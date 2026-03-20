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Dear Readers

Please note this piece is not an anti vaccine article per se. This is an informed consent article. Because fear should never replace clarity.

I do not apologise for the length of this piece. Lies thrive on fear, soundbites, emotion, reaction, censorship, and ignorance. The truth does the opposite. It invites scrutiny, demands interrogation, and stands up to slow, patient, objective examination.

These days, the mainstream media has been awash with sensational headlines about a so called outbreak. This time, it is meningitis.

Take this article for example - https://www.independent.co.uk/news/health/meningitis-outbreak-latest-updates-b-vaccine-symptoms-b2941525.html

If you look closely at the language being used, you start to see a pattern. Words like “explosive outbreak” are repeated. Health officials are quoted warning that cases may rise. Pharmacies are said to be running out of vaccines. Queues form, people are turned away, and demand is described as soaring.

Scarcity. Urgency. Fear.

These are not neutral descriptions. They are classic behavioural triggers and manipulative techniques to “nudge” a target population.

At the time if writing this there are 27 cases. Pause on that for a moment. Twenty seven. Now compare that number to the scale of media attention. That mismatch matters, because perception is being shaped. 27 cases and 2 or 3 deaths. Now any death is a tragedy, for sure, but compare that to the thousands of children who have died in Gaza, or the thousands of children who have died prematurely after the Covid vaccine like Caitlin and all the other children harmed by other childhood vaccines, where is the media coverage of them? Where is the outrage? The urgent demand for something to be done?

Caitlin died after the covid mRNA shot, one of thousands who died or were injured

Then we see another familiar tactic. The debate is framed not as whether this intervention should be used at all, but whether it should be given to some people or to everyone. We are told that not vaccinating all young people is like “playing Russian roulette.” That is not a scientific argument. It is framing. It bypasses the real question, which is what the actual individual risk is, and what the actual benefit is?

Even within the same articles, contradictions quietly appear. We are told protection begins after two weeks, requires multiple doses, and lasts for years. Then in the same breath, we are told protection may last around 36 months. This is not lifelong immunity, and yet the messaging remains confident and absolute.

Now let’s talk about meningitis.

Meningitis itself is often misunderstood. The meninges are simply the thin protective layers surrounding the brain and spinal cord. Meningitis means inflammation of those layers.

It is not one single disease. It can be caused by viruses, which are common and usually mild, or by bacteria, which are rare but potentially severe. When people speak about meningococcal disease, they are referring specifically to infection with the bacterium Neisseria meningitidis. This bacterium can cause meningitis, but it can also cause septicaemia, a rapidly progressing blood infection.

One of the most important facts, and one that is rarely emphasised, is that many people carry meningococcus without ever becoming ill. So make sense of that!

The bacterium lives in the nasopharynx, the back of the nose and throat. Around five to eleven percent of adults are carriers, and in adolescents this can rise to as high as twenty five percent. Most of these individuals remain completely healthy. The presence of the bacterium does not equal disease. This fact alone should immediately shift the focus from exposure to susceptibility. Source: UKHSA Green Book

So who actually develops meningococcal disease? The risk is not random. It is higher in infants, teenagers, and young adults, particularly those living in close contact environments such as university halls or military settings. There are also specific medical risk factors. These include immune deficiencies, especially complement deficiencies, absence of a functioning spleen, HIV, the use of complement inhibiting drugs, recent viral infections, smoking, and crowding. In other words, this is not simply about encountering the bacterium. It is about how the body responds to it.

When we step back from the headlines and look at the actual numbers, a very different picture emerges. In the UK, meningococcal disease, the form most often highlighted in the media, remains rare. In the most recent data for England, there were 378 confirmed cases of invasive meningococcal disease in 2024 to 2025, equating to an incidence of well under 1 case per 100,000 people. The majority of these cases are caused by meningococcal group B, which accounts for roughly 80 to 83 percent of infections, with smaller proportions due to groups W, Y, and very few due to group C. Age distribution is not uniform. Infants and young children carry the highest individual risk, but a second peak occurs in teenagers and young adults, particularly those aged 15 to 19, where group B accounts for nearly all cases.

