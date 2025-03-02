My Beautiful Tribe,

I apologise in advance for the length and complexity of this post. Trust me, I’d much rather spend my Sunday morning playing with my kids or gardening. But cutting through the lies, deception, noise, and sheer propaganda takes time. So please bear with me as I take you on a journey. At the end of it, you can make up your own mind.

If you're Gen X or older, you'll remember measles as something every kid got. It was a fever, cold-like symptoms, and a red rash. It lasted about a week, and then you were better. It was miserable for a few days, but nothing more than that.

But if you read today’s sensationalist headlines in the mainstream media, you’d think measles is a deadly plague.

What is measles?

So, what exactly is going on at present?

How deadly is it?

What’s the truth about measles?

What about the measles vaccine?

And what is Bobby saying about this outbreak?

The timing of all this is very interesting, especially now that Robert Kennedy Jr. has been appointed as HHS Secretary. The legacy media has relentlessly painted him as a "rabid anti-vaxxer." So, how will he respond to this latest so-called “outbreak”?

What is measles?

Measles is supposedly a highly contagious viral infection (if you believe in germ theory) caused by the measles virus (a paramyxovirus). It primarily affects the respiratory system and spreads through airborne droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes.

Symptoms:

Early symptoms (7–14 days after exposure): High fever Cough Runny nose Red, watery eyes (conjunctivitis)

Later symptoms (3–5 days after initial symptoms): Koplik’s spots – small white spots inside the mouth Measles rash – a red, blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads downward



So what exactly is going on at present?

According to the Guardian newspaper dated 28th February 2025 -

“Twenty-five years ago, the US eliminated the measles virus. Measles is extremely contagious, and sporadic cases and outbreaks are expected.

But as of 28 February, 146 people in Texas – the majority of whom are unvaccinated children – have contracted measles. Twenty have been hospitalized, according to the Texas department of state health services. One “school-aged child” who was not vaccinated died this week, according to a 26 February statement – the first measles death in the US since 2015.

Nine other cases have been reported in a neighboring county in New Mexico, say state health officials.”

Wait, if measles was eliminated, how can there still be outbreaks? It's either eliminated or it isn’t.

Some terrain theory advocates argue that measles isn’t contagious, but based on my lived experience, I’d say otherwise. Regardless, the vast majority of people who get it have mild symptoms.

But let’s talk numbers regarding this latest "outbreak" in Texas.

146 cases

20 hospitalizations → 13.7% hospitalization rate

2 deaths → 1.36% fatality rate

These rates are abnormally high and do not align with historical data on measles infections.

A quick PubMed search will pull up hundreds of papers reinforcing the following narrative:

Measles is dangerous

MMR is safe and effective

Vaccine hesitancy is a growing problem

The unvaccinated are responsible for outbreaks

Almost all the studies you find will state the importance of vaccination in disease prevention and conclude with statements such as this -

“The COVID-19 outbreak has contributed to vaccine fatigue and anti-vaccination attitudes. Misinformation around immunization must be tackled carefully to prevent future outbreaks of measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.”

Articles such as this one, make the following points -

Measles is dangerous

MMR is safe and effective

Vaccines hesitancy has risen

The unvaccinated are to blame for the recent outbreak.

Regarding the latest "outbreak" in Texas. The truth is, we’ll probably never know what’s actually happening because the information is coming from:

a) The government (which has repeatedly lied)

b) The mainstream media (which also has a track record of lying)

Questions We Should Be Asking

Who was hospitalised, and why?

Were children admitted because of actual medical necessity or because of overly cautious doctors ?

What were the hospital admission criteria ?

What treatments were given in the hospital?

What were the underlying health conditions of those who died?

After what we learned from COVID hospital protocols, we have every reason to question the official numbers.

We are always told what they want us to see, and they craft a narrative that makes us think and feel in a particular way.

The Real Purpose of This “Outbreak”?

This Texas outbreak seems designed to reinforce these key ideas:

✔ Measles is a serious, life-threatening disease

✔ It can cause major illness and death

✔ Vaccines are safe, effective, and necessary

✔ Vaccine sceptics are reckless, dangerous, and a threat to society

Sound familiar? It’s the same playbook we’ve seen before.

Now, it's up to you to decide what you believe.

How deadly is it?

If you go to the WHO website it states -

Measles is a highly contagious, serious airborne disease caused by a virus that can lead to severe complications and death.

