While speaking to a supporter today, Grahame, I mentioned that every morning I wake up hoping that I will be proven wrong about everything. Am I just a conspiracy theorist and have gone slightly (many would argue more than slightly) mad? That the world is just fine as it is, and there is no evil agenda to create a one-world government with complete control over humanity organised by a tiny group of psychopaths and criminals, using terror, wars, and global disasters real and imaginary to achieve their aim.

But then, as day follows the night, within a few waking hours, I get another nugget of information (or several) that confirms not only is my assessment right but that things are much worse than I had previously imagined. Grahame it turns out also shares this affliction, and like him, when the realisation hits me that I am indeed right, my response is “Oh bollocks!”.

One of the things I have come to realise is that the evil bastards need our consent to enact their dastardly plans. Some argue that it is some satanic requirement that they reveal their evil deeds and if we the unwilling public do not resist then it absolves them of any crime. Maybe, but not being an expert or even remotely informed about anything satanic I can’t comment. I think it is more simple than that however, without our consent, they have no power and cannot get away with their crimes.

What better than to get our consent and blessings to their crime and even better convince us that their evil designs are ours?

There is no problem too small or great that they will not take advantage of to serve their agenda. In fact, the greater the tragedy that befalls humanity the greater the opportunity for the evil bastards. How? With every problem that besets us a reaction is sure to follow and a solution is offered on a silver platter. And if problems are great for the evil controllers is it beyond reason to speculate that not only will they be looking for problems to exploit and profit from, but perhaps also create the very problem? The benefit of the latter is tailoring a problem to the timing and exact requirements of the offered solution. And show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome…

These problems can also come in the shape of false flags. If you haven’t heard this term, it isn’t some crazy conspiracy thing (look it up). A false flag operation is a deceptive act where the true perpetrator disguises their identity to blame someone else.

The phrase "false flag" dates back to the 16th century, originally referring to a ship pretending to be from another country by flying a different flag. This tactic was used by pirates and privateers to trick other vessels into letting them approach before launching an attack. While it was later considered acceptable in naval warfare under certain conditions, as long as the attacking ship revealed its true colours before striking, the concept has evolved.

Nowadays, false flag operations can involve countries staging attacks on themselves, making it look like the work of enemy nations or terrorists. This creates a convenient excuse for the country to crack down on internal dissent or justify military actions abroad.

False flags include The Gulf Of Tonkin incident which gave the U.S. the pretext to go to war with Vietnam. The incident began with a confrontation on August 2, 1964, as U.S. forces were conducting covert amphibious operations near North Vietnamese waters. This provoked a reaction from the North Vietnamese forces. The U.S. government falsely asserted that a second encounter occurred on August 4, 1964, involving North Vietnamese and U.S. ships in the Gulf of Tonkin. Initially, U.S. military reports blamed North Vietnam for both the confrontation and the supposed second incident. As a result of the incident, the U.S. Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution. This gave President Lyndon B. Johnson the authority to aid any Southeast Asian country whose government was seen as threatened by communist forces. The resolution provided the legal basis for Johnson to send U.S. conventional forces to South Vietnam, marking the start of open warfare against North Vietnam. Would you be surprised to know that later investigations revealed that the second attack never actually took place?

Then there is 9/11 and I would urge all of you who haven’t yet to listen to my podcast with Richard Gage on this topic. An architect with a distinguished career who represented thousands of structural engineers and architects who questioned the official government story about 9/11. Even a cursory look at any of the events will throw up such ludicrous inconsistencies that one can NOT accept the official narrative. Leading up to the event there were massive financial shenanigans taking place on the stock market regarding airlines indicating some people knew - https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/put-paid/, but let’s put that aside, buildings don’t collapse in freefall without any resistance due to a fire, even after being struck by a plane. Also, the issue of the alleged hijacker’s passport was found intact when nothing was left of the Twin Towers but dust. The mysterious case of Building Number 7 collapsed in its own footprint like a controlled demolition even though nothing hit it. To be honest the inconsistencies and red flags number in their 100s.

Qui Bono is always the question, who benefited? Well just over a month later the Patriot Act was signed into effect which stripped away chunks of civil liberties and although the Act expired in March 2020 without being reauthorised, federal law enforcement agencies retain most of the authorities granted by the act. The surveillance infrastructure that the Patriot Act created exists to this day. 9/11 was also used as the pretext to wage war against not only Iraq, but the resulting War On Terror lasted for 20 years and so the West waged war against Afghanistan, Libya, Yemen, and Syria. Trillions were spent on the military-industrial complex, billions siphoned off by the CIA and intelligence apparatus, and Bankers profited, yet more migrants were created and countries destabilised. But that was always the plan.

Check out this video by General Wesley Clark recorded in 2007 where he states soon after 9/11 he was told that the US would wage war against 7 countries in 5 years.

