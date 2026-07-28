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Dear Readers

For decades, I used to run away from myself. I didn’t know that’s what I was doing at the time. I just thought of myself as an extrovert. I wanted to keep myself busy. I’d finish work and go out with friends, go to the cinema, go on holidays. When I was single, I was always playing computer games. After my first marriage, it became about going out for meals, going out and doing activities, or watching TV and immersing myself in something, anything, to avoid being still.

The truth is I hated being on my own. I think that’s why I had insomnia. The idea of lying there in bed with my own thoughts was torture. I didn’t like who I was, and I didn’t like my own company. Looking back, I was scared of it. Scared of what I’d find, who I’d see, the demons I’d meet.

In the past, despite being surrounded by people all the time, I always felt lonely. Now, the irony is that despite spending so much time alone, I never feel lonely.

It’s only now, after healing a lot of my childhood trauma and finding true self worth that comes from a place of self love, that I’ve realised I actually love spending time with myself. I need it. I don’t stimulate my senses all the time. I don’t look for distractions or crave constant company. Even on my runs through the woods, I don’t listen to music or a podcast. I run in silence. I run with my thoughts, listening to my breathing, the rustle of leaves in the wind, the birds chirping. Now it's one of the best parts of my week. When I get to reflect, think, breathe and just be.

Which brings me to last night. Decades ago, the idea of sitting in a cinema on my own would have felt alien, and genuinely painful. It would have felt like an admission of something, though I couldn’t have told you what. Last night I didn’t hesitate for a second. A friend had recommended a new film, an adaptation of Homer’s Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, and I went along on my own without a second thought.

There’s something quietly perfect about that story, watched in that particular way. Odysseus spends the whole of the Odyssey trying to find his way home, fighting monsters, fighting temptation, fighting his own pride and his own worst instincts along the way, before finally arriving at something like peace. Sitting there in the dark, on my own, I found myself thinking that I’d been on a version of that journey too. Not across the wine dark sea, but through years of running, and noise, and avoidance, until I finally found my own way home, to myself.

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That’s the thing. I will never let myself down. I will never abandon myself. I might be my own worst enemy sometimes, but I will also be my greatest supporter and friend. And I will love myself always.

Because if you cannot love yourself, how can you ever expect anyone else to love you, or to give love?

Love

Doc

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Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

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