Measles vaccination averted more than 60 million deaths between 2000 and 2023.

Even though a safe and cost-effective vaccine is available, in 2023, there were an estimated 107 500 measles deaths globally, mostly among unvaccinated or under vaccinated children under the age of 5 years.

The proportion of children receiving a first dose of measles vaccine was 83% in 2023, well below the 2019 level of 86%.

In fact if you type in measles in your interent search browser you get the same message again and again - see below

The message is clear: “highly contagious, vaccine-preventable infectious disease.”

But let’s take a closer look at the WHO’s claims, which include bold statements like:

“Measles vaccination averted more than 60 million deaths between 2000 and 2023.”

“In 2023, there were an estimated 107,500 measles deaths globally, mostly among unvaccinated or under-vaccinated children under the age of 5 years.”

Surely, if such statements are on the WHO website, they must be backed by solid, irrefutable scientific data, right?

Let’s check.

Well, folks, I hate to disappoint, but the simple answer is no. In fact, they cite only one reference.

Not to worry, you might think—it must be a rigorous, bulletproof, multi-centre, large-population, randomized, double-blinded, placebo-controlled, prospective study, or at least a Cochrane-level meta-analysis.

Eh… no.

In reality, the sole reference is a CDC Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report (MMWR). See for yourself here.

Still, some might argue, “Surely, this is a robust, scientifically rigorous study?”

Well… not really. Our old friend “modelling” plays a major role in this so-called “scientific study.”

Note the last line - “these activities were reviewed by CDC, deemed not research”

Let’s break it down:

The WHO got its measles cases and death numbers from the CDC.

The CDC, in turn, got their “measles cases and deaths” from reference 6.

And Reference 6? It’s a study about a model.



What is a model? No, we’re not talking about an attractive person wearing overpriced clothes that nobody actually wants to buy.

In this context, a model is a computer simulation or mathematical representation of a real-world system or process. Created using software and algorithms, models are used to:

Predict outcomes

Analyse complex interactions

Simulate scenarios in fields like climate science, economics, engineering, and epidemiology

Computer models rely on the following:

Input data (which may or may not be accurate)

Assumptions (which may or may not reflect reality)

They are widely used for decision-making, forecasting, and understanding systems that are too complex to experiment on directly.

But here’s the catch:

If the input data is flawed, the model’s conclusions are flawed.

If the assumptions are biased, the model’s predictions are biased.

The problem with these models is that they come with significant shortcomings such as -

Garbage In, Garbage Out (GIGO) – The quality of a model's predictions depends entirely on the accuracy of its input data. If the data is flawed or incomplete, the model will produce unreliable results. Oversimplification – Many models make broad assumptions to simplify complex systems, which can lead to inaccurate predictions. Real-world interactions are often more nuanced than a model can capture. Bias in Assumptions – Models rely on human-created assumptions, which can introduce bias based on the creator’s perspective or agenda. This is particularly common in economic, climate, and epidemiological models. Lack of Real-World Testing – Some models are purely theoretical and have never been tested against real-world results. Without empirical validation, their reliability is questionable. Unforeseen Variables – No model can account for all possible factors influencing a system. Unexpected events (e.g., economic crashes, technological breakthroughs, pandemics) can render a model’s predictions inaccurate. Chaotic and Nonlinear Systems – Many natural and human systems are highly unpredictable, with small changes leading to disproportionately large effects (the "butterfly effect"). Climate models and stock market predictions often struggle with this issue. Political and Financial Influence – Some models are influenced by funding sources, policy goals, or commercial interests, leading to manipulated outputs that align with a preferred narrative rather than objective reality. False Precision – A model may produce highly specific numerical predictions, giving a false sense of certainty, even when its assumptions are uncertain or flawed. Dependence on Historical Data – Many models are built using past trends, assuming they will continue in the future. However, unprecedented events (e.g., pandemics, wars, market collapses) can break these patterns. Computational Limits – More complex models require vast computing power, and even the best models involve trade-offs between accuracy and feasibility. Some approximations may ignore important factors.

Everyone must know of Neil Ferguson, the esteemed professor who has built an incredibly successful career in disease modelling—despite consistently being wrong, often to the detriment of millions of humans and animals.

His track record is fascinating—not for its accuracy but for the sheer number of catastrophically incorrect predictions. How does someone get it so wrong so often and yet still hold a position of immense authority?

Unless, as one of my recent podcast guests put it:

👉 "You're paid to be dumb."

