SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly without third party intermediaries. If you prefer to send donations or bullion silver instead of using a Substack subscription, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

Bank details

A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743

If you do sign up, please DO NOT do it through the App store.

As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!

Upcoming Interactive Podcast Schedule

As part of the new podcast format, the second half of each episode, after the first sixty minutes, will be interactive. Paid supporters will be able to join the livestream and ask questions directly to my guest and to me.

Below you will find the upcoming podcasts, with guest details, dates, and times. If you join a livestream and no one is live, it may be due to a last minute cancellation. This does happen from time to time, so thank you in advance for your understanding.

You should be able to listen from the beginning of the podcast as usual. I will start looking at the audience chat and questions after the first sixty minutes.

I cannot wait to see you during the podcasts. This is genuinely exciting, and I am really looking forward to making these conversations more interactive.

If you are able to join the live discussion, it would be wonderful to have you there.

Monday 5 January, 11:00 UK time

Simon Dixon

Former investment banker who left the industry in 2006, speaker at the first Bitcoin conference, and angel investor. https://www.simondixon.com/ Tuesday 6 January, 09:30 UK time

Alex Kriel

Regular guest on the show, known for deep analysis on geopolitics, COVID, digital ID, and global systems. Thinking Coalition Wednesday 7 January, podcast 10:30, livestream approx 11:30 UK time

Peter McCormack

Host of the Peter McCormack Show. www.petermccormack.co.uk Saturday 10 January, 14:00 UK time

Robin Stebbins

Known as The Medicine Go on Substack and host of her own podcast. This will be a fascinating conversation on health and deeper truths. Medicine Girl Monday 12 January, 09:00 UK time

Michael Griffiths

From Café Locked down, discussing his latest book and more from dystopain down under. Michael Gray Griffith Wednesday 14 January, 09:00 UK time

Madeleine Hunt

Originally from Poland, speaking about parallels between communist Poland and what we see unfolding today. Also discussing real actions and potential solutions to defeat the evil agenda. Friday 16 January, 11:00 UK time

Michael Tellinger

Offering practical solutions to the totalitarian agenda through the One Smalll Town project. https://www.onesmalltown.org/landing_page.php Monday 19 January, 09:00 UK time

Elizabeth Hart

Discussing developments in Australia, including vaccines, informed consent violations, and broader networks of influence. Elizabeth Hart Tuesday 20 January, 10:00 UK time

Sophia

From Stand in the Park, speaking about community, resistance, and human connection. Thursday 22 January, 14:30 UK time

Amy Lansky

Exploring consciousness, health, deeper aspects of healing and her new book. Wednesday 28 January, 09:00 UK time

Marianne Walsh

Discussing holistic health and wellbeing. Thursday 29 January, 14:30 UK time

Debbie Lerman

Discussing her new book and related themes. Debbie Lerman Friday 30 January, 18:00 UK time

Meredith Miller

Returning for another deep and powerful conversation with my soul sister, centred around her wonderful book Becoming Whole. Meredith Miller

Ps remember folks these aren’t podcast publication dates but the dates podcasts will be recorded

Links to the livestreams below

Please use google chrome