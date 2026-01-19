No One Gave Informed Consent for the COVID Vaccines and Here Is Why

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

Powered by the people, zero corporate capture, zero ads, one mission.



A voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue. Born in Scotland, heard worldwide.

Paid supporters get full access to every episode not just the first half, exclusive access to our private monthly livestream with a special guest, early access to episodes, bonus conversations, and a private Telegram community where real discussion happens. You also directly protect independent honest health from censorship and corporate influence, helping keep truth free for everyone.

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly, without third party intermediaries. If you wish to send donations or bullion silver, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

Bank details

A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743

As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!

Please do not subscribe via the Apple app.

A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

Dear reader and listener

On the 14th of January, 2026, I posted on X that no one who received an mRNA COVID jab gave informed consent. Not one of the billions. Not one jab. No one ever received true informed consent from their clinicians. This is one of the scandals of the century. Mass global coercion, battery, and assault.

A doctor, Neil Stone, who I believe works at University College London Hospital, replied publicly saying that he gave informed consent and was happy with his decision. I am unable to respond to him directly as he has blocked me. I invited him openly to come on my show to discuss this. He has not replied.

This response highlights a fundamental problem. Many people believe informed consent simply means that they personally agreed to something. That is not what informed consent is.

So what does a lack of informed consent actually mean?

For some, the discussion begins and ends with coercion and mandates. While these are critical, this framing is incomplete. Informed consent is a broad umbrella term, and its failure begins long before coercion enters the picture.

Informed consent is invalid if there is not full and transparent information given to the patient about what is being offered. This includes incomplete or withheld information about ingredients, mechanism of action, efficacy, safety, risks, and known complications of a medical drug or intervention.

Consent cannot be informed if there are no proper studies, inadequate placebo controls, or if long term safety data is unavailable at the point consent is sought. You cannot meaningfully consent to unknown risks, particularly when uncertainty is downplayed or concealed.

Informed consent also fails when alternatives are not clearly presented. This includes non pharmaceutical options and, critically, the option to do nothing. That option must be respected without judgement or pressure. If only one pathway is framed as acceptable, consent becomes performative rather than genuine.

The problem is compounded when people are denied time and space to decide. Artificial urgency, emergency framing, and pressure to act quickly undermine reflection and strip individuals of agency.

There is also the issue of power imbalance. When institutions, regulators, and clinicians present themselves as unquestionable authorities, people often defer rather than decide. The science is settled. I am the science. Deference is not consent.

Another fundamental failure is the withholding or minimisation of uncertainty. Presenting evolving or contested science as settled fact is deceptive. Censorship of dissenting viewpoints is wrong. Silencing doctors and experts who raise legitimate concerns is wrong. Failing to disclose conflicts of interest, whether financial, institutional, or career based, invalidates consent.

Language matters. Framing effects, emotionally loaded messaging, and repeated slogans shape behaviour without engaging understanding. Risk comparisons without context, lack of stratification by age or health, and one size fits all recommendations distort decision making.

Informed consent is also undermined when personal risk assessment is ignored. When individual circumstances are dismissed and people are treated as a homogeneous mass, consent becomes generic and hollow.

Information overload can be just as manipulative as information suppression. Dumping charts, bar graphs, and hazard colours designed to instil fear does not create understanding. It creates compliance.

Then there is moral pressure. Appeals to guilt, duty, protecting others, or doing things for the greater good shift decisions from personal autonomy to social compliance. Saving granny is not informed consent. Ethical consent must be free from moral coercion.

Consent does not end at the moment of agreement. If adverse outcomes occur and are denied, dismissed, or unsupported, the consent process was incomplete. Gaslighting patients is not ethical. True informed consent includes accountability after the fact.

Changing definitions mid process also invalidates consent. Redefining efficacy, safety, immunity, or even what constitutes a vaccine after consent has been given is a breach of trust.

Finally, informed consent collapses entirely in environments dominated by propaganda, censorship, behavioural manipulation, and social punishment for dissent. When debate is suppressed and alternative views are stigmatised, compliance replaces consent.

Taken together, informed consent is not a signature on a form.

It is a process.

When information is incomplete, uncertainty is hidden, alternatives are denied, pressure is applied, incentives are offered, risks are minimised, dissent is censored, and power is asymmetrical, consent is not informed, even if it is technically recorded.

This matters because informed consent is not a bureaucratic hurdle. It is the ethical foundation of medicine. When that foundation is eroded, what replaces it is not care, but control.

The last few years have shown a complete dereliction of duty by the vast majority of doctors, I would argue 99.99 percent, who disregarded informed consent, a central pillar of medical ethics. They are not alone. Public health officials, regulators, lecturers in ethics, and academic institutions have also torn up what it means to practise ethically.

It is clear to me that a Marxist ideology has infiltrated academia, science, and medicine. Collectivism and the so called greater good are placed above the individual. In this framework, autonomy becomes secondary, the individual becomes expendable, and informed consent is treated as an inconvenience rather than a necessity.

In such a world, there is no real place for informed consent. Only compliance.

I do not know of any other doctors who regularly talk about informed consent. I only started doing so a few years ago. Elizabeth Hart, however, has been campaigning tirelessly for years. It has been a lonely journey, and one for which she receives little to no credit, not that she is asking for it.

It has been frustrating for both of us that so few doctors, and so few so called freedom dissidents, have been willing to engage seriously with what is arguably one of the biggest scandals of our time, the widespread absence of informed consent.

The truth is, the lack of informed consent goes far beyond the COVID vaccines. It extends beyond childhood vaccines and even veterinary vaccines. Where is the informed consent for the policies being implemented under the banner of the so called climate crisis? Where is the informed consent for how our tax money is spent, for government policies, for legislation, and for the wars waged in our name?

In all of these areas, decisions are made for populations, not with them. Consent is assumed, compliance is expected, and dissent is treated as a problem to be managed rather than a voice to be heard.

Much love

Doc Malik

Ps - Please follow the work of my friend Elizabeth Hart who has been a tireless campaigner on the issue of Informed Consent for 16 years plus

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover. Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing. Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests. Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement. Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use. Please visit my affiliate page here for full details.

Seagreens

Seagreens® Wholefood Seaweed Nutrition

My family and I have been using Seagreens® for months as a simple, natural way to support health. Seaweed is one of the richest wholefood sources of iodine and provides the full spectrum of micronutrients our bodies need. It’s a daily staple in our home for maintaining energy, thyroid health, and overall wellbeing.

Use my affiliate code DOCMALIK for 10% off your order

www.seagreens.shop

Heracles Wellness Sauna

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products.

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Please remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x

40 years old on the left.

50 years old on the right.

On the left, centralised doctor, diabetic, overworked, metabolically unhealthy, insomniac, tired, low testosterone, waist size 34 inches, weak, rarely exercise.

On the right decentralised doctor, metabolically healthy, sleep 7.5 hrs, from 10pm to 530am, full of energy, normal testosterone, waist size 29 inches, strong, exercise 6 days a week.

At 40, I felt 50 years old.

At 50, I feel 20 years old.

At 40, I was stressed.

At 50, I’m full of gratitude and joy

Book a consultation with me and turn your health around -

https://docmalik.com/consultations/

If you don’t want to subscribe to my Substack and prefer Spotify, please sign up to my paid Spotify channel here -

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/docmalik/subscribe