Going back to the CDC “weekly report” that was cited as evidence by the WHO, they obtained “data on case fatality rates” using reference 7. Geez shucks, it turns out that is also a model, who would have guessed!

Turns out the authors have a conflict of interest which they declare.

Now, I’m sure the fact that the authors received funding from the WHO, Gavi and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, and one of them is directly employed by the latter, would not prejudice the outcome of this model in any way (see point 7 above). Oh no.

So let’s take a side step and think about this. The WHO's budget comprises contributions from member states and other partners. Voluntary contributions, which include donations from foundations like the Gates Foundation and organisations like Gavi, account for about 70% of the WHO's budget.

The Gates Foundation is heavily into promoting vaccines. The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has been a significant donor to the WHO. In 2020, the foundation pledged $1.6 billion to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to support immunisation programs worldwide.

Gavi, established with an initial $750 million grant from the Gates Foundation in 1999, collaborates closely with the WHO to improve vaccine access in low-income countries.

Gavi's funding comes from various donors, including governments and private organizations. Approximately 80% of Gavi's funding is sourced from donor governments and private entities, with the Gates Foundation being the largest private donor.

So, in summary:

The WHO is funded by Gavi and the Gates Foundation —both of whom exist to promote vaccines .

The WHO then promotes vaccines based on "scientific evidence" from research funded by Gavi, the Gates Foundation, and the WHO itself.

Nothing to see here, folks. Lol.

To prove I am not making this shit up, let’s go back to the CDC weekly report that was cited as the ONLY reference by the WHO for their tremendous claims. Do the so called authors of that report have any conflicts of interest?

“Matt Ferrari reports institutional support from the World Health Organization, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation; grants or contracts from Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and the National Science Foundation; and travel support from the World Health Organization, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, and Imperial College.”

But it’s ok, folks. If you read at the end, they state, “no other potential conflicts of interest were disclosed”, so it’s ok!

Why Am I Spending So Much Time on This? Because statements like the one found on the WHO website are being used as “evidence” by mainstream media outlets, social media giants, and so-called fact-checkers to push the narrative that measles is killing millions and that the unvaccinated are both the victims and the villains. Also to justify censoring anyone with an opposing viewpoint.

Our friends and family are being bombarded daily with both overt propaganda and subliminal messaging that:

Vaccines are safe

Vaccines are effective

Anyone questioning their safety or efficacy is crazy, irresponsible, and dangerous

It’s no secret that humans are easily influenced by messaging from authoritative sources.

And who are those authorities?

Global Health Authorities: The WHO, CDC, NIH, FDA, EMA, UN

Mainstream Media outlets: BBC, CNN, New York Post, The Guardian, and Daily Mail, Reuters, AP, Time magazine, The Lancet, New England Journal of Medicine

Politicians

Media figures and celebrities

These outlets rely on “official sources”, which in turn rely on scientific papers to justify their claims.

But here’s the problem…

👉 Science is corrupted.

👉 Not because of “wokeism,” as some like Prof Dalgleish claim.

👉 But because of money, greed, inflated egos, and a total collapse of academic integrity, medical literature, and the medical profession.

That’s the real crisis.

I urge you all to watch my fantastic podcast with Kim Witczak about the spider web of big pharma influence, It is a real eye opener.

So what is the truth? read on my friends.

The truth about measles

I would urge you all to listen to my fantastic podcasts with the brilliant Roman Brystianyk (https://docmalik.com/118-dissolving-illusions-disease-vaccines-and-the-forgotten-history/ and https://docmalik.com/197-dissolving-illusions-part-1/) who along with Dr Suzanne Humphries wrote the book Dissolving Illusions, check out his website which is packed with incredible information.

Recently Roman wrote a fantastic piece Fear to fact - Uncovering the Truth of Measles and Vaccines which I cannot recommend enough.

I won’t repeat the piece here but I will put up some graphs, which speak a thousand words.

As you can see, the mortality rate for infectious diseases had already dropped significantly before vaccines for those diseases were introduced.

Specifically, in the case of measles, deaths in the United States had declined by over 98% before the measles vaccine was introduced in 1963.

The same pattern is evident in England and Wales, as the following graph illustrates.

And if we single out measles mortality.

The Role of Nutrition in Measles

Roman highlights in his article how Vitamin A and C play a crucial role in acute measles infections, significantly reducing hospitalisation rates and improving recovery.

