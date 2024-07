HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

Can you tell that I am loving this podcasting business?

In fact every aspect of it is just so much fun.

Here is a sneak view of me doing the thumbnails and artwork for tomorrows podcast.

I love doing the artwork, there is something very enjoyable about it, which I can’t explain why.

The thumbnail is required when uploading a podcast to Spotify and Apple Podcast. I also make a banner image for the website, Substack and Rumble channel.

And by the way, it’s a great chat with James Cooper.

James Cooper is an Entrepreneur, owner of Body Transformation London, a personal training gym London, a bespoke online PT and is a Roger Gracie 3rd Dan BJJ blackbelt

Out tomorrow!

James Cooper instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jamescooperbtx/

Much love folks

Ahmad

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

Affiliate

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Hunter & Gather

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com

to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE