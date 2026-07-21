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Dear Readers

I’m excited to share that I’ll be speaking at Liberpulco 2026 in Apatin, Serbia this August, and I hope you can join me virtually or better yet, in person.

Liberpulco is a freedom conference held on the banks of the Danube River at Liberland ARK Village, right on the edge of the Free Republic of Liberland.

If you haven’t heard of Liberland, here’s the short version: it’s a micronation founded in 2015 by Vit Jedlicka, sitting on the Danube between Croatia and Serbia. Its motto is To Live and Let Live. It runs on voluntary taxes, minimal government, and a genuine commitment to individual freedom. It’s one of the most fascinating liberty experiments happening anywhere in the world right now, and exactly the kind of thing we love digging into on the show.

Here’s what awaits you:

Talks and workshops on sovereignty, health freedom, and decentralised living that will challenge the way you think

Shared meals and fireside conversations with speakers and fellow attendees

A Liberland excursion on August 16

FloatingMan, August 17 to 23, for the ones who show up and never want to leave (separate ticket required)

I’ll be giving a couple of talks and I’d genuinely love to see you in the crowd.

General Admission runs August 12 to 15 and gets you full access to the main conference programming, the opening and closing parties, and digital livestream with lifetime replay. Just note it does not include food, workshops, or accommodation. If you want those bundled in, take a look at the VIP ticket, which includes meals.

Grab your tickets here: https://anarchapulco.com/tickets/

Make sure to use the docmalik code at check out when it asks for a coupon code.

Come find me when you’re there. I’d love to connect in person.

See you where the river runs free,

Love

Doc

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My Consultation Service

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Sometimes you just need the right conversation.

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WHAT I OFFER

Most people feel rushed, confused, and unheard.

I offer something rare: time, clarity, and straight talking guidance.

As your independent health advocate, I help you understand what is really going on and make confident decisions.

We cut through the noise, decode the jargon, and map out your next steps, whether that is doctors, treatments, surgery, or lifestyle.

WHY IT MATTERS

Too many leave appointments with more questions than answers.

I help you see the bigger picture, ask better questions, and take back control.

You stay in the driving seat.

A QUICK NOTE

I am no longer GMC registered.

This is educational and advisory support, not medical diagnosis or treatment.

READY?

If you feel stuck, overwhelmed, or want honest clarity:

Book here https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it is your body, your life, your future.

Love,

Doc Malik

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Love,

Doc Malik

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

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