What I Am (and Am Not) Saying

Measles exists .

It can make people sick .

In rare cases, it can lead to serious complications.

However…

By the 1970s, measles had become a mild illness with a short duration and very rare complications, including death in only a tiny percentage of the population. It is a disease of poor countries with malnutrition. Easily fixed with Vitamin A supplementation.

Overstating the Threat

Public health officials, politicians, and the media are grossly exaggerating the severity of measles to justify injecting billions of people with a pharmaceutical product.

It’s almost too convenient that measles is being rebranded as a serious threat, a convenient way to keep the public fearful and compliant.

Because if people stop seeing measles as a major problem, they might start asking uncomfortable questions:

“If there’s no real crisis… why do we need the solution?”

And whats with the measles vaccine?

I’ve covered this topic in my original podcast with Andrew Wakefield see here and more recently here where I discussed his movie Protocol 7.

The MMR vaccine is made by Merck. I’ve written a whole substack on the inglorious history of this Pharmaceutical giant which has broken laws, and been found guilty of covering up data which revealed their products were killing thousands, marketing falsely, defrauding the government, and much much more. They have paid out millions and millions in fines. But of course they wouldn’t do anything wrong now would they. That’s all in the past. I urge you all to take a moment to read about them here.

As for the MMR vaccine, In the 1960s, Merck received permission to sell its MMR vaccine, which combines mumps, measles, and rubella vaccines into one. For over fifty years, Merck was the only company allowed to sell this vaccine in the U.S. The vaccine has been updated over time, including the MMR-II vaccine licensed in 1978 and the ProQuad vaccine, which was licensed in 2005 and includes chickenpox protection.

The MMR-II vaccine has the same mumps and measles components as the original MMR vaccine but uses a different rubella vaccine. The ProQuad vaccine combines the MMR components with a chickenpox vaccine. Vaccines that protect against mumps, measles, and rubella are generally known as "MMR" vaccines, while those that also protect against chickenpox are referred to as "MMRV" vaccines. The FDA-approved labels for these vaccines provide information about their effectiveness and how well they trigger an immune response in recipients.

In the mid-1990s, the FDA began reviewing vaccine labels, including the MMR-II label. They determined that the vaccine’s potency should be measured at the end of its shelf life instead of when it was released. The FDA asked Merck to increase the minimum potency of its mumps vaccine to ensure that it remained effective when it expired. In 2000, Merck adjusted the potency of its vaccine but later received warnings from the FDA because some earlier vaccine lots did not meet the required potency standards.

In April 2010, a group of whistleblowers filed a complaint against Merck, alleging that the company had misled the CDC by omitting, concealing, and misrepresenting important information about its mumps vaccines. They claimed Merck had not been completely honest about the potency and effectiveness of the MMR-II and ProQuad vaccines, which could affect public health. The whistleblowers argued that Merck’s vaccine lots were sometimes released with lower-than-required potency levels, meaning that some doses might not provide sufficient protection against mumps.

Specifically, the complaints highlighted that Merck released many lots of the MMR-II vaccine that had lower potency than stated, especially before 2000, when the company began overfilling the vaccine to meet the potency requirements. Despite these concerns, Merck continued to sell the vaccine without adequately informing the FDA or the CDC about the issues. The whistleblowers also claimed that there was a culture at Merck that discouraged reporting negative findings and data manipulation in testing results.

In response to the complaints, the FDA conducted inspections and issued warnings to Merck about its practices. The whistleblower allegations included claims that raw data from studies was being changed, and procedures for ensuring the accuracy of lab testing were inadequate. As a result of these allegations, the FDA took a closer look at Merck's data and the methods used in testing vaccine effectiveness. This scrutiny led to ongoing debates about the vaccine’s actual effectiveness compared to what Merck had reported.

Andrew Wakefield was investigating the Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccine in his controversial 1998 study published in The Lancet, which was later retracted.

The MMR vaccine that Andrew Wakefield investigated was manufactured by multiple companies. At the time of his study in the late 1990s, the main MMR vaccines used in the UK were:

Pluserix – Manufactured by GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) (formerly SmithKline Beecham). Immravax – Manufactured by Aventis Pasteur (now part of Sanofi). MMR II – Manufactured by Merck & Co.

