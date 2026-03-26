Persecution of Doctors Continues: Dr David Cartland and Dr Billy Ralph

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

Powered by the people, zero corporate capture, zero sponsors, one mission.



A voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue. Born in Scotland, heard worldwide.

Paid supporters get full access to every episode not just the first half, exclusive access to our private monthly livestream with a special guest, early access to episodes, bonus conversations, and a private Telegram community where real discussion happens. You also directly protect independent honest health from censorship and corporate influence, helping keep truth free for everyone.

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly, without third party intermediaries. If you wish to send donations or bullion silver, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

Bank details

A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743

A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

My Summer Retreats - Don’t Miss out

26th to 28th June and 4th to 6th September, Hertfordshire, England.

If you have been craving real connection, deeper conversations, and a space to truly be yourself, this is for you.

Visit https://docmalik.com/events/ for more details

Spaces are limited, so book early to guarantee a place.

Dear reader

It’s been six years since COVID began.

I’m not even sure how long it’s supposedly been over. I mean, has it even ended?

One day, it was everything. The next day, it vanished, replaced by the Ukraine war.

Well, one thing has not ended, the persecution of doctors.

Here in the United Kingdom and Ireland, doctors are still being investigated, dragged through tribunals, suspended, erased and financially ruined. And when they go to these tribunals, trust me when I say they are kangaroo courts. They are exactly like the Soviet era showcase trials.

In this article, I’m focusing on two doctors, Dr David Cartland and Dr Billy Ralph, but there are many more. If I were to cover them all, this wouldn’t be an article, it would be a book.

And with time, something else has become clear. These doctors are vindicated, but not in the eye of the medical profession.

David Cartland: From Doctor to Unemployable

So let’s be absolutely clear about what’s happened to Dr David Cartland.

He hasn’t just been struck off by the GMC, you know, that ultimate weapon that they hold over doctors. If you disobey, we are going to strip you of your title and of your ability to practice medicine and ultimately rob you of your livelihood.

He’s also now been placed on both the adults and children’s barred list by the Disclosure and Barring Service, commonly known in the UK as the DBS system.

This is an indefinite ban, a ban that in their own words means, would prevent him from continuing to work or applying in any role which involves healthcare or the care of others.

In other words, his career has not just been taken from him, he has been made unemployable.

And this actually goes beyond medicine.

Because of the DBS decision, even roles completely unrelated to clinical care have been taken away. David loved refereeing, and actually, he was very good at it and was being promoted rapidly. But the Football Association, again known as the FA, has prevented him from refereeing, even at amateur level, because children may be present.

His entire life has been impacted, and this is despite the fact that there are no criminal convictions against him.

There are no patient complaints against him.

The whole case, which led to his dismissal from the GMC and being struck off, centers around social media conduct, the language that he used, the tone that he used, and allegations of harassment and dishonesty.

And these allegations are strongly disputed by David. They also give no context as to why David said what he said. In many ways he was being targeted for abuse and hatred. It organised, relentless and ruthless.

But here is the most revealing line in the entire document provided by the MPTS.

“Your personally held beliefs have infiltrated your work.”

MPTS being the Medical Tribunal Service, and this is part of the GMC regulatory system.

So he wasn’t done on clinical incompetence or patient harm, but beliefs.

They acknowledge his right to free speech, but then punish him for exercising it.

This was not about patient care.

This was about expression.

This was about going against the mainstream held views, which in turn were dictated to by philanthropaths who controlled the WHO, The UN, the media, the universities (who are simply prostitutes of science now) through research grants, big pharma, the government politicians and public health bodies.

Bringing the Profession into Disrepute

I explored this in detail in my article here about the treatment of Dr Sam White: https://docmalik.substack.com/p/bringing-the-profession-to-disrepute?r=2gr6ev

Because this phrase sounds reasonable until you realise what it actually means.

It does not mean harming patients.

It does not mean incompetence.

In fact, what it actually means is challenging authority, questioning policy and speaking uncomfortable truths.

In other words, damaging reputation, but reputation is not truth, and it’s certainly not patient care.

I think I’ve repeated that already.

But Sam White’s case is not the only one where he was done “for bringing the profession into disrepute.”

This is a tagline used again and again by medical regulatory bodies throughout the world.

And I’ll come back to that in a second.

Thought Crime: The Process Is the Punishment

You see, it’s all about thought crime.

The process is the punishment.

And this is something again I’ve also written about in one of my earliest substacks, and you can see that here: https://docmalik.substack.com/p/thought-crime-the-process-is-the?r=2gr6ev

It was in light of my own persecution.

Because what we are witnessing is not just punishment for outcomes.

It’s punishment for thinking, for speaking, for dissenting.

And the investigation itself often is the punishment.