If we broaden the lens beyond meningococcus to meningitis overall, the picture shifts again. Viral meningitis is actually far more common than bacterial meningitis, with over 22,000 confirmed cases in England between 2013 and 2023, and an annual incidence typically around 3.5 to 4.2 per 100,000 in the general population. The highest rates occur in infants under 3 months, where incidence is dramatically higher than in older age groups, and where enteroviruses account for the vast majority of cases, followed by parechoviruses and herpes viruses. Source and here

Looking specifically at bacterial meningitis more broadly, long term surveillance data from England and Wales shows an overall incidence of approximately 1.4 per 100,000 per year, with the main causes being Neisseria meningitidis (around 22 percent of cases), Streptococcus pneumoniae (18 percent), followed by organisms such as Staphylococcus aureus, Group B streptococcus, and E. coli. The age pattern differs by organism. Group B streptococcus and E. coli dominate in neonates, pneumococcus becomes more important in older adults, and meningococcus remains a leading cause in children and adolescents. Source

Taken together, these figures tell an important story. Meningitis as a whole is uncommon, bacterial meningitis is rarer still, and meningococcal disease represents only one subset of that already small group. The burden is not evenly distributed across the population, but concentrated in specific age groups and risk settings. Without that context, raw case numbers, particularly when presented in isolation, can give a misleading impression of overall risk.

In the UK, meningococcal disease causes hundreds of cases per year - NOT deaths, cases, yet suicide alone causes around 600 deaths every year in young people aged 10 to 24, and road traffic accidents kill over 1,500 people annually, with young adults heavily overrepresented. The leading risks to young people are not rare infections, but mental health crises and accidents, something rarely reflected in the intensity of media coverage.

Symptoms of meningitis, what to look for

Meningitis can develop quickly, and early recognition can be life saving.

The difficulty is that the early symptoms are often non specific, especially in the first few hours. They can feel like a flu like illness, which is why cases are sometimes missed.

As the disease progresses, more distinctive features appear.

Common early symptoms

fever

headache

fatigue or drowsiness

muscle aches

nausea and vomiting

These symptoms on their own are not specific, but it is the pattern and progression that matters.

Key warning signs of meningitis

stiff neck

sensitivity to light (photophobia)

confusion or altered consciousness

difficulty concentrating

seizures

Signs of meningococcal septicaemia (blood infection)

This is particularly important, because meningococcal disease can present as septicaemia, sometimes even without classic meningitis signs.

cold hands and feet

limb pain

pale or mottled skin

rapid breathing

severe muscle pain

a rash that does not fade when pressed (the “glass test”)

This rash is often described as purple or red spots, but it may appear late, so you should not wait for a rash before seeking help.

Symptoms in babies and young children

In infants, the presentation can be very different and more subtle:

bulging soft spot (fontanelle)

high pitched crying

poor feeding

floppiness or unresponsiveness

vomiting

unusual irritability

The key message

Meningitis is not always obvious at the start.

It is the combination of symptoms and how quickly they worsen that should raise concern.

If someone becomes rapidly unwell, confused, drowsy, or develops a non fading rash, this is a medical emergency.

Treatment of meningitis, what actually saves lives

One of the most important points that is often lost in the noise is this: meningococcal disease, while serious, is treatable, and outcomes as I have discussed above depends heavily on how quickly it is recognised and treated.

Bacterial meningitis is a medical emergency. The key to survival is early diagnosis and rapid administration of antibiotics.

In the UK, if meningitis is suspected, treatment is often started immediately, even before confirmation, because waiting for lab results can cost lives. This is standard medical practice.

The cornerstone of treatment is intravenous antibiotics.

Typically, this includes a third generation cephalosporin, such as ceftriaxone or cefotaxime, which are highly effective against Neisseria meningitidis and other common bacterial causes. In some cases, particularly in very young infants, older adults, or immunocompromised patients, additional antibiotics such as amoxicillin may be added to cover organisms like Listeria monocytogenes.

If meningococcal disease is strongly suspected in the community, UK guidelines even recommend giving benzylpenicillin immediately, before transfer to hospital. This alone highlights how critical early antibiotic treatment is.

