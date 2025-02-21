It’s half-term, and I’ve been busy with the kids. After a long walk with my friend Marianne (who, by the way, will be at the retreat and is a future guest on the show!), the kids decided it would be fun to explore the attic bedroom—opening cupboards and rummaging through all the “hidden treasures” of their parents' past.

I’m actually glad they did because, while I was preparing lunch, my daughter came downstairs and asked:

"What is this?"

"That, my dear daughter, is my end-of-medical-school graduation book."

As I flicked through the pages, I stumbled upon a photo of me and my dad—a moment frozen in time. I also found so many heartfelt messages from that chapter of my life.

It made me reflect… In my mind, I feel like I’ve changed so much, like I’ve become a completely different person. But have I?

Maybe, at my core, I’m still the same.

You decide.

Love

Doc

ps There are still 3 spaces on the retreat. If you can’t make it on this occasion and want to know about any future retreats please email retreats@docmalik.com