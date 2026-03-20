Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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Jo's avatar
Jo
5h

Really excellent and well-written article, great for non-medical people (like me) to understand.

Thanks once again, Ahmad.

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Hilde Herman's avatar
Hilde Herman
3hEdited

For the rest of my life, I will NOT trust A SINGLE “vaccine” again.

Who remembers the scandal involving the so-called tetanus vaccinations of young girls in Kenya (in 2014, if I recall correctly) by the Bill & Melina Gates Foundation? It turned out afterwards that it had been a large-scale sterilization! (That poisonous jab ensured that a potentially fertilized egg could not implant in the uterus.)

The fraudulent and life-threatening HPV vaccine is also disastrous for the fertility of the girls who were injected with it.

Since this meningitis psyop is clearly targeting children and young people, I have strong suspicions that it is yet another attack on their fertility. In addition to the fact that that injection will almost certainly be an attack on their general health anyway.

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