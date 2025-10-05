SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear readers

Palestine Action is a British pro-Palestinian direct action group founded in 2020 with the stated goal of ending global participation in Israel’s “genocidal and apartheid regime.” The group has engaged in a series of direct actions primarily targeting companies and institutions with accusations of complicity in Israel’s military-industrial complex, particularly those involved in arms manufacturing and supply chains. The group’s actions have been justified by its members as necessary civil disobedience to expose and disrupt complicity in what they describe as Israeli state violence and genocide. The main outcomes of their actions have been property damage and protests.

The Israeli regime, on the other hand, has bombed most of Gaza to smithereens. Palestine Action’s property damage is like a grain of sand compared to the Sahara Desert of damage Israel has done, and that’s not to speak of the tens of thousands of innocent people, mainly children, who have been murdered by the Israeli regime. The level of terrorism that ordinary Gazans have been subjected to is simply indescribable. The scale is pure evil. Israel terrorises and has been terrorising the Palestinians for decades. Since October 7th it has been ramped up to insane levels, including in the West Bank where there are neither Hamas nor hostages.

Not only are the UK government’s actions hypocritical to the extreme, they are also guilty parties to the genocide, providing not only arms but also logistical and intelligence support to the Israeli regime. And that’s why it is no surprise that the UK government has labelled Palestine Action a terrorist organisation but has remained silent over the genocide being committed by Israel in Palestine. It’s also no surprise when you see how Israeli and Jewish lobby groups have funded all political parties in the UK and wield massive influence over not only politics but media, the judiciary and other institutions.

There’s much talk of the Islamicisation of the UK and illegal migration, which is a concern and real, but there’s no discussion of how this has all been engineered to happen. There’s also a climate now where no legitimate concerns about Israel can be voiced due to the risk of being called anti-Semitic and being cancelled. It’s funny, criticising China or Iran certainly wouldn’t make you guilty of hating Chinese or Iranians, but for some reason calling out the injustices and barbarity of Israel suddenly makes you hateful of all Israelis and Jews worldwide. It is nonsensical, but it’s meant to be.

Something is deeply wrong with this country and there is no freedom of speech. We are in the midst of a very dangerous period in British history where neither the villains nor the supposed heroes are who they really are. The evil controllers control all sides. They manipulate, deceive and divide always. The same people who caused wars in West Asia, also known as the Middle East, and deposed legitimate, secular, democratically elected governments, then installed fanatical jihadis, then opened up Europe to mass migration and then funded right-wing figures who oppose the mass migration that they had actually created. It is frankly evil genius.

It is important not to blame a whole group of people or single out a religion as evil. Most people everywhere tend to be good, but a few evil people at the top are definitely evil and they manipulate and brainwash the masses. It is undeniable that a certain political ideology is being used to destroy free speech and is behind a lot of the problems we see in the world today.

I am particularly disappointed with many of my Jewish colleagues and doctors who stood side by side with me in calling out the COVID madness. But when October 7th happened, because of their loyalty, tribal loyalty and mistaken loyalty, to a non-biblical, secular, artificial state of Israel, I cannot find it within them to criticise the actions of the Zionist regime. Are humans that weak that we will always defend our own tribe even in the face of overwhelming evidence of genocide and evil?

While I was disappointed in them, I’ve now come to realise that it’s not surprising. There’s nothing exceptional about Jewish people not criticising the state of Israel. This is what happens with people. They always tend to congregate and protect their own, whether it’s doctors or any other group of people. But I urge, particularly my Jewish friends and colleagues, please speak up and call out the evil that’s being done in the name of Judaism and by the Israeli state and by Zionist actors, both non-Jewish and Jewish. As Dan Cohen said, “Zionism is fundamentally anti-Semitic.”

Episode 386 today with Dr Rehiana Ali reveals the scope and power of the Jewish lobby within the UK. Yet another doctor is being cancelled for speaking out against the Israeli government, and, as many of you know, I was also cancelled by the Israeli and Jewish lobby here in this country.

During COVID, certain sections of the liberal left were quite happy to impose inhumane, illegal and unlawful infringements on the rights of humanity and were equally happy to punish people who chose to respect bodily autonomy and refuse a genetic bioweapon. Seemingly well intentioned, good human beings turned on families, neighbours and partners. It just goes to show the power of propaganda and how it can be used to abuse and divide humanity, turning us against each other.

Those who called for extreme COVID measures were, for the most part, actually good people who were conned and manipulated into thinking that those who refused the vaccine were dangerous, inherently selfish and evil. That is the trick, that is the sly plan, convincing good people to turn on other good people in the belief that they are evil, when in fact they themselves are acting in an evil fashion.

The same playbook is what is happening in Israel. I believe it has been used to convince many Jews around the world to support what is clearly a barbaric and evil genocide being committed on the Palestinians. There is nothing exceptional about these Jews; they are not inherently evil. They are victims themselves of an incredible psyop.

I would urge my Jewish friends and colleagues to please step back, outside of your tribe, and think of the whole of humanity as your tribe. With that lens, objectively look at the evidence and the truth. Ask yourself which side is truly evil. Which side is the one committing horrors, and can you really justify it?

For the sake of your faith, your ethnicity, your identity, please speak out and say, “Not in our name.”

Thank you.

Love

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