Alongside antibiotics, patients receive supportive care, which can include fluid resuscitation, oxygen, management of blood pressure, treatment of seizures, and intensive care support in severe cases.

With prompt treatment, outcomes improve significantly. However, meningococcal disease can still be aggressive. Even with treatment, around 10 to 15 percent of cases may be fatal, and some survivors may experience long term complications such as hearing loss, neurological injury, or limb damage.

And this is a crucial distinction that is often blurred in public discussion: Antibiotics treat the disease. Vaccines do not.

Vaccines are presented as a preventative strategy, based on assumptions about reducing risk before infection occurs. But once someone actually develops meningococcal disease, the only intervention that directly targets and eliminates the bacteria is antibiotic therapy. That is what saves lives in real time.

Which is why awareness, early recognition, and rapid access to treatment remain just as important, if not more so, than any theoretical preventative measure.

Let’s talk about the vaccines

To understand the vaccines, it helps to understand the biology. Meningococcus exists in different forms known as serogroups, labelled A, B, C, W, and Y (there are more but these are the most common). These are defined by differences in the capsule, a sugar based outer coating that surrounds the bacterium.

Human cells do not have this structure. They are enclosed by a flexible lipid membrane and lack rigid cell walls or capsules. Bacteria, by contrast, have a membrane, a rigid cell wall, and in some cases an additional capsule. This capsule acts like a protective cloak, helping the bacterium evade the immune system. The differences in this capsule are what define the serogroups, and it is these differences that vaccines are designed to target.

It is important to clarify that there is no such thing as a single “meningitis vaccine.” These vaccines do not protect against viral meningitis, nor do they cover all bacterial causes. They are targeted specifically at Neisseria meningitidis, and even then only certain serogroups.

There are two fundamentally different types of meningococcal vaccines. The first are MenB vaccines, such as Bexsero, which target serogroup B and are protein based. Bexsero contains aluminium hydroxide, with approximately 0.5 mg per dose. Remember there is no safe dose of Aluminium, a cytotoxic agent. Aluminium is a neurotoxin and crosses the blood brain barrier. Please see the brilliant work of Dr Christopher Exley.

Crucially, it was not licensed on the basis of trials showing a reduction in meningococcal disease. Instead, it was licensed based on laboratory measurements of antibody responses, with the assumption that these antibodies would be protective. This approach uses what are called surrogate markers. In plain terms, researchers demonstrated that the immune system reacts to the vaccine and produces antibodies capable of killing bacteria in laboratory conditions, and from that inferred that protection would occur in real life. They did not directly demonstrate a reduction in disease before rollout. Source: SmPC, EMA and UK Gov

Bexsero was also developed using a technique known as reverse vaccinology. Rather than starting with the whole bacterium, scientists began with its genetic code. They identified hundreds of potential surface proteins, narrowed them down, and selected a small number to include in the vaccine. This is fundamentally different from older approaches that targeted the capsule directly.

The second group of vaccines are the MenACWY vaccines, such as Menveo, Nimenrix, and MenQuadfi. These target serogroups A, C, W, and Y and use what is known as conjugate technology. The capsule of the bacterium is made of sugars, which on their own do not provoke a strong immune response in young children. To overcome this, the sugar is chemically linked to a carrier protein, often derived from tetanus or diphtheria. This makes the immune system respond “more robustly” according to the manufacturers and researchers (cough cough). These carrier proteins are biologically active components of the vaccine and form part of the overall formulation. Source: Menveo SmPC

It is important to understand what this actually means. These are not whole tetanus or diphtheria toxins being injected. They are modified, detoxified proteins, or fragments, that are used to help the immune system “recognise” the meningococcal sugar more effectively. In other words, they act as a kind of “flag” to make the immune system pay attention. According to the researchers and manufacturers of course.

From a safety perspective, The claim is that there is no strong evidence that these carrier proteins introduce a distinct or unique category of risk separate from the vaccine as a whole. The risks reported for MenACWY vaccines are the typical vaccine related reactions, such as local pain, fever, fatigue, fainting, allergic reactions, and in rare cases more serious events such as anaphylaxis. I think it’s important to highlight that allergic reactions are a common side effect and is not to be sniffed at as it can be fatal. By introducing foreign proteins into the body and priming the immune system you risk increasing the possibility of allergic and anaphylactic reactions.

