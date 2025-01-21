SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

As my long-standing paid subscribers know by now, I hold a livestream with a special guest every month as a thank you to them.

The platform I use is Riverside. Please use Google Chrome on a laptop for the best results. Make sure you have a good internet connection and that all your other browsers are closed.

Feel free to comment and ask questions during the livestream.

Recorded version will be uploaded later if you can’t make the livestream.

About this episode -

This month I am joined by Meredith Miller, a holistic coach, author, and speaker dedicated to bridging the gap between trauma and purpose. She assists individuals in self-healing after narcissistic abuse and other toxic relationships, teaching mindsets and tactical tools to empower personal transformation.

Meredith is the author of Freedom From The Story: From Trauma To Passion & Purpose, where she shares insights and strategies for overcoming trauma and embracing one's true calling.

Certified in Emotional Balancing, and the Principles of Collective Trauma Healing, Meredith has trained with over a dozen coaches, therapists, and healers. She has personally coached hundreds of individuals, delivering more than 5,000 hours of private and group coaching, and has impacted hundreds of thousands through her online content.

Born into a family with a legacy of generational abuse, Meredith chose to end this cycle, dedicating herself to deep inner healing and transformational work. She identifies as a generational curse breaker and legacy transformer, continually transmuting her personal and ancestral history into holistic resilience.

Her clients come from diverse backgrounds, all seeking to overcome childhood wounds that interfere with daily life and are ready to actualise the next level of their soul purpose. Meredith is passionate about helping people liberate themselves and evolve into free, empowered, responsible, awakened, purposeful, and actualized human beings who contribute to the liberation and evolution of others in their unique ways.

Trauma and Abuse is something I now realise affects most people in the world at some point in their lives. This is going to be an incredible podcast, having spoken to Meredith and seen her give other talks, she is truly a beautiful soul and a healer.

