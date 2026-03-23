It Is Time to Reconnect, The Connection Retreat Is Here

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A voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue. Born in Scotland, heard worldwide.

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Many of you have asked how to support the work directly, without third party intermediaries. If you wish to send donations or bullion silver, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

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A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

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A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

Dear readers

Folks, if you have been feeling a bit disconnected lately, this is for you.

It is time to reconnect.

Over the past few weeks I have been talking about what I believe is the real pandemic, the pandemic of disconnection. Not just physical, but emotional, psychological, and spiritual.

So many of you have reached out saying you feel it too. Surrounded by people, yet somehow still feeling alone. Wanting deeper conversations, more honesty, real connection with people who understand you.

And the truth is, many of us are searching for spaces where we can just be ourselves again. Where we can speak openly, laugh freely, and not feel like we are walking on eggshells.

That is why Kasia and I have created the Connection Retreat.

After the success of the retreats I ran in 2025, I knew I wanted to go deeper. To create something that is not just a weekend away, but a genuine experience of reconnection.

Connection to yourself.

Connection to others.

Connection to nature.

Connection to truth.

This is a space where you can slow down, put your phone away, breathe, and just be. No masks, no performance, no pretending. Just real people, real conversations, real connection.

Over three days we will share meals, movement, nature, conversation, play, fire circles, and simply spend time together as human beings again.

And at the very beginning of this journey, Kasia and I made a pinkie promise to each other. To do this with integrity, honesty, and heart, and to create something truly meaningful for everyone who joins us.

If you have been feeling a bit disconnected lately, or you are simply craving good company, real conversations, and a chance to switch off and enjoy yourself, this is for you.

If you have been searching for your people, your tribe, people you can just be yourself around, then you will feel right at home here.

Or if you simply want a weekend away to relax, have fun, meet great people, and spend some proper time together, this is exactly what we have created.

We are running two retreats this year:

26 to 28 June

and 4 to 6 September.

About a third of the places for the June retreat have already gone.

Both are small and intimate, so spaces are limited.

If you feel the call, we would love to welcome you.

You can find full details and book your place at https://docmalik.com/events/

Sometimes the most important thing we can do is simply come back to ourselves, and to each other.

Early bird tickets will include a £50 discount, which will expire at the end of this month.

Love

Doc Malik

ps email retreats@docmalik.com if you have any queries

My Consultation Service

You already know more than you think.

Sometimes you just need the right conversation.

Book Your Consultation Here

WHAT I OFFER

In a world of rushed appointments, short consultations, and endless referrals, many people feel confused, unheard, and unsure who to trust.

I offer something rare: time, context, and personalised clarity.

As your independent health advocate, I help you step back from the noise, understand what is really going on, and make confident, informed decisions about your health.

Together we can:

• Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

• Decide who is the right person to see next, GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, acupuncturist, homeopath, or others

• Break down treatment plans into clear, understandable language

• Prepare for surgery with true informed consent and thoughtful preparation

• Optimise recovery and reduce the risk of post operative complications

• Navigate chronic illness through lifestyle, mindset, and nutrition

• Explore holistic approaches alongside conventional care

• Implement practical lifestyle strategies such as fasting, stress reduction, or movement

• Ask better questions so you get clearer answers

• Gain an independent, unbiased second opinion

WHY THIS MATTERS

Many people leave medical appointments with more questions than answers.

They feel rushed, confused and disempowered.

Information exists, but clarity is missing.

My role is not to replace your healthcare providers.

My role is to help you understand your options, see the bigger picture, and feel confident in your decisions. Put you back in the driving seat.

I walk beside you, helping translate complex information into clear understanding so you can take back ownership of your health journey.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer registered with the GMC. I do not diagnose or treat medical conditions.

My work is educational and advisory only, helping you navigate the healthcare system with greater understanding and confidence.

READY TO TAKE CONTROL?

If you are facing a health decision, feeling overwhelmed, or simply want personalised clarity and honest conversation, I would be honoured to support you.

Book your consultation here: https://docmalik.setmore.com

Because it is your body, your life, and your future.

Let us make sure you feel informed, confident, and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Read what people have to say about the service -

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

This podcast has grown because of you.

Every episode we have honest conversations others avoid, exploring uncomfortable truths, challenging dominant narratives, and asking the questions many are afraid to ask.

And here is something simple that makes a real difference: Following the podcast and leaving a 5 star review.

It might seem small, but it has a powerful impact.

It helps:

Increase visibility so more people can discover independent conversations like these.

Support independent voices without corporate sponsorship or editorial interference.

Open doors to powerful guests and deeper conversations.

Strengthen the community of people seeking clarity, truth, and honest dialogue.

Keep the momentum going so these conversations continue to grow.

Leaving a review takes less than 30 seconds.

Following the podcast means you never miss an episode.

If this podcast has resonated with you, I would really appreciate you taking a moment to do both now.

Your support genuinely helps keep this work independent.

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Love,

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

This work continues because of you.

After being cancelled from mainstream platforms, everything I do now remains fully independent, supported only by listeners and readers who believe in honest conversations, freedom of thought, and asking the questions others avoid.

If you want to support this work and help keep these conversations alive:

Support the show by donating here, Buy Me a Coffee

Every contribution helps keep this podcast independent, uncensored, and focused on what truly matters:

Health. Freedom. Happiness.

You can also:

• Become a regular supporter, click here

• Gift a subscription to a friend or family member, click below

Give a gift subscription

Thank you for being part of this journey.

Love

Doc Malik

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use. Please visit my affiliate page here for full details.

Seagreens

Seagreens® Wholefood Seaweed Nutrition

My family and I have been using Seagreens® for months as a simple, natural way to support health. Seaweed is one of the richest wholefood sources of iodine and provides the full spectrum of micronutrients our bodies need. It’s a daily staple in our home for maintaining energy, thyroid health, and overall wellbeing.

Use my affiliate code DOCMALIK for 10% off your order

https://seagreens.shop/go/docmalik

Heracles Wellness Sauna

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products.

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

If you don’t want to subscribe to my Substack and prefer Spotify, please sign up to my paid Spotify channel here -

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/docmalik/subscribe