However, despite what the manufacturers say, these carrier proteins are still biologically active components, not inert substances. They stimulate the immune system, and in doing so contribute to the overall reactogenicity of the vaccine. This is why they should be transparently disclosed as part of informed consent.

Let’s be very clear about what MenQuadfi was designed to show, and just as importantly, what it was not.

If you read the headline claims, you would assume this is a vaccine proven to reduce meningococcal disease, prevent transmission, and protect populations over the long term. That is how it is presented.

But when you actually go into the studies and regulatory documents, that is not what was demonstrated.

The core clinical trials for MenQuadfi did not ask the question most people assume they did. They did not take large groups of people, follow them over many years, and show that those who received the vaccine developed less meningococcal disease than those who did not. They did not demonstrate a clear reduction in infection, transmission, hospitalisation, disability, or death in a real world setting over the long term. Instead, the primary outcome was immunogenicity.

In simple terms, the question being asked was this: does the vaccine stimulate the production of antibodies that can kill meningococcal bacteria in a laboratory test? That is what the trials measured.

Blood samples were taken before vaccination and then again around 30 days after vaccination. Researchers looked at something called serum bactericidal antibody responses. If those antibody levels rose above a certain threshold, this was taken as evidence that the vaccine was “working.”

But that is not the same as showing that people are actually protected from disease in the real world.

This is what is known as a surrogate endpoint. It is an indirect measure. It assumes that because the immune system responds in a certain way in the lab, this will translate into meaningful clinical protection outside the lab. This assumption may hold, or perhaps it won’t. And that uncertainty is rarely communicated clearly.

The trials themselves were largely randomised, but not against an inert placebo. Instead, MenQuadfi was compared against other existing meningococcal vaccines such as Menveo or Menactra. So what we are really seeing is a comparison between one product and another within the same class, not a clean comparison against no intervention at all.

This matters, because it limits what conclusions can be drawn. It tells you whether MenQuadfi performs similarly to other vaccines on antibody responses, but it does not tell you what the absolute benefit is compared to doing nothing.

Follow up was also short for the outcomes that matter most.

Antibody levels were measured around 30 days after vaccination. Many of the recorded adverse events were tracked within the first week. Some studies followed participants for a few months, but there is no deep, long term follow up demonstrating durable protection or capturing rare or delayed adverse effects over years.

So when people talk about effectiveness, it is important to understand what that word actually means in this context. It does not mean that the vaccine has been shown in long term trials to prevent meningococcal disease in large populations. It means that it produces an immune response that is assumed, based on modelling and prior experience with similar vaccines, to be protective.

There is another important gap that is rarely discussed.

MenQuadfi’s licensing studies do not directly demonstrate a reduction in carriage or transmission in the populations receiving it. Yet much of the public health justification for these programmes leans heavily on the idea of broader population protection.

That leap, from antibody response to population level impact, is not directly proven in the clinical trials themselves.

Finally, like all modern vaccines, the evidence base is largely generated and funded by the manufacturer. The studies are designed, conducted, and analysed within that ecosystem, and then assessed by regulatory bodies using the same datasets. That does not automatically invalidate the results. But it does mean the system is not as independent as many people assume.

So my honest summary is this: MenQuadfi has been shown to stimulate an immune response similar to other meningococcal vaccines over the short term. It has not been proven, through classical long term clinical trials, to reduce meningococcal disease, transmission, or severe outcomes in the way most people believe.

That distinction matters.

Because without it, people are not making decisions based on what the evidence actually shows. They are making decisions based on what they think it shows.

A crucial distinction between these two vaccine types is rarely explained clearly. MenB vaccines have little to no effect on bacterial carriage, which means they do not significantly reduce transmission and do not generate herd immunity. By contrast, MenACWY vaccines have been shown to affect carriage, with studies demonstrating some reductions of around thirty six to thirty nine percent for certain serogroups, and corresponding reductions in disease at the population level through indirect effects. This difference has important implications for how these vaccines are justified and understood. Source: UKHSA + studies

When it comes to evidence, the key infant study for Bexsero involved around 1,885 infants and was a phase 2b, open label trial. It measured antibody responses and short term reactions, not actual reductions in meningococcal disease. A phase 2b trial can show that a vaccine stimulates the immune system, but a phase 3 trial is typically where large scale, real world outcomes are confirmed. The absence of a classical phase 3 disease endpoint trial is therefore significant.

