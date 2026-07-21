I'm Speaking at Liberpulco 2026 — Come Find Me on the Danube
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Dear Readers
I’m excited to share that I’ll be speaking at Liberpulco 2026 in Apatin, Serbia this August, and I hope you can join me virtually or better yet, in person.
Liberpulco is a freedom conference held on the banks of the Danube River at Liberland ARK Village, right on the edge of the Free Republic of Liberland.
If you haven’t heard of Liberland, here’s the short version: it’s a micronation founded in 2015 by Vit Jedlicka, sitting on the Danube between Croatia and Serbia. Its motto is To Live and Let Live. It runs on voluntary taxes, minimal government, and a genuine commitment to individual freedom. It’s one of the most fascinating liberty experiments happening anywhere in the world right now, and exactly the kind of thing we love digging into on the show.
Here’s what awaits you:
Talks and workshops on sovereignty, health freedom, and decentralised living that will challenge the way you think
Shared meals and fireside conversations with speakers and fellow attendees
A Liberland excursion on August 16
FloatingMan, August 17 to 23, for the ones who show up and never want to leave (separate ticket required)
I’ll be giving a couple of talks and I’d genuinely love to see you in the crowd.
General Admission runs August 12 to 15 and gets you full access to the main conference programming, the opening and closing parties, and digital livestream with lifetime replay. Just note it does not include food, workshops, or accommodation. If you want those bundled in, take a look at the VIP ticket, which includes meals.
Grab your tickets here: https://anarchapulco.com/tickets/
Make sure to use the docmalik code at check out when it asks for a coupon code.
Come find me when you’re there. I’d love to connect in person.
See you where the river runs free,
Love
Doc
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No, really? Ill have to dig it up!
Anarchopulco sounds a bit of a scam, did you see Etiene De la Boettie 2's article on it maybe 6 months ago?