The MMR vaccines contain -

Active Ingredients (Live Viruses)

Live attenuated measles virus

Live attenuated mumps virus

Live attenuated rubella virus

Other Ingredients (Excipients)

Amino acids (used as stabilizers)

Lactose (stabilizer)

Mannitol (stabilizer)

Sorbitol (stabilizer)

Sucrose (stabilizer)

Gelatin (derived from porcine sources, used as a stabilizer)

Human albumin (a protein from human blood plasma, used as a stabilizer)

Neomycin (an antibiotic used to prevent bacterial contamination)

Fetal bovine serum (used during virus growth in cell cultures)

Chicken embryo cell culture (used to grow the measles and mumps viruses)

WI-38 human diploid lung fibroblast cells (used to grow the rubella virus, derived from fetal cell lines)

It is worth looking at the FDA package inserts regarding these vaccines, click here.

I always find it amusing when they say vaccines are contra-indicated in the immunocompromised. After all, arent vaccines meant to boost the immune system? And didn’t they tell us during Covid that the immunosuppressed need vaccines?

At least they tell preganant women not to take the shot. But we will come back to pregnant woman in a second.

The list of adverse reactions include the following -

The following adverse reactions include those identified during clinical trials or reported during post- approval use of M-M-R II vaccine or its individual components.

Body as a Whole

Panniculitis; atypical measles; fever; headache; dizziness; malaise; irritability.

Cardiovascular System

Vasculitis.

Digestive System

Pancreatitis; diarrhea; vomiting; parotitis; nausea.

Hematologic and Lymphatic Systems

Thrombocytopenia; purpura; regional lymphadenopathy; leukocytosis.

Immune System

Anaphylaxis, anaphylactoid reactions, angioedema (including peripheral or facial edema) and bronchial spasm.

Musculoskeletal System

Arthritis; arthralgia; myalgia.

Nervous System

Encephalitis; encephalopathy; measles inclusion body encephalitis (MIBE) subacute sclerosing panencephalitis (SSPE); Guillain-Barré Syndrome (GBS); acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM); transverse myelitis; febrile convulsions; afebrile convulsions or seizures; ataxia; polyneuritis; polyneuropathy; ocular palsies; paresthesia; syncope.

Respiratory System

Pneumonia; pneumonitis; sore throat; cough; rhinitis.

Skin

Stevens-Johnson syndrome; acute hemorrhagic edema of infancy; Henoch-Schönlein purpura; erythema multiforme; urticaria; rash; measles-like rash; pruritus; injection site reactions (pain, erythema, swelling and vesiculation).

Special Senses — Ear

Nerve deafness; otitis media.

Special Senses — Eye

Retinitis; optic neuritis; papillitis; conjunctivitis.

Urogenital System

Epididymitis; orchitis.

Out of curiosity, did your family doctor tell you about any of these complications and risks when recommending or injecting your child? If not, you were not given informed consent.

Serious adverse events occurred at rates of 0.3 to 1%. Now inject hundreds of thousands of children, if not millions, in any given country and suddenly, you will have a lot of serious adverse events. What is the risk-benefit ratio of taking an MMR vaccine or simply getting measles and taking your chances?

I asked ChatGPT.

Pre-vaccine era (early 1900s): The death rate was about 1 in 500 cases (0.2%) in the U.S.

By the 1950s and early 1960s, before the vaccine was introduced in 1963, the death rate had already dropped by over 98% due to improved nutrition and medical care, down to about 1 in 10,000 cases (0.01%).

As Roman’s research has shown, measles deaths had already dropped to negligible levels before mass vaccination began. By the early 1960s, the death rate had fallen to just 0.01%.

Comparing Risks: Measles vs. MMR

For context, official data estimates the risk of a serious adverse event from the MMR vaccine to be between 0.3% and 1%—significantly higher than the risk of dying from measles itself.

And yet, how many independent studies have actually examined the true impact of vaccine-related harm? The answer: very few.

The Unvaccinated vs. Vaccinated Debate

I spoke with Brian Hooker, PhD, on my show about his book Vaxxed vs. Unvaxxed. Even using their own studies, it’s clear: vaccinated children experience higher rates of chronic disease and illness compared to their unvaccinated peers.

Who Would You Trust?

So, let me ask you:

Would you rather take your chances with measles—a disease that had already become mild by the 1970s—or put your trust in a pharmaceutical product made by corrupt corporations with a history of fraud and manipulated safety data?

And what about the doctors pushing these shots—do they even know what’s in them? Or are they simply following orders, rewarded financially for injecting as many children as possible?