In that study, the control group received routine vaccines rather than an inert placebo, which makes interpretation more complex. The study was also funded by Novartis, with the manufacturer involved in its design and analysis. An independent statistician later reviewed the data, which adds a degree of reassurance, but it does not remove the potential for bias entirely.

Another key point is that MenB vaccines do not meaningfully reduce transmission. This matters because public messaging often assumes that vaccination protects not only the individual but also the wider community. If transmission is not significantly affected, the argument shifts towards individual risk and benefit rather than collective protection. Source

After rollout in the UK, observational data suggested a reduction in cases of around fifty percent in the first ten months. However, this was not based on a randomised trial. It was an observational cohort study comparing case numbers after introduction of the vaccine with expected numbers based on previous years. Importantly, the reduction was seen across the entire eligible population, regardless of individual vaccination status. This is what is known as an ecological effect. It reflects changes at the population level and does not prove that each vaccinated individual had their risk halved.

Now papers and AI will reference the manufacturers who state the following -

“Preliminary data from the world’s first national meningitis B immunisation programme with Bexsero1, launched one year ago in the UK, shows the estimated effectiveness of the vaccine at 83 percent against any meningitis B strain and 94 percent against vaccine preventable strains, for all children receiving the first two of three recommended doses 2”

There is a small problem. Reference 1 is the EMC, electronic medicines compendium which simply lists the details of the drug (it isn’t a research paper), and reference 2 is actually a JCVI (Joint Committe on Vaccination and Immunisation) position statement on use of Bexsero meningococcal B vaccine in the UK dated March 2014. No wehere in references 1 and 2 is there anything to back the GSK claim that Bexsero “shows the estimated effectiveness of the vaccine at 83 percent against any meningitis B strain and 94 percent against vaccine preventable strains, for all children receiving the first two of three recommended doses.”

And I need you to bear with me but I’m going to dive into the JCVI position statement for a bit, because once you read it you realise how ludicrous and unscientific these so called experts are. Set aside that the JCVI is filled with vaccine professors, vaccine doctors, vaccine inventors and vaccine advocates and essentially asking them to pass judgement on a vaccine is like asking a fox to guard the chick coop. This document reveals their hubris, arrogance, ignorance and completely ridiculous mindset. If you don’t believe me check out the document here for yourself. But to save you some time I will discuss it here.

I know it’s tedious and long, so go make a hot drink, stretch your legs and come back to this. Because it is worth it, it exposes the inner workings of these incredibkly powerful committees which get to decide whether billions of pounds of tax payers money will be spent injecting our children and adults. And remember the JCVI may be a UK committee but their verdicts and decisions are then used as justification to implemement medical interventions in countries abroad.

The biggest point is this: the March 2014 JCVI position statement is not, in itself, evidence for the later headline claim that Bexsero “shows the estimated effectiveness of the vaccine at 83 percent against any meningitis B strain and 94 percent against vaccine preventable strains.” In the JCVI document, the committee explicitly says there was a lack of evidence on actual vaccine efficacy, because Bexsero had not yet been evaluated in an efficacy trial and was not yet being used routinely anywhere in the world. They then say that a short term efficacy of 95 percent was used in the model as a “plausible estimate,” based partly on immunogenicity and partly on experience with one component of the vaccine in New Zealand. That is not the same thing as directly observed real world effectiveness.

These are my critiques regarding the JCVI statement.

They admit the incidence was already falling

JCVI states that in the previous decade the incidence of invasive meningococcal disease in England and Wales had fallen by about half. It also shows this visually in the graph above. That immediately raises the obvious question: if the disease burden is already dropping substantially, what is the true clinical necessity for adding a new mass infant programme at that moment?

