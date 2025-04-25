THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

Thank you Umara and Judea

Dear friends,

As many of you know, I shared a personal update back on April 15th. Well, here I am again with another one, because, as life would have it, the rollercoaster continues.

Over the weekend, I managed to work on a few podcasts, which felt like a huge accomplishment. Episodes 321 and 322 were published on April 21st and 22nd. I was feeling hopeful, like I was slowly getting back into the swing of things.

Then Monday hit.

After a weekend of mild sniffles and cold-like symptoms, I woke up to the worst vertigo I could ever imagine. I’ve never experienced anything like it. I couldn’t walk, I was violently sick, and completely disoriented. At first, I thought it might be benign paroxysmal positional vertigo (BPPV), but based on the symptoms and timing, I now believe it was labyrinthitis, likely triggered by the cold I’d just had.

Since then, it’s been a miserable week, filled with dizziness, nausea, headaches, and a constant sense of imbalance. On top of everything, the vertigo exercises I started, including the Brandt, Daroff and Epley manoeuvres, aggravated my neck injury, worsening the nerve pain in my arm. It's been frustrating, painful, and exhausting, both physically and emotionally.

But today, I woke up with no vertigo. It’s the first morning in over a week where I feel a flicker of normal again. My neck is slowly improving too, though there’s still a way to go. All this has reminded me how much of healing is a mental game, the frustration of setbacks, the emotional toll of feeling unwell, the guilt of not doing more. Part of me didn’t want to share any of this. I wanted to project strength, wellness, capability. But that wouldn’t be honest.

The truth is, this week has been really hard.

I had to cancel multiple podcast recordings and projects. I had big plans, but my body clearly had others. I think this bout of labyrinthitis was my body’s way of saying, "Not yet. Slow down." So I’m listening.

A Small Favour

Normally, I host a livestream every month, but this month, I’m asking for a pass. No livestream in April. I need to rest.

I was also meant to publish details of the next Doc Malik retreat, which is set for the last weekend of June. I haven’t finalised everything yet, but I’ll work on it slowly over the weekend and aim to publish the full details on Monday. The lineup is beautiful, amazing guests, treatments, food, and healing work. Last time, the retreat sold out within 24 hours, so please keep your eyes on your inbox if you’re interested.

If any of you ever experience vertigo or labyrinthitis, please look up the Brandt-Daroff and Epley manoeuvres.They’ve been incredibly helpful in my recovery. I’ll include links below.

Thank you all, for your patience, your kindness, and your support. This space means a lot to me, and I’m grateful I get to share this journey with you.

Much love,

Doc Malik

ps Reminder again, The next retreat is the last week of June. I’ll publish details next week.

Links -

Brandt-Daroff -

Home Epley

Follows and 5 star reviews

Following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

✅ Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover.

✅ Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing.

✅ Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests.

✅ Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement.

✅ Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Did you know that seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x