what would it be?

I’ll start with some suggestions and would be grateful if you could suggest some in the comment section below.

See if you can attend a hustings and grill some of these people.

I would ask…..

1 - What if the Whip orders you to vote contrary to the wishes of your constituency? Would you be willing to leave your Party? Is your loyalty to the Party or constituency?

2 - Do you subscribe to the 2030 UN agenda? and if so where did you get your mandate?

3 - What are your conflicts of interest?

4 - Are you a member of the WEF?

5 - Did you vote for lockdowns and would you vote that way again?

6 - Why do you think during the height of the pandemic in the year 2020 all-cause mortality was average, but in the years since then, it has been above average?

7 - Do you believe that mRNA technology is safe and effective and what evidence have you got to back it up?

8 - Do you believe that we should go to war with Russia?

9 - Are you willing to condemn the Israeli government for their bombing of Gaza and the death of 40000 innocent people?

10 - Why are there thousands of illegal migrants in the country locked up in hostels and hotels and what will you do about it?

11 - Do you accept that lockdowns, mandates and social distancing were all unscientific and draconian totalitarian measures and should never be repeated?

12 - What is a woman?

Ok I’m going to stop as I could easily keep going….

Thanks folks x

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliate

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Hunter & Gather

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com

to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad