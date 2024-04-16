HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

It came to my attention that someone called Dan Wooton compiled a list of his top 50 “Biggest Freedom Fighters In The World Today”.

I have to admit when I saw who was on the list and who wasn’t I spat out my coffee and laughed hysterically.

I’m just so relieved I am NOT on the list. Geez Louiseeeeee.

Anyways, it got me thinking who would I put on my list of freedom fighters? (Not biggest).

Initially I was like “well…this is gonna be a short list!”

But to my surprise as I started to type out names, the list got bigger and bigger. Most of the people are people I know personally who I have had on my podcast, listened to on other podcasts, are my friends, or people I have seen online and think, yeah they seem to be good eggs.

It’s quite a big list which gives me hope. These are just the people I know of, there are so many more.

All I know is that the people that get paraded before us aren’t necessarily the good ones (not saying they are all bad). But it’s often the ones you haven’t heard about, or who have been cancelled, censored, investigated, sacked and had their careers destroyed who are the good ones.

Now I’m not saying this list is exhaustive, heck no. It’s just the names that came to my head as I sipped my coffee this morning. If you are not on the list and think you should be, put it down in the comments. Likewise if you know of someone you think who should be on the list put it down in the comments.

People on this list have stood up for the truth in some shape or form. They have principles, integrity and morals. They have suffered or sacrificed to do the right thing. They are ultimately driven by a cause that they believe in, most often seeking the truth.

The list is in alphabetical order. But to kick it off, let me tell you who is number 1 on the list.

ALL OF YOU

Abi Roberts

Adam Rowlands

AJ Roberts

Alan Stevens

Alec Zeck

Alex Krainer

Alex Kriel (Thinking Slow)

Alexander Betzold

Alter Moai

Andrew Wakefield

Anne McCloskey

Anthony G Jay

Anthony Hinton

Amman Jabbi

Amy Lansky

Andreas Michli

Andrew Bridgen (I have some reservations)

Anna De Buisseret

Aseem Malhotra (although he needs to apologise for getting it wrong and I don’t understand why he still recommends the childhood vaccines)

Ash Exposing Convid

Ash Mahmood

Astrid Stuckelberger

Barbara O’Neill

Barbara Wilkinson (Herbal Society UK)

Ben Tapper

Ben Hunt (Big Fat Challenge)

Bob Moran

Brian Gerrish

Brook Jackson

Charles Hoffe

Charles Kovess

Charlotte Gracias

Chris Exley

Chris Martenson

CJ Hopkins

Clare Craig

Clayton Baker

Concerned Citizen

Courtenay Turner

Crypto Rich

Dan Cohen

Daniel Nagasse

Daniel Prince

Danny Rampling

Dante Petrilla

Darren Nesbitt

Dave Smith

David Bell

David Cartland

David Charalambous

David Fleming

David Rasnick

David Webb

Dean Patterson

Debbi Evans

Denis Rancourt

Doctor Dr McHonk-Honk

Eashwarran Kohilathas

Ed Dowd

Ed Griffin

Efrat Fenigson

Ehden

Elizabeth Hart

Ellie Grey

Ernst Weidenauer

Eva Bartlett

Feargus O’Connor Greenwood

Five Times August

Frances Leader

Francis O’Neill

Gareth Icke

Geoff Buys Cars

Gerard Waters

Graham Atkinson

Harald Philip

Hi-Rez

Hrvoje Morić

Hugh McCarthy

Ian Brighthope

Ian McDermott

Inversionism

Isabella Cooper

Ivor Cummins

Jack Kruse

Jack Wilkinson

Jacob Nordangard

James Corbett

James Delingpole

James Freeman

James Roguski

Jane Lewis

Jason Lavigne

Jacqui Devoy

Jay Wrigley

Jayne Doneghan

Jeff Webster

Jeffrey Peel

Jeffrey Tucker

Jeremy Hammond

J K Rowling

JJ Couey

Joel Smauley

John O’Looney

John Waters

Jonathan Tilt

Joseph Lee

JP Sears

Karen Kingston

Kary Mullis

Kate Shemirani

Katherine Macbean

Kathy Gyngell

Kim Witczak

Kirk Moore

Kulvinder Kaur

Larry Palevsky

Lee Merritt

Leilani Dowding

Lewis Brackpool

Liz Evans

Lubomir Arsov

Mads Palsvig

Malcolm Kendrick

Margaret Anna Alice

Marianne Walsh

Marina Carew

Mark Pennington

Mark Prikl

Mark Sexton

Mark Steyn

Mark Trozzi

Mathew Crawford

Matt Le Tissier

Meredith Miller

Meryl Nass

Michael Farris

Michael Ginsburg

Michael Taylor

Mike Sutherland

Mike Yeadon

Miri AF

Montgomery Toms

Natalie Bradbury

Natasha Campbell McBride

Nazarin Veronica

Neil Oliver

Nick Thompson

Nickita Starck

Novak Djokovic

Patrick Hennigsen

Paul Levy

Peter Lawrey

Peter Stone

Poppy Bazell

Phil Escott

Philip Altman

Philly J Lay

Piers Robinson

Rachel Brown

Richard Gage

Richie Allen

Robin Minotti

Roger Hodkinson

Roger Meacock

Roman Brystianyk

Ros Jones

Rune Ostgard

Rurik Skywalker

Ryan Christian

Sabine Bine

Sally Beck

Sam White

Sandi Adams

Sara Pugh

Sarah Myhill

Sasha Latypova

Sean Flanagan

Seb Lomas

Sheena Fraser

Sheepfarm Boys

Sherri Tenpenney

Simon Elmer

Simon King

Sonia Elijah

Sonia Poulton

Stavroula Pabst

Stephen frost

Stephen Jackson

Sucharit Bhakdi

Suneel Dhand

Swaranjit Singh

The Freds

Thomas Binder

Tim Leitch

Tina Peers

Toby Rogers

Tom Nelson

Travis Christofferson

UK Column

Ursula Edgington

Vanessa Beeley

Vanessa Gray

Vibeke Manniche

Viva Frei

Vladimir Zelenko

Wideawake Media

William Makis

Zoe Harcombe

Disclaimer - I reserve the right to remove individuals on this list as and when information becomes available to me that confirms that they have betrayed the principles of freedom and are in fact not good eggs.

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com

to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

Roots

I started using Roots about 3 months ago. They have numerous products, some of my favourites being Restore and Relive Greens. I’ll write a substack on the products soon, but I encourage you to do your own research and read testimonials etc

Use the following referral link https://therootbrands.com/DocMalik if you want to try any of them.

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.