WARNING

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% supported by the People - Working For The People

The UK’s Best and Worlds Number One Freedom Fighting Podcast

Thank you to all the new subscribers for your lovely messages and reviews! And a big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show!

I want to share my experience with neck pain, not just to talk about my pain but also to reflect on a broader issue of valuing expertise. Bear with me as I tell you this story.

About three weeks ago, during a Jiu-Jitsu session, my neck got placed in a funny position, and I felt a crunch. At first, I didn’t think much of it, but over the next few days, I began to experience increasing pain. It started as a knot in my neck and shoulder and eventually developed into sharp, shooting pain down my arm, a condition known as radiculopathy.

For those who haven’t experienced it, radiculopathy is nerve pain. It feels like a mix of toothache, shooting pain, burning, and tingling. It’s relentless and invisible, meaning you don’t get much sympathy, and it grinds you down 24/7. I was struggling to sleep, waking up with severe pins and needles and experiencing fasciculations (painful twitches) in my arm and hand. I was miserable!

Being an orthopaedic surgeon, I diagnosed myself with a C7 disc prolapse. This means the disc between the C6 and C7 vertebrae in my neck had bulged or herniated, pressing on the nerve as they exited the spinal column. The symptoms included neck pain, a burning sensation down my arm, numbness, tingling, weakness in my grip, and restricted neck movement. Turning my neck felt like something was catching, and the pain was excruciating.

I knew that, in many cases, the body heals with rest, physical therapy, and medication. It can take a couple of months at least. But in some cases, injections or surgery are required. That possibility loomed in my mind, as I’d experienced spinal emergencies before, paralysis and incontinence in my late 20s and early 30s, which required emergency surgery. So naturally, I started to worry: “Is this going to be me again? Am I heading for surgery?”

Last Friday, I reached out to Simon King, a previous guest on my podcast (listen to the fantastic conversation here). Simon is no longer a chiropractor, but his expertise is exceptional. He could tell I was concerned and made room for me to be seen the same day. I couldn’t believe how responsive and accommodating he was. Within minutes of examining me, without an MRI or X-ray, he diagnosed my C7 disc prolapse. His skill made it look effortless. He found weakness in various muscles and instantly identified the problem's source. He performed some manipulations on my neck, clunks and clicks that realigned things, and within seconds, my radiculopathy was gone. I have to admit I was nervous about having the manipulations, but Simon soon put me at ease, and there was nothing to be scared about. My pain disappeared, my neck movement improved, and I walked out feeling like a different person.

I was struck by the contrast between Simon’s work and the conventional path I could have taken. A spinal surgeon might have ordered an MRI, recommended an injection with a 50/50 chance of success, and, failing that, suggested spinal fusion surgery. Surgery can leave you permanently changed. Simon’s expertise spared me all that time, money and risk in just 25 minutes at a fraction of the cost.

But here’s the thing: not everyone appreciates this kind of skill. Because Simon worked so quickly and efficiently, some might think, “Was that really worth the fee?” They’d overlook the immense value of being saved from unnecessary procedures, costs, and suffering.

It reminded me of a hand surgeon I once worked with (and many other surgeons to be honest). This individual had an incredible knack for making a mountain from a molehill. He would turn a simple carpal tunnel release, something most skilled surgeons could complete in ten minutes (I used to do it in 5 minutes as a trainee!), into a drawn-out, hour-long ordeal. He’d theatrically outline every step of the procedure as if it were a grand, groundbreaking operation. The junior doctors assisting him would be impressed, and he developed a reputation for being a great surgeon and teacher. His process was slow, inefficient, and entirely unnecessary. What’s worse is that he’d often go out of his way to overly complicate surgeries that didn’t require it, leaving the impression that he was more competent than he was. But the truth was obvious to those who knew better: his inefficiency, coated in flowery theatrics, masked a lack of true skill.

The unfortunate reality is that many laypeople (and junior doctors who know no better) are easily deceived by individuals like this hand surgeon. Without the expertise to discern skill from showmanship, they’re often misled into admiring such professionals, mistaking their theatrics and self-promotion for genuine excellence. This isn’t limited to surgeons. It’s a pervasive issue across countless trades and professions. Far too often, people inflate problems and overstate their expertise, all to command respect, justify delays, and charge more for their services. In stark contrast, those who are truly skilled and ethical, approach their work with quiet efficiency. They solve complex problems swiftly and competently, yet their very proficiency often leads to them being undervalued or overlooked.

By contrast, truly great practitioners like Simon and TJ Salih, a physiotherapist I saw later this week, make complex problems seem simple. I visited TJ on Thursday to address the lingering symptoms, shooting pain down my arm. He spent an hour performing hands-on mobilisations, targeted exercises, and manipulative work. He appreciated the work Simon had already done. His efforts opened up my facet joints, relieved nerve compression, and restored full mobility to my neck. By the time I left, my neck was completely normal. Simon had removed the awful knot in my neck and 80% of my nerve pain, and by the time TJ had finished with me, the pain was completely gone, my range of motion fully restored, and my confidence in my recovery was sky-high.

What’s truly disheartening is that practitioners like Simon and TJ are not only rare, but also undervalued. Their profound hands-on expertise, the art of accurate diagnosis and transformative treatment, is increasingly absent from mainstream training. Medical schools, physiotherapy programs, and even chiropractic institutions seldom emphasise these skills. When I asked TJ if the next generation of physiotherapists were being trained in these methods, he simply laughed and said no. Instead, they’re taught to prescribe generic exercises, leaving behind the nuanced, manipulative techniques that had such a remarkable impact on me.

Simon’s journey is equally frustrating. Despite his extraordinary abilities, he has faced challenges within the chiropractic community to the point where he had to leave the profession altogether. How desperately sad it is to see such talent and expertise neither celebrated nor supported.

This de-skilling isn’t confined to medicine. It’s symptomatic of a larger societal issue. We used to be a nation of makers, innovators, and mavericks. We thrived on creativity, craftsmanship, and pushing boundaries. Now, bureaucracy reigns. We excel in superficial diversity, endless meetings, management jargon, committees, paperwork, and blind adherence to guidelines. The art of science, medicine, and individual ingenuity is being eroded and replaced by mediocrity and compliance. I genuinely despair for future generations.

So, here’s what I’ve learned:

Never underestimate pain and its effect on your mood and well-being. Appreciate a pain-free life every day, it’s a gift. Value skilled practitioners, especially those who make things look simple. Behind that simplicity lies years of training, hard work, and experience.

I hope my story resonates with you, and I wish you all a pain-free year ahead!

Thank you.

Much love, as always.

From a pain free and much happier Ahmad x

If you interested here is a little video of my visit.

Please note this isn’t an advertisement. I paid for my consultation with both Simon and TJ, and I get no kickback. Just saying! I highly recommend both!

You can book to see Simon by ringing - 01442 503400

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also (Christmas) GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Waterpure

We distil all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiler sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG

to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Ps. please if you can, leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x