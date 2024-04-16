HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS
It came to my attention that someone called Dan Wooton compiled a list of his top 50 “Biggest Freedom Fighters In The World Today”.
I have to admit when I saw who was on the list and who wasn’t I spat out my coffee and laughed hysterically.
I’m just so relieved I am NOT on the list. Geez Louiseeeeee.
Anyways, it got me thinking who would I put on my list of freedom fighters? (Not biggest).
Initially I was like “well…this is gonna be a short list!”
But to my surprise as I started to type out names, the list got bigger and bigger. Most of the people are people I know personally who I have had on my podcast, listened to on other podcasts, are my friends, or people I have seen online and think, yeah they seem to be good eggs.
It’s quite a big list which gives me hope. These are just the people I know of, there are so many more.
All I know is that the people that get paraded before us aren’t necessarily the good ones (not saying they are all bad). But it’s often the ones you haven’t heard about, or who have been cancelled, censored, investigated, sacked and had their careers destroyed who are the good ones.
Now I’m not saying this list is exhaustive, heck no. It’s just the names that came to my head as I sipped my coffee this morning. If you are not on the list and think you should be, put it down in the comments. Likewise if you know of someone you think who should be on the list put it down in the comments.
People on this list have stood up for the truth in some shape or form. They have principles, integrity and morals. They have suffered or sacrificed to do the right thing. They are ultimately driven by a cause that they believe in, most often seeking the truth.
The list is in alphabetical order. But to kick it off, let me tell you who is number 1 on the list.
ALL OF YOU
Abi Roberts
AJ Roberts
Alex Kriel (Thinking Slow)
Alexander Betzold
Andrew Wakefield
Anne McCloskey
Amman Jabbi
Andrew Bridgen (I have some reservations)
Aseem Malhotra (although he needs to apologise for getting it wrong and I don’t understand why he still recommends the childhood vaccines)
Barbara O’Neill
Barbara Wilkinson (Herbal Society UK)
Ben Hunt (Big Fat Challenge)
Charles Hoffe
Charlotte Gracias
Daniel Nagasse
Danny Rampling
Dante Petrilla
Darren Nesbitt
David Charalambous
David Rasnick
David Webb
Debbi Evans
Ed Dowd
Ed Griffin
Ernst Weidenauer
Feargus O’Connor Greenwood
Gareth Icke
Harald Philip
Jack Wilkinson
Jane Lewis
Jayne Doneghan
Jeff Webster
J K Rowling
John O’Looney
John Waters
Kary Mullis
Katherine Macbean
Kathy Gyngell
Kulvinder Kaur
Larry Palevsky
Lee Merritt
Leilani Dowding
Malcolm Kendrick
Marianne Walsh
Marina Carew
Mark Pennington
Mark Prikl
Mark Sexton
Meryl Nass
Michael Taylor
Natalie Bradbury
Novak Djokovic
Paul Levy
Peter Lawrey
Peter Stone
Poppy Bazell
Phil Escott
Robin Minotti
Roger Hodkinson
Ros Jones
Rurik Skywalker
Sabine Bine
Sam White
Sara Pugh
Sarah Myhill
Seb Lomas
Sheena Fraser
Sheepfarm Boys
Sherri Tenpenney
Simon King
Stephen frost
Sucharit Bhakdi
Tim Leitch
Vanessa Gray
Vladimir Zelenko
Disclaimer - I reserve the right to remove individuals on this list as and when information becomes available to me that confirms that they have betrayed the principles of freedom and are in fact not good eggs.
You're my #1 freedom lover Doc! Thanks for putting this list together ;-)
I am humbled to have been included, Doc! I might have even blushed to be thought of in such august company! Many thanks! xx