Let’s take a look at the war against Iraq. The fear porn leading up to the Iraq War was the claim of weapons of mass destruction (WMD). This again was a manufactured crisis based on nothing but lies that eventually led to the death of over 1 million Iraqis. Imagine a population in a city like Fort Worth or Austin being massacred by a foreign power. That’s how many people died. On February 5, 2003, the Secretary of State of the United States Colin Powell gave a PowerPoint presentation to the United Nations Security Council. He explained the rationale for the Iraq War which would start on March 19, 2003, with the invasion of Iraq.

The content of the presentation was based on unreliable evidence. The decision to invade Iraq was already made before the presentation was given.

Powell's Chief of Staff Lawrence Wilkerson later said that he had inadvertently participated in a hoax on the American people in preparing Powell's erroneous testimony before the United Nations Security Council.

The resulting solution to the problem of WMD was an invasion that profited the military-industrial complex, and bankers, and changed the Middle East landscape geopolitically for decades. And of course, let’s not forget ruining the nation of Iraq creating multiple domino effects such as ISIS and the migrant crisis.

And do we need to look any further than 2020 for another hoax and scam perpetrated not just on one person or nation, but the whole of humanity? The problem was a deadly novel virus, the reaction was lockdowns, masking, testing, and social distancing, the solution? Vaccines and digital passports (ID). Was COVID-19 not just a false flag against humanity?

I have now reached the point where I question every major episode and event in the last 2 centuries. Even as a child, I didn’t understand why the assassination of Archduke Ferdinand would lead to a world war. I thought maybe it was because I was too young to understand and just wasn’t aware of all the information. Well, my gut instinct was correct, WW1 and WW2 were manufactured deliberately so to bring about profound socioeconomic and cultural changes amongst other things, but let’s park this for another day.

I want to go to the Southport massacre and the aftermath. The stabbings in Southport are shocking, horrific and despicable. How and why anyone would do what they did is beyond me. It is no surprise that people are horrified and upset about the death and injury of little children and adults. However, I did notice that some prominent social media figures, two in particular were almost wheeled out, their messages amplified, and what they did was incite hatred and anger against immigrants and Muslims. Subsequent riots burned a mosque and caused significant damage but they also made for brilliant news fodder.

Problem, reaction but what about the solution? Well, yesterday our Prime Minister Keir Starmer launched a new clamp down on criminal and violent disorder. Criminals intent on causing violence and unrest on our streets will be stopped in their tracks thanks to a new National Violent Disorder Programme.

Note the headline in this newspaper, “PM and police agree a plan to boost intelligence gathering as social media firms told to clamp down on misinformation”.

The Southport massacre has been exploited by the government to introduce yet more draconian and authoritarian measures to restrict our freedoms, and it will be interesting to see what clamping down on misinformation looks like. Is my podcast misinformation? What about government misinformation, who will clamp down on that?

Listen to this…(And yes thats my wife in the background telling me to stop working lol)

I’m not saying that this latest event was a false flag operation, it’s too early to tell. But I am convinced that the government has exploited the situation as they always do, to increase their power at our expense.

Whenever you see or hear something on social media or the news that creates a feeling of anxiety, fear, hatred or anger, ask yourself, am I being manipulated to feel this way?

In the case of the Southport incident, one can see the power of the mob. The evil controllers on the one hand fear the mob but also understand how to manipulate the mob to their ends. Who knows why Axel Rudakubana did what he did? But he isn’t a Muslim or a recent migrant. He is Christian and was born in Wales. But none of that matters. I’m tired of hearing and reading about people’s colour and religion as an explanation for why they have done something bad. It’s not the Muslims, it’s not the Jews, it’s not the blacks, it’s not the whites, it’s not the Christians that do bad and evil things. It’s just bad people.

As you can see from the screenshot when I typed in the name of the person who carried out the massacre, the search engine either showed me what it wanted to (religion, muslim) or that is the most commonly searched associated terms.

Could it be that controlled chaos agents in the pay of the evil controllers inflamed the situation in Southport whipping up the mob and resulting in the riots and destruction which gave the government justification to introduce a whole new raft of legislation that gives more power to the government and strips away our freedoms including freedom of speech?

If we judge every individual on their merit and deeds, rather than label them, then we are less likely to fall into the trap of hating another group of people which only serves the evil ruling class by dividing us and making us easier to rule.

If we, humanity are ever to defeat the enemy we must stop being divided and hating one another.

In summary, the “Problem-Reaction-Solution” paradigm works this way -

1 The government creates or exploits a problem and then attributes blame to others.

2. The populace reacts by asking the government for protection and help to solve the problem.

3. The government offers the solution that was planned by them long before the crisis occurred.

The outcome: Rights and liberties are exchanged for the illusion of protection and help.

The purpose of this piece is to make you aware of this to make you question events and hopefully stop you from falling into the trap that the government creates, which is ultimately about manufacturing your consent for them to take away your power and freedom.

If you are to hate anyone, it is the government for they are the enemy of the people.

God bless you all.

Ahmad