The stress, the uncertainty, the financial destruction, the reputational damage, not being able to see or treat your patients, all the stress dealing with the legal correspondence, and often regardless of the outcome, the damage is already done.

The Part No One Wants to Talk About

There’s another layer to this, the coordinated harassment.

I’ve publicly and privately disagreed with David’s approach. I told him not to engage with trolls online, especially on X.

I told him to step away and even to leave the GMC, as I eventually did, because the GMC, like all medical bodies, regulatory bodies, are essentially a noose around the neck of all doctors. See the dates below of the two posts I made. It took just one year for them to finish my 25 year surgical career.

And these trolls online are not harmless. They are organised. They’re like a pack of wolves. They are coordinated. Relentless, hungry for blood.

And in many cases, they appear to be linked to state structures.

In my own experience, I saw individuals openly discussing targets and targeting doctors.

I saw a post like, “we’ve got David next it’s going to be Doc Malik.”

I became a target.

And when I was suspended, they celebrated.

And when I submitted a data request about the information held my the private hospitals and the GMC, I saw that what the GMC had been sent by my private hospitals, was correspondence, including posts from X tweets.

One of them is Johnny C. Holmes.

Now, if you don’t know, Johnny C. Holmes was a famous American porn star. He died a long time ago. And this dead porn stars tweets were used to end my career.

They’re literally openly mocking me.

These aren’t real human beings or patients.

There are networks of individuals, many of whom appear to be aligned with or influenced by units such as the 77th Brigade, which is part of the British Army involved in information warfare and psychological operations.

Whether people are comfortable hearing this or not, these tactics were used domestically here at home.

Doctors like Sam White, Muhammad Adil, David Cartland, Sarah Myhill, Anne McCloskey, Jayne Doneghan, Gerard Waters and myself were targeted.

Complaints first, investigations followed, and careers were destroyed.

And Then They Finished David Cartland

They finished him.

As if striking him off the GMC medical register was not enough, as if destroying his career was not enough, the DBS ensured he could not rebuild.

They acknowledged the impact on his career, on his livelihood, on his mental health, and still call it proportionate.

This isn’t regulation, this is erasure.

Billy Ralph: Same System, Same Outcome

Now let me step away and talk about Billy Ralph.

Same system, same outcome.

He is a GP based in Ireland and is under the jurisdiction of the Irish Medical Council, not the General Medical Council.

According to Louise Roseingrave’s excellent report which you can read here, the Irish Medical Council case against him (which opened this week in fact,) concerns his public commentary on Ireland’s COVID response, not patient harm or clinical negligence.

The article says that he is facing seven allegations and that the Council claims his social media commentary was inappropriate and or undermined public health guidelines.

That word again, undermined.

What is striking is that the case, as reported, appears to rest overwhelmingly on his speech. Do we not believe in free speech anymore?

And what’s interesting is that there is no complainant in the case now, and that the inquiry focuses on his activity on X and his writings for Cassandra Voices.

Apparently, the book of evidence runs to almost six and a half thousand pages, including around 1800 pages documenting his posts on X about COVID, ivermectin and COVID vaccines.

At the same time, it also includes 650 pages of positive testimonials from patients gathered over his 30 year career as a GP.

The article by Louise Roseingrave sets out several of the statements that are now effectively being put in the dock. For clarity, NPHET stands for the National Public Health Emergency Team, the Irish government advisory body that led the COVID response.

These include:

“The pandemic is over, NPHET lack the expertise to analyse current data...” October 2020.

“NPHET are a liability.” October 2020.

“And no change in deaths, so lockdown is a complete waste of people’s time” from November 2020.

Billy also wrote in July 2021:

“There is no public health emergency, no need for mass vaccinations, no need for coercive population control measures. There is a dire need for Irish people to wake up and take back their freedom.”

Then in August 2021, he wrote:

“Health services would be overwhelmed if everyone wasn’t vaccinated. Not true. Vaccinate the vulnerable, everyone else gets a cold.”

These are the kind of opinions being used against him.

I mean, apart from the last statement about vaccinating the vulnerable, I think everything he said was actually accurate.

And I believe now, with the test of time and hindsight, it’s obvious, blatantly obvious, that David and Billy have said nothing wrong.

And the truth is, even back in 2020, in the height of the so called pandemic, we knew that the government measures and the public health measures were wrong.

But with the benefit of hindsight and the evidence now available to us, it is obvious that these men should be congratulated for being on the right side of history, not being put in the dock.

Doctors Are Dying

And doctors are dying, and this is not hyperbole.

Between 2018 and 2020, 29 doctors died while under GMC investigation or monitoring.

https://www.gmc-uk.org/news/news-archive/gmc-publishes-report-on-deaths-during-investigations

Five of those were confirmed suicides.

