Important - 2025 Reflection and Looking Ahead

THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly, without third party intermediaries. If you wish to send donations or bullion silver, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

Bank details

A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743

If you do sign up the Substack, please DO NOT do it through the App store.

As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!

A big thanks to my existing subscribers for sticking with me and continuing to support the show. Thank you to all the new subscribers, welcome to the tribe.

Thanks for the incredible Apple and Spotify reviews folks!! Keep them coming please x

Some of my incredible guests this year

Dear reader and listener

When I look back at 2025, perhaps in hindsight it has not been quite as bad as we once feared. Or perhaps the dystopian agenda has simply been delayed. Perhaps some of what we sensed is still waiting for us in 2026. There was talk of global war. There was talk of a major financial collapse. Maybe it has been postponed. Maybe it has been pushed forward. Time will tell.

This year, I have been trying to practise Stoicism.

And when I say Stoicism, I do not mean emotional detachment or indifference. I mean learning to focus on what is truly within my control. To meet whatever comes without panic or resentment. To understand that hardship is not punishment but instruction. That every challenge carries a lesson. And that growth begins when we stop asking why me and start asking what is this here to teach me.

By that measure, 2025 has been quite an extraordinary year.

It has also been a deeply artificial one.

Fake assassinations. Fake narratives. Fake outrage. Fake false flags.

Alongside the theatre, there are things that are undeniably real.

The long tail of lockdowns and the pandemic is now being felt by all of us. Economies across much of the Western world are under enormous strain. Inflation is far higher than the official numbers suggest. Democratic processes are being hollowed out. And if we are honest, many Western nations are undergoing a slow and deliberate demolition.

The injections continue. Accountability does not. Politicians lie openly and repeatedly, without consequence. And it has become clear to me that politics is not the solution. There are no saviours coming through the doorway.

Against that backdrop, the podcast has continued to grow.

The podcast was born, as many of you know, out of frustration. And honestly, out of necessity. For my own sanity, I needed to get the truth out.

In searching for that truth, I wanted to share the journey with you. And I wanted to give a voice to people who typically do not have one.

From the outset, I deliberately designed the podcast to produce a large volume of content. Partly so that as many voices as possible could be heard. But also to create something more enduring.

A record.

An archive.

An encyclopedia of truth and knowledge.

So that years from now, it would still exist as a reference point. So that no one could ever say they did not know. Because the truth has always been here. The knowledge has always been here. It has simply been buried, obscured, and deliberately hidden under layers of propaganda and misinformation.

I do not want you to think of the podcast as a buffet.

It is, and always has been, an a la carte menu.

Pick what resonates. Choose what speaks to you. Leave what does not. And if you have the time and energy to listen to everything, wonderful. I am glad you can.

But if you cannot, do not worry. You are not failing. You are not missing out.

Time is precious. It is the one resource most of us are short of. I respect that.

There will always be a steady stream of thoughtful, important conversations. You can dip in whenever you like.

I will continue to produce a large number of podcasts because this has never been about money, status, or becoming a big podcaster. It is not about brand building or chasing numbers.

It is about giving a voice to people who have something meaningful to say.

Every week, often every day, I am asked to promote a book, a business, a venture, a festival, a concert. And almost always, I decline.

I am not here to advertise services.

I am here to create space for ideas, for insight, for lived experience, and for truth.

And if you are not willing to come on the podcast and speak openly about what you have learned, then please do not criticise me for not covering the subject you care deeply about.

I am a podcast host.

My role is not to speak over others.

My role is to invite people onto the show and let them speak.

My role is to help surface the conversations that matter in the world today.

That has always been the intention.

And it remains so.

I published one hundred and forty six episodes this year, most with new voices and some with returning guests. People like Alex Kriel Thinking Coalition and Meredith Miller, two wonderful human beings. Meredith’s most recent conversation with me is, I believe, one of the most important episodes I have ever recorded. See here.

I am truly blessed to have had so many incredible conversations with so many wonderful souls this year. Conversations that have genuinely enriched my life, expanded my understanding, and deepened my perspective.

And while it’s always great to hear from well known figures like Neil Oliver and David Icke (part 1 and part 2), some of my favourite conversations have been with people who began as guests and quickly became friends.

People like Charlie Robinson, Michael Yon, Andrew Treglia, Kasia, Matt Skow, Johnny Vedmore, Dear Danny, Suzanne Humphries and my good friend Karam.