Don’t believe me? See the image below.

What is Bobby saying about this outbreak?

Well this is where I start to get confused. At 9.22pm on 28 February this year Bobby on his official HHS Secretary X account posted the following.

Key points of concern for me are the following -

“Here at @HHSGov we have:

• Supported Texas Department of Health through technical assistance and vaccines (2K MMR doses through immunization program).”

Hold up. Just back up a wee bit. Wasn’t Bobby meant to be a rabid anti-vaxxer? I can’t square “Supported Texas Department of Health through technical assistance and vaccines” with someone who is meant to be an anti-vaxxer.

But then I found an article from 23 March 2015 and suddenly it all makes sense. Read for yourself!

Kennedy said he supports using vaccines and had all six of his children vaccinated, but he said the pharmaceutical industry profits immensely from the government’s recommendations. A panel at the Centers for Disease Control makes recommendations on vaccines; the Food and Drug Administration regulates and licenses them.

He said vaccines are the only product that Americans are required to consume and that Congress protected pharmaceutical companies from liability for problems stemming from them in the 1980s.

“All of the studies show the primary reason people don’t vaccinate – the primary reason – is mistrust of the regulators,” he said. “The solution to this problem, to the extent that it’s a problem in New Jersey, is to restore the regulatory process, not to compel people to do something that they may feel they have very good reason not to do.”

Huh! Some of you may argue that was 10 years ago and people can change their mind. Sure, I can’t argue with that, I change my mind week to week!

But has Bobby changed his mind?

And more recently at his confirmation hearings (see link here)-

Back to his latest X post -

“We will continue to fund Texas’ immunization program”.

Why, Bobby? You know the vaccine studies are flawed. Vaccines can’t and don’t work. They are harmful, causing injuries and even death. So why are you going along with this? As the Secretary for the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), you have the power to make a difference. After all these years, it’s time to take a stand. Every day that passes, and with every new vaccination, another child is at risk of being maimed, injured for life, or even killed.

And when will you address the issue of mRNA vaccines? My critics argue that I’m being too harsh on you, that I should give you time, and that you’re playing the smart game. But I disagree. If I were in your position, I would take immediate action. Here’s what I would do:

Revoke the PREP Act – this act grants vaccine manufacturers immunity during public health emergencies, allowing them to avoid accountability for harm caused. Revoke the 1986 Vaccine Injury Act – this would end Big Pharma’s immunity from liability, ensuring that pharmaceutical companies are held accountable for any harm caused by their products. End all vaccine mandates – every individual should have the right to make their own healthcare decisions without being forced by the government. End public funding for vaccination programs – we need to stop using taxpayer dollars to support these vaccination initiatives, especially when the risks are so unclear. Educate the public to the corruption and lies of Big Pharma and the complicity of government and public health officials. End all mRNA vaccines and moratorium on the tech.

This is a pivotal moment. You’ve been given this role to make a difference in public health, yet you’re still supporting policies that have caused so much harm. The evidence is clear: vaccines, especially the mRNA injections, are risky, and their short-term effects (never mind long term) are of grave concern. You have the power to enact change, but the question is: when will you act?

I did say I would talk about the MMR vaccine and pregnancy. See the FDA insert.

I was always told as a medical student that pregnant women were to be treated differently and spared all medications unless absolutely needed due to the risk to the unborn child. The example of thalidomide was used to serve as a warning. Why is it then that the mRNA and Covid shots were promoted to pregnant women?

Pregnant women in the US and UK are still advised to have vaccines, but this has to stop immediately.

It is my opinion that the media and authorities are exploiting so called outbreaks, exaggerating the harms of illnesses like measles, to instill fear and promote vaccine uptake and ridicule those who are vaccine sceptics. I am disappointed that Bobby has simply followed the vaccine narrative rather than taking the decisive actions I outlined above.

Love

Doc

HEALTH - FREEDOM - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH - BECOME A PAID MEMBER TODAY

Working For The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - 100% Supported By The People - Join The Clan Of Freedom Lovers And Critical Thinkers

Subscribe to my paid substack today - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes today - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For Regular coffee donations because you love me - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry out my work, speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan and thank you from the bottom of my heart.

Please make sure to check your emails for latest episodes and my writings, and don’t forget to download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Update: for now, I will not be using Spotify Ads to try and supplement my income. I will rely on listeners becoming supporters through my subscriptions to keep going.

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.