Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication.
Can you tell that I am loving this podcasting business?
In fact every aspect of it is just so much fun.
Here is a sneak view of me doing the thumbnails and artwork for tomorrows podcast.
I love doing the artwork, there is something very enjoyable about it, which I can’t explain why.
The thumbnail is required when uploading a podcast to Spotify and Apple Podcast. I also make a banner image for the website, Substack and Rumble channel.
And by the way, it’s a great chat with James Cooper.
James Cooper is an Entrepreneur, owner of Body Transformation London, a personal training gym London, a bespoke online PT and is a Roger Gracie 3rd Dan BJJ blackbelt
Out tomorrow!
James Cooper instagram - https://www.instagram.com/jamescooperbtx/
Much love folks
Ahmad
To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!
Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.
And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x
YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME
Much love Ahmad