But there are so so many more. Clare Wills , Iain Davis and Miles Harris gave a fanatstic breakdown of Dystopian Digital ID.

Swee Ang delivered one of the two most most emotional podcasts I have ever recorded, and alongside Rolla Selbak, dismantled Zionist ideology with clarity and courage.

The other emotional podcast was that with Aaron Smith. Considering what he endured, and what he has now become, wow just wow.

Feargus O’Connor Greenwood once again did not disappoint, delivering an incredibly powerful conversation that challenged and debunked much of what we are told to accept as truth.

I was so relieved that Michael Griffiths survived his heart attack. That man is truly beautiful.

Dr Rehiana Ali showed us exactly what courage looks like, the heart of a lion in human form.

Drs Thomas Binder and Sam White are, in my view, modern day heroes.

And speaking of heroes what about Dr Kirk Moore, his story is straight out of a movie. And how cool were the two podcasts I recorded with him this year? (pre court case & post court case.)

For those of you who haven’t already please check out the podcast with Philip Wiseman about The Agenda.

I also had the pleasure of speaking to the brilliant Sasha Latypova see here.

Some guests do much better in person like the gifted writer Paul Cudanec. Others like the incredible ESC is perhaps best at writing. Both these guests are worth following, their work is brilliant.

Honestly I could go on and on. Eddie, Harry, Rachel, Zac, Tereza and to all the other wonderful guests I have not mentioned by name, please forgive me. You were all incredible in your own way.

I am truly blessed to have had every single one of you on the show.

My Substack readership has doubled, from around nine thousand at the beginning of the year to over eighteen thousand now. I am deeply grateful for that.

At the same time, I have lost around a third of my paid subscribers across Substack and Spotify. Many people reached out to say their subscriptions were cancelled without warning and assumed it was me. I want to be clear, it was not.

I do not see this as me being targeted. I am not entirely sure what is going on. But I do think it reflects the reality many of us are facing. Times are hard. People are stretched. Subscriptions add up. Supporting independent voices is becoming more difficult. And I understand that.

At the beginning of the year, I set myself four goals.

To write my book. To organise retreats. To launch my consultation service. And possibly to create courses.

I achieved two out of four. And I am at peace with that.

The two retreats I ran in April and June were genuinely beautiful. Full of honesty, laughter, vulnerability, and connection. And they taught me something important.

We are living through a pandemic of disconnection.

More than information, people crave authenticity. Presence. Eye contact. Real conversation. Being seen and being heard. Being able to speak freely, without judgement or fear.

So the two retreats next year, in June and August, will again be centred on connection. Personal connection. Group connection. And connection at a wider societal level. I will be launching those in February.

I also launched my consultation service this year, and it has been one of the most fulfilling things I have done. To use not only what I learned in medical school, but what I have learned over the last few years, to help people reclaim their health and navigate the sick care system with clarity and confidence.

Yes, it helps offset some financial loss from the drop in paid subscribers. But far more importantly, I love helping people. The messages I receive afterwards tell me that real change is happening. And that matters deeply to me.

I have now properly begun writing my book. I am aiming to finish it within the next two months, publish it in the spring, and possibly follow it with a book tour and a course. Those are the plans for 2026.

But we all know how plans work.

Man plans. Life decides. And God laughs.

And I am at peace with that too.

This year was also personally challenging. Not only financially, but physically and emotionally. I was recovering from a severe ankle sprain at the turn of the year when I then sustained two disc prolapses in my neck. Recovery took six months.

Those months were some of the darkest and loneliest of my life.

I had to stop the podcast for a while. The pain was too intense. And it taught me something essential. The necessity of rest.

I am now building rest into my life deliberately. I took two weeks off in the summer. I am taking two weeks off this Christmas. This message itself has been pre recorded. I will be digitally detoxing fully during that time. So if I am quiet, that is why.

I also celebrated my fiftieth birthday this year in a way I never really have before. To be surrounded by people who travelled from far and wide, sharing food, laughter, stories, and hugs, was deeply nourishing.

I have not had many birthday gatherings in my life. This one meant a great deal. And I want to thank every single person who came.

It has also planted a seed. Perhaps more live events. More lunches. More dinners. More spaces for people to come together. Once again, it comes back to connection. The tribe finding each other.