A survey found that nearly one in three doctors under investigation had suicidal thoughts, many describing the system as guilty until proven innocent.

This is not just regulation.

This is a system that breaks people.

The stress, the reputational damage, the financial ruin, the isolation, and the process itself becomes a punishment.

Billy attempted to take his own life in June 2022 and nearly died. David has also faced suicidal thoughts more than once. This is what the system does to good doctors who are trying to act in their patients’ best interests.

And sometimes the outcome is death. How can we forget my dear friend Dr Jackie Stone.

The GMC even has acknowledged this and has introduced so-called “support measures.” Pah!

But the structure remains, and so does the risk.

And the GMC itself, when I had to look at it, sits above the law, outside the law, as part of the privy system.

And fundamentally, it’s not democratic.

It doesn’t follow proper due process.

It is a law unto itself.

It is not there to protect patients or doctors, it is there to protect government. Most of the people running it are not clinicians, but civil servants and bureaucrats.

A Coordinated Global System

And this is a coordinated global system, and it’s not random.

I noticed when I was doing my podcast and interviewing doctors from across the world, a repeated pattern where they were all being treated in the exact same manner.

Anonymous complaints, suspensions, investigations, tribunals, kangaroo courts, erasure from the medical list, financial ruin.

Bodies like the International Association of Medical Regulatory Authorities work closely with national medical regulatory bodies.

They coordinate all the so called independent, sovereign medical associations around the world.

Standards are shared, approaches are aligned.

How to deal with dissident doctors is laid out.

So they all act in lockstep, which is why you see the same pattern playing out globally.

Anonymous complaints, investigations, suspensions, tribunals, erasure, different countries, same playbook.

What They Refuse to Debate

The medical regulators and licensing boards always skirt around the real issues, the lack of science behind COVID measures, the breach of medical ethics, the coercion.

Instead, they go after something else.

“Inappropriate behaviour.”

“Undermining the profession.”

“Undermining public health.”

“Social media misconduct.”

They avoid the science completely.

They avoid the ethics.

They avoid informed consent.

Because they know their position would not survive scrutiny.

So they don’t challenge your arguments, they attack you.

The system protects itself, the government, the corporations, the narrative.

And any label will do.

In my case, it was everything, transphobe, anti vaxxer, anti Semitic, climate denier, conspiracy theorist.

Tick every box, discredit the individual, avoid the argument.

What Does “Undermining” Actually Mean?

I’m coming back to this. Because this is what the regulators use as their main weapon against dissenting doctors.

What does it actually even mean?

It does not mean harming patients.

It does not mean incompetence.

It often means saying something that embarrasses the profession, challenging authority, speaking out of turn.

In other words, damaging reputation.

And reputation is not the same as the truth.

And this idea that you undermine the medical profession, because this is what’s important, because it means if your professional judgment conflicts with official messaging, stay silent!

It means truth is subordinate to narrative.

It means your duty is no longer to the patient, it is to the system.

But those things are not always aligned.

What is best for the patient is not always what is best for the medical profession.

What is best for the patient is not always what is best for public health messaging.

What is best for the patient is not always what is best for government.

And history has shown us that.

Sometimes what is best for the patient IS undermining the medical profession!

Make No Mistake, This Is a Warning

This isn’t just about David Cartland.

This isn’t about Billy Ralph.

These are show trials, staged to send a message.

A warning to every single doctor.

Stay in line, do not question, do not challenge, or this will be you next.

The Uncomfortable Truth

But the uncomfortable truth is this.

If the majority of doctors stood up and spoke out, this would end.

Nonsense, I take that back. If even just 5% of doctors said, “enough,” if they said, “this isn’t medicine, this isn’t patient care, this is wrong,” it would collapse.

But they don’t, because they see what happens to those who do. And they are frightened of what they will lose.

They didn’t stand up during Covid and they aren’t standing up now when fellow doctors get persecuted. They don’t even stand up now when their profession is slowly being dismantled and doctors are being replaced with physician associates.

Every doctor thinks, “if I just keep my head down, I will be ok.”

But we all know how that ends.

First they came for others… and no one spoke.

Then they came for more… and still no one spoke.

And in the end, there was no one left to speak.

First they came for the Communists, and I did not speak out,

because I was not a Communist. Then they came for the Socialists, and I did not speak out,

because I was not a Socialist. Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out,

because I was not a trade unionist. Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out,

because I was not a Jew. Then they came for me, and there was no one left to speak for me.

Doctors I am convinced are selected from the outset for their obedience to authority and their need for conformity. There is no room for mavericks, independent free thinkers and questioners. For the most part, doctors are cowards.

Support David Cartland

Folks, I’d really like it if you could support David Cartland.

If you’ve read this far, you’ll understand this is not just about one doctor, but right now, there’s a man and his family facing the very real consequences of this system.