They then compensate for that inconvenient decline by choosing a higher incidence for the model

This is one of the most striking weaknesses. After acknowledging the decline, JCVI says the future incidence was uncertain and could rise again, for reasons “not well understood.” On that basis, it decided the final model should include a “slightly higher incidence” over a longer period to better represent historic fluctuations. In plain English, observed incidence was falling, but the model was adjusted upward because it might rise again. That is a major assumption, and one that materially favours the vaccine in cost effectiveness modelling.

They had no direct efficacy data

The document openly says there was a lack of evidence on vaccine efficacy, because Bexsero had not yet undergone an efficacy trial and was not being used routinely anywhere in the world. That means the committee was not deciding on the basis of demonstrated clinical protection in the population of interest. It was extrapolating. That is a very different evidential standard from what the public is often led to believe.

They relied heavily on immunogenicity as a surrogate

JCVI says the vaccine was “immunogenic” in trials, then uses that, together with the New Zealand OMV experience, to support a 95 percent short term efficacy assumption in the model. But immunogenicity is not the same as proven clinical effectiveness. Producing antibodies, or meeting a laboratory correlate, does not automatically establish real world prevention of disease across strains, across ages, and over time. The committee itself admits uncertainty over how closely immunogenicity would match effectiveness in the field.

They generalised from one component of the vaccine to the whole vaccine

JCVI notes that evidence of effectiveness existed for the OMV component from New Zealand, but efficacy for the remaining components had not yet been studied. Yet it still considered 95 percent short term efficacy for the full multicomponent vaccine a plausible estimate. That is a substantial inferential leap. It is not direct evidence for the whole product.

Key parameters were unpublished, manufacturer supplied, or both

The statement relies not only on published literature but also on unpublished analyses, unpublished data, and manufacturer submissions. It specifically mentions submissions from vaccine manufacturers, unpublished data from other sources, an unpublished final analysis, unpublished Novartis data, and an unpublished independent evaluation of carriage data. That makes independent scrutiny harder and weakens confidence in the transparency of the evidential base.

Strain coverage was uncertain

JCVI chose 88 percent strain coverage as the estimate to use, while acknowledging uncertainty and considering plausible lower bounds down to 66 percent. That is a very wide range. Since a multicomponent MenB vaccine only covers strains expressing the relevant antigens at sufficient levels, strain coverage is not a trivial technicality, it is central to whether the vaccine works as advertised in the real world.

Duration of protection was uncertain, especially in adolescents

The committee set infant protection at 18 months after the primary series, and adolescent protection at 10 years, while admitting there was no evidence on duration of protection against both disease and carriage in adolescents. It also says uncertainty remained over how well immunogenicity matched field effectiveness. A programme can look much better in a model than in reality if duration is overestimated.

Carriage effects, and therefore herd effects, were highly uncertain

JCVI says the impact on carriage in adolescents was likely less than 30 percent, unlikely to be zero, but not possible to predict accurately at the population level. It goes on to say robust estimates of carriage impact were still needed. This matters because herd effects can massively improve the apparent value of a vaccine in a model. If that parameter is weak or speculative, the output is weak or speculative too.

The model was repeatedly altered in ways that generally favoured the vaccine

JCVI explicitly states that the changes it requested were “generally, but not exclusively positive towards the impact of the vaccine.” What the frack?! Those changes included increasing disease incidence, adding litigation costs, adding quality of life losses to family members, revising sequelae inputs, and revising quality of life assumptions. That is revealing. They are openly saying they adjusted the model in a direction that made the vaccine look more favourable.

They built in broader societal and legal costs to improve cost effectiveness

The committee added litigation costs to the NHS and quality of life losses to family members. You can argue about whether those belong in such a model, but once you start adding secondary and harder to quantify burdens, the result becomes more sensitive to subjective choices. Those choices can significantly shift a marginal intervention toward seeming acceptable.

Even after all that, it was still not cost effective at list price

This is crucial. JCVI concluded there were no infant programme scenarios in which the vaccine was cost effective at the list price. It only became cost effective at a very low price, under certain assumptions, and with possible schedule changes such as a reduced dose schedule and or removal of an infant MenC dose. That is not a ringing scientific endorsement. It is a conditional economic argument.

