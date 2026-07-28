Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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RichieG's avatar
RichieG
3h

This, to me, is the very purpose of life here. To soul develop. With our own thoughts and understanding of things, not what other people tell us to think or know. That is the very reason for the attacks on individuals choosing to take this path so it begs the question "why would they go to so much effort to hinder life progression?" Perhaps we are the change and they are null and void. ❤️

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ita marquess's avatar
ita marquess
5h

There are more of us than you realise who share your experiences. This to me is the best thing you've written ... so far.

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