Dr. David Cartland has lost his career, his income, and his ability to work in the fields he trained in and dedicated his life to.

The impact on his life, his mental wellbeing, his family, and his marriage has been profound.

You may not agree with everything he has said, I certainly don’t, but what has happened to him goes far beyond fair or proportionate.

If you feel compelled to help, you can support David directly here:

https://www.givesendgo.com/DrDaveCartland

Any contribution, no matter how small, will help him and his family begin to rebuild.

Final Thought

And a final thought:

I do not say this lightly.

The system is not about protecting patients, it’s about protecting itself.

Controlling dissent.

Punishing independent thought.

It’s protecting the establishment, protecting the government line, protecting big pharma, protecting profit, and protecting the lies.

And unless that is recognised, it will continue because the truth is simple.

Medicine demands questioning, authority demands obedience. You cannot serve both.

The moment you stop questioning authority is the moment you stop practising medicine.

Much love

Doc Malik

My Consultation Service

You already know more than you think.

Sometimes you just need the right conversation.

Book Your Consultation Here

WHAT I OFFER

In a world of rushed appointments, short consultations, and endless referrals, many people feel confused, unheard, and unsure who to trust.

I offer something rare: time, context, and personalised clarity.

As your independent health advocate, I help you step back from the noise, understand what is really going on, and make confident, informed decisions about your health.

Together we can:

• Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

• Decide who is the right person to see next, GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, acupuncturist, homeopath, or others

• Break down treatment plans into clear, understandable language

• Prepare for surgery with true informed consent and thoughtful preparation

• Optimise recovery and reduce the risk of post operative complications

• Navigate chronic illness through lifestyle, mindset, and nutrition

• Explore holistic approaches alongside conventional care

• Implement practical lifestyle strategies such as fasting, stress reduction, or movement

• Ask better questions so you get clearer answers

• Gain an independent, unbiased second opinion

WHY THIS MATTERS

Many people leave medical appointments with more questions than answers.

They feel rushed, confused and disempowered.

Information exists, but clarity is missing.

My role is not to replace your healthcare providers.

My role is to help you understand your options, see the bigger picture, and feel confident in your decisions. Put you back in the driving seat.

I walk beside you, helping translate complex information into clear understanding so you can take back ownership of your health journey.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer registered with the GMC. I do not diagnose or treat medical conditions.

My work is educational and advisory only, helping you navigate the healthcare system with greater understanding and confidence.

READY TO TAKE CONTROL?

If you are facing a health decision, feeling overwhelmed, or simply want personalised clarity and honest conversation, I would be honoured to support you.

Book your consultation here: https://docmalik.setmore.com

Because it is your body, your life, and your future.

Let us make sure you feel informed, confident, and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Read what people have to say about the service -

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

This podcast has grown because of you.

Every episode we have honest conversations others avoid, exploring uncomfortable truths, challenging dominant narratives, and asking the questions many are afraid to ask.

And here is something simple that makes a real difference: Following the podcast and leaving a 5 star review.

It might seem small, but it has a powerful impact.

It helps:

Increase visibility so more people can discover independent conversations like these.

Support independent voices without corporate sponsorship or editorial interference.

Open doors to powerful guests and deeper conversations.

Strengthen the community of people seeking clarity, truth, and honest dialogue.

Keep the momentum going so these conversations continue to grow.

Leaving a review takes less than 30 seconds.

Following the podcast means you never miss an episode.

If this podcast has resonated with you, I would really appreciate you taking a moment to do both now.

Your support genuinely helps keep this work independent.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Love,

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

This work continues because of you.

After being cancelled from mainstream platforms, everything I do now remains fully independent, supported only by listeners and readers who believe in honest conversations, freedom of thought, and asking the questions others avoid.

If you want to support this work and help keep these conversations alive:

Support the show by donating here, Buy Me a Coffee

Every contribution helps keep this podcast independent, uncensored, and focused on what truly matters:

Health. Freedom. Happiness.

You can also:

• Become a regular supporter, click here

• Gift a subscription to a friend or family member, click below

Give a gift subscription

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Love

Doc Malik

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use. Please visit my affiliate page here for full details.

Seagreens

Seagreens® Wholefood Seaweed Nutrition

My family and I have been using Seagreens® for months as a simple, natural way to support health. Seaweed is one of the richest wholefood sources of iodine and provides the full spectrum of micronutrients our bodies need. It’s a daily staple in our home for maintaining energy, thyroid health, and overall wellbeing.

Use my affiliate code DOCMALIK for 10% off your order

https://seagreens.shop/go/docmalik

Heracles Wellness Sauna

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products.

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

If you don’t want to subscribe to my Substack and prefer Spotify, please sign up to my paid Spotify channel here -

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/docmalik/subscribe