Their own earlier conclusion was that it was highly unlikely to be cost effective even at zero pounds per dose

The statement recounts that the July 2013 interim position indicated the vaccine was highly unlikely to demonstrate cost effectiveness “at any vaccine price,” even at £0 per dose. Later analyses shifted that position after further adjustments and added assumptions. That alone should make any careful reader pause. When a conclusion swings that much, it suggests the result is heavily model dependent.

Safety data were limited, and rare adverse reactions could not be identified

JCVI says safety data came from trials totalling just over 6000 participants and openly admits data were too limited to identify rare adverse reactions. It also notes that coadministration with routine infant vaccines would substantially increase fever rates. That is not trivial, especially in very young infants. They essentially say, yes, reactogenicity is a concern, but we can manage it with paracetamol and monitoring.

They were concerned enough about reactogenicity to warn that it might damage uptake of the infant programme

JCVI states that introducing a reactogenic vaccine like Bexsero could affect the currently very successful infant programme, and it recommended close monitoring of medically attended events and coverage of other infant vaccines. That is another tacit admission that the product might have wider programme consequences beyond its narrow target disease.

They were prepared to alter the broader vaccine schedule to make the economics work

The committee considered removing the infant MenC dose partly because Bexsero might provide some protection against other serogroups and because herd protection against MenC was already good. It also considered reduced dose schedules. In other words, this was not simply, “Here is a clearly proven, clearly necessary vaccine.” It was, “Can we rearrange the schedule and assumptions enough to make this economically viable?”

They used discounting choices that materially affected the result

JCVI acknowledges that using a 1.5 percent discount rate improved the cost effectiveness compared with 3.5 percent, yet kept 3.5 percent as the base case because it had been standard practice. This again shows how sensitive the result was to methodological choices rather than hard clinical certainty.

The committee itself repeatedly uses language of uncertainty, plausibility, and scenario modelling

Throughout the statement, the vocabulary is telling: “plausible estimate,” “uncertainty remained,” “likely,” “possible,” “scenario,” “most plausible,” “could be increased,” “would likely provide,” and so on. This is not the language of settled evidence. It is the language of modelling under uncertainty.

There is a gap between what the document actually says and the certainty later projected in promotional claims

The JCVI paper is full of caveats, admitted evidence gaps, unpublished inputs, surrogate measures, modelled assumptions, price sensitivity, and safety uncertainties. If later manufacturer, media, or AI summaries, which they do! cite this type of material as though it straightforwardly proves robust real world effectiveness, that is a distortion of the underlying evidential picture.

The JCVI statement does not read like a confident scientific validation of Bexsero. It reads like a committee wrestling with sparse direct evidence, relying on immunogenicity rather than efficacy, filling major gaps with assumptions, repeatedly adjusting a sensitive economic model, and still concluding that the vaccine was not cost effective at list price. Even more strikingly, the committee admits that invasive meningococcal disease incidence had already fallen by about half, then chooses to model a somewhat higher incidence on the grounds that it might rise again. That is not firm empirical proof. It is speculative health economics dressed up as scientific certainty!

One more point worth making carefully: from the material I reviewed, the 2014 JCVI statement does not appear to substantiate the precise later effectiveness figures quoted. It supports the claim that JCVI considered the vaccine promising enough to model, but it does not support presenting those exact percentages as though they arose from that document itself. See here for the GSK manufacturer website page showing the exact quotes and references https://www.gsk.com/en-gb/media/press-releases/real-world-data-shows-83-percent-effectiveness-for-bexsero-in-infants-in-first-year-of-uk-national-meningitis-b-immunisation-programme

Remember search engines, news outlets and AI use the official GSK website and stated claims as “evidence” but a simple scratch on the surface shows it is anything but.

Vaccine effectiveness in these studies is often expressed using the formula VE equals one minus the odds ratio. In simple terms, if most people in a population are vaccinated, you would expect most cases of disease to also occur in vaccinated individuals if the vaccine had no effect. If fewer cases are vaccinated than expected, protection is inferred. However, this method relies on assumptions and is not as robust as randomised controlled trial data.