Looking ahead, the podcast is booked solid until March. I love this work. Many guests have told me that everything I have lived through, my medical training, my consultant years, my life experiences, were all preparation for this path. And I truly believe that.

The demand I am seeing is not about me. It points to something much bigger. There are very few places left where real, thoughtful conversations can happen without filters, scripts, or permission.

We need more platforms and more spaces where authentic people can speak freely and be heard. And if you have ever considered starting a podcast, or creating a space for conversation in your own way, I would encourage you to do it. We do not need more gatekeepers. We need more listeners. More hosts. More people willing to hold space for truth.

I love long, honest conversations. I love helping people open up. I love seeing the person behind the mask. And I am on a continual journey of discernment and discovery. Trying to understand what is real and what is illusion. What is true and what is not.

That childlike curiosity has never left me. That constant questioning. Why. How. What is really going on here.

And at the same time, I feel more at peace than I ever have.

I am no longer chasing material things. I want to grow spiritually. I want to become a better human being. I want to serve humanity. I do not live in fear anymore. I live in gratitude.

And I am very aware that voices like mine are a threat to the systems that are currently in place. Independent voices are up against a tsunami of official narratives, institutional messaging, and relentless propaganda.

In many respects, we are considered dangerous. Not because we incite harm, but because we encourage people to think, to question, and to trust their own discernment. And that is deeply uncomfortable for systems that are built on compliance and lies.

It may be that I am no longer able to stay on Substack. The noose is tightening on this platform. See this worrying article ……

I am making contingency plans to host my own content on my website. A private members area with free and paywall content, with access to articles and podcasts. I will NOT be silenced. Watch this space…

And if you feel called to support what I do, whether by subscribing, sharing the work, or simply sending a kind message, please know that it genuinely makes a difference. Independent voices only exist because people choose to support them. And I never take that for granted.

As we move forward, I know that the coming years may be more turbulent. 2026 is already being framed as a year of upheaval and disruption. Perhaps a financial crash. Perhaps further escalation of conflict. But I choose not to live in fear.

And I invite you to do the same.

Do not live in fear.

Do not live in despair.

We are living through a momentous period in human history. And we are on the side of what is right. That is not a burden. It is a privilege.

We are the torchbearers.

We are the lightbearers.

We shine light into darkness.

And in doing so, we help others remember who they are and find their path.

Darkness never wins forever. There is always balance. For every moment of confusion, despair, and heaviness, there is also beauty, joy, love, and hope.

That is our purpose.

To live in the light. To be beacons of love, gratitude, and joy. To remind others what it means to truly live. What it means to be human.

We choose not to be automatons.

We choose not to live in a captive mindset.

We choose not to see ourselves as victims.

We are eternal spiritual beings. And the divine lives within us.

So I step into 2026 hopeful. Curious. With a quiet confidence and a wry smile on my face.

And I will meet you there with love.

Much love

Doc Malik

And if you got this far, here is a video of my life in 2025 in a nutshell lol

Share

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover. Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing. Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests. Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement. Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use. Please visit my affiliate page here for full details.

Seagreens

Seagreens® Wholefood Seaweed Nutrition

My family and I have been using Seagreens® for months as a simple, natural way to support health. Seaweed is one of the richest wholefood sources of iodine and provides the full spectrum of micronutrients our bodies need. It’s a daily staple in our home for maintaining energy, thyroid health, and overall wellbeing.

Use my affiliate code DOCMALIK for 10% off your order

www.seagreens.shop

Heracles Wellness Sauna

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products.

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Please remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x

40 years old on the left.

50 years old on the right.

On the left, centralised doctor, diabetic, overworked, metabolically unhealthy, insomniac, tired, low testosterone, waist size 34 inches, weak, rarely exercise.

On the right decentralised doctor, metabolically healthy, sleep 7.5 hrs, from 10pm to 530am, full of energy, normal testosterone, waist size 29 inches, strong, exercise 6 days a week.

At 40, I felt 50 years old.

At 50, I feel 20 years old.

At 40, I was stressed.

At 50, I’m full of gratitude and joy

Book a consultation with me and turn your health around -

https://docmalik.com/consultations/

If you don’t want to subscribe to my Substack and prefer Spotify, please sign up to my paid Spotify channel here -

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/docmalik/subscribe