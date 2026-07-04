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Dear Readers

Someone recently DM’d me and said they were upset.

They said they were disappointed because they see me as a caring and compassionate man, and they found my use of language unpleasant.

They said that for someone who’s out to help people and talk about awareness or enlightenment, they didn’t expect that from me.

And look, the truth is, I ain’t no saint.

I’m no saint, and I’m not here for all of this spiritual love-and-light business.

I’m raw. I’m passionate. I’m human. I’m flawed. And I’m proud of that.

I don’t pretend to be something I’m not.

The truth is, I am a compassionate person. I do care. I care a lot.

But I’m also at a point in life now where I’m not going to waste my energy trying to win over people who are committed to behaving in harmful, ignorant, or destructive ways.

And if that alienates them, I don’t really care, because in many ways, that kind of thinking is already alienated from reality, from responsibility, and from basic decency.

And when I use the word stupid, I’m not just using it as some throwaway insult.

I’m talking about it in the sense described by Italian economic historian Carlo M. Cipolla, in his essay The Basic Laws of Human Stupidity. See my substack post here -

Cipolla laid out five basic laws.

First, everyone always underestimates the number of stupid people in circulation. Second, the probability that a person is stupid is independent of any other personal characteristic. Education, status, wealth, background - none of that makes someone immune. Third, and this is the key one, a stupid person is someone who causes losses to others while gaining nothing themselves, or even causing losses to themselves too. Fourth, non-stupid people always underestimate the destructive power of stupid people. And fifth, a stupid person is the most dangerous type of person.

So if someone is going to act in a manner that is just stupid. And by stupid, I mean that definition, where you not only harm yourself, but you harm others for no gain whatsoever, then yes, I’m going to call that what it is.

It’s reckless. It’s damaging. It’s dangerous. It becomes an obstacle.

And the reality is, it’s not just a few corrupt and self-serving people at the top who are the problem. It’s also the many people who enable them, excuse them, defend them, and act as the foot soldiers for those people.

So if you’re going to be stupid, if you’re going to act like an idiot, if you’re going to behave in a way that damages yourself and other people for no good reason, don’t expect love and light and rainbows and unicorns from me.

I’m going to call it out.

Because compassion does not mean pretending everything is okay.

Compassion does not mean smiling politely while people cause harm.

And compassion does not mean I have to wrap every truth in a soft little blanket so nobody feels uncomfortable.

If anything, in recent years, this fear of causing distress has become part of the problem. We’ve confused compassion with avoidance, and kindness with never saying anything difficult.

I care deeply.

But I’m not here to perform sainthood.

I’m here to be honest.

And that’s just the way I am.

Love

Doc

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Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

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