Safety data is complex and varies by product and study design. Common reactions include fever, irritability, and local pain. More serious events reported in trials and surveillance systems include seizures, febrile seizures, hypotonic episodes, Kawasaki disease, and allergic reactions. In the Bexsero infant trial, serious adverse events were recorded. UK data has shown increased rates of seizures following vaccination visits, although these visits often involved multiple vaccines given together. In passive surveillance systems such as VAERS, most reports are non serious, but serious reports do exist. Importantly, these systems record events temporally associated with vaccination and do not in themselves establish causation. And the real reason is because almost all doctors and scientists “believe” that vaccines are safe and therefore incapable of causing harm, “it must be something else”. Also remember that only 1% of adverse events are recorded in the yellow cardx and VAERs scheme.

There are also reports of meningitis occurring after vaccination in surveillance data. For example, a Neurology abstract identified hundreds of such reports. This does not prove that vaccines cause meningitis, but it does highlight the importance of ongoing monitoring and transparent reporting.

Protection from these vaccines is not lifelong. It wanes over time, and booster doses may be required.

It is also worth noting that the UK conducted Exercise Pegasus, a coordinated emergency preparedness exercise involving Kent. We are now seeing a meningitis outbreak reported in Kent. That may be coincidence, but it is part of the broader context and worth being aware of. Full document here.

There is something worth pausing on here. This is from the government website see here.

We have a national procurement for a meningitis B vaccine, running into the late 2020s, awarded effectively to a single supplier, with no real competition, and with the total contract value hidden from public view under the banner of “commercial sensitivity.”

Now, in isolation, each of those things can be explained. Patents create monopolies. Governments negotiate confidentially. Pricing is often kept behind closed doors.

But when you zoom out, a pattern emerges.

A declining disease, modelled assumptions driving policy, a single manufacturer supplying the product, advisory bodies closely aligned with the intervention, and procurement structures that are opaque to the public funding them.

And then layered on top of that, contracts that explicitly anticipate future pandemics and expanded demand, despite acknowledging those risks are unknown and unpredictable.

At the very least, this is a system that relies heavily on trust.

And the obvious question is: how much scrutiny is it actually getting?

So where does this leave us?

Meningococcal disease is rare, but serious and unpredictable. Vaccines are claimed to offer protection, but the evidence base is not always as direct or as robust as many people assume. They often do not prevent transmission, their effects wane, and like all medical interventions, they carry potential risks.

This is not about being for or against vaccines. It is about informed consent. People deserve to understand how rare the disease is, who is actually at risk, what the evidence shows and does not show, what the limitations are, and where uncertainty remains.

Strip away the headlines. Strip away the fear.

Are you being given enough information to make a genuinely informed decision?

If not, that is the real problem.

What this ultimately exposes is a fundamental disconnect between perception and reality. These vaccines are presented as the product of rigorous, gold standard science, yet when you look closely, that standard has not been met. There are no large scale, long term, placebo controlled trials demonstrating clear reductions in infection, transmission, or severe disease in the populations receiving them. Instead, licensing rests heavily on surrogate markers, antibody levels measured in laboratory conditions, and assumptions that these responses translate into meaningful real world protection. Follow up is short. Outcomes that matter most are inferred rather than demonstrated. And long term safety, particularly around complex immune effects, remains incompletely understood.

At the same time, the system evaluating and promoting these products is not independent. Manufacturers fund and shape the studies. Advisory bodies rely on the same datasets and modelling frameworks. Governments procure at scale using public money, often under conditions that lack full transparency. What emerges is not a clean, objective scientific process, but a closed loop, where assumptions are reinforced, uncertainty is downplayed, and confidence is projected far beyond what the underlying evidence can truly support.

This is not about being for or against vaccines. It is about standards. If a medical intervention is to be given to millions of healthy people, particularly children, then the evidential bar should be exceptionally high, not lowered, not inferred, not modelled, but clearly demonstrated. Without that, what is being asked of the public is not informed consent, but trust.

And trust, in medicine, should never be demanded. It should be earned.

After the Covid pandemic, my trust in the medical profession is at rock bottom, and my confidence in vaccines is non existent. There is a substantial body of evidence suggesting these products are neither benign nor the miracle interventions we have been led to believe.

Love

Doc

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