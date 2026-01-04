January Interactive Podcast Schedule and Livestream Links, Please Do Not Ignore
SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH
100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People
A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide
Many of you have asked how to support the work directly without third party intermediaries. If you prefer to send donations or bullion silver instead of using a Substack subscription, you can use the details below.
Doc Malik
Suite 19,6
Exhibition House
Addison Bridge Place
London
W14 8XP
United Kingdom
Bank details
A K Malik
Sort code 23 05 80
Account number 48901743
Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L
IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743
If you do sign up, please DO NOT do it through the App store.
As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!
Upcoming Interactive Podcast Schedule
As part of the new podcast format, the second half of each episode, after the first sixty minutes, will be interactive. Paid supporters will be able to join the livestream and ask questions directly to my guest and to me.
Below you will find the upcoming podcasts, with guest details, dates, and times. If you join a livestream and no one is live, it may be due to a last minute cancellation. This does happen from time to time, so thank you in advance for your understanding.
You should be able to listen from the beginning of the podcast as usual. I will start looking at the audience chat and questions after the first sixty minutes.
I cannot wait to see you during the podcasts. This is genuinely exciting, and I am really looking forward to making these conversations more interactive.
If you are able to join the live discussion, it would be wonderful to have you there.
Monday 5 January, 11:00 UK time
Simon Dixon
Former investment banker who left the industry in 2006, speaker at the first Bitcoin conference, and angel investor. https://www.simondixon.com/
Tuesday 6 January, 09:30 UK time
Alex Kriel
Regular guest on the show, known for deep analysis on geopolitics, COVID, digital ID, and global systems. Thinking Coalition
Wednesday 7 January, podcast 10:30, livestream approx 11:30 UK time
Peter McCormack
Host of the Peter McCormack Show. www.petermccormack.co.uk
Saturday 10 January, 14:00 UK time
Robin Stebbins
Known as The Medicine Go on Substack and host of her own podcast. This will be a fascinating conversation on health and deeper truths. Medicine Girl
Monday 12 January, 09:00 UK time
Michael Griffiths
From Café Locked down, discussing his latest book and more from dystopain down under. Michael Gray Griffith
Wednesday 14 January, 09:00 UK time
Madeleine Hunt
Originally from Poland, speaking about parallels between communist Poland and what we see unfolding today. Also discussing real actions and potential solutions to defeat the evil agenda.
Friday 16 January, 11:00 UK time
Michael Tellinger
Offering practical solutions to the totalitarian agenda through the One Smalll Town project. https://www.onesmalltown.org/landing_page.php
Monday 19 January, 09:00 UK time
Elizabeth Hart
Discussing developments in Australia, including vaccines, informed consent violations, and broader networks of influence. Elizabeth Hart
Tuesday 20 January, 10:00 UK time
Sophia
From Stand in the Park, speaking about community, resistance, and human connection.
Thursday 22 January, 14:30 UK time
Amy Lansky
Exploring consciousness, health, deeper aspects of healing and her new book.
Wednesday 28 January, 09:00 UK time
Marianne Walsh
Discussing holistic health and wellbeing.
Thursday 29 January, 14:30 UK time
Debbie Lerman
Discussing her new book and related themes. Debbie Lerman
Friday 30 January, 18:00 UK time
Meredith Miller
Returning for another deep and powerful conversation with my soul sister, centred around her wonderful book Becoming Whole. Meredith Miller
Ps remember folks these aren’t podcast publication dates but the dates podcasts will be recorded
Links to the livestreams below
Please use google chrome
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Doc Malik Honest Health to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.