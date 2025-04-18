THIS PODCAST IS HIGHLY ADDICTIVE AND SERIOUSLY GOOD FOR YOUR HEALTH

Just a quick recap, everyone. I want to thank you so much — truly, from the bottom of my heart. I've received hundreds of well wishes and prayers, and I’m extremely grateful for all of them. I’m sorry I haven’t been able to get back to you individually, but please know every message has meant a lot to me.

I am slowly getting better. Some days, I feel like I’m going backwards, and others like I’m plateauing, but overall, there is progress. It’s not just a physical battle, but a mental one too — staying motivated, optimistic, and hopeful.

Once again a huge thanks to Sarah Jane Goulding. Today she came to my house as my wife is oncall and I have 3 kids to klook after. So she said don’t worry, I’ll come to you. In total she spent almost 2hrs a combination of exercises, .cupping, massage reassurance. She is amazing. Sarah Jane also brought a copy of the x-rays of her fathers tibia that I fixed several years ago. Apparently her father keeps it in his wallet as a reminder. I hope to meet him soon. Days like this it makes me a little sad I can’t operate anymore. But it’s ok, I know that I am doing good work and in many ways more important than before.

You can book to see her here and online classes contact 07412235067, and instagram here.

As you know, I held my first retreat last weekend, and it was an incredible, roaring success. I was blessed to spend it with 16 beautiful souls. Over three days, we laughed, cried, shared, and started real healing journeys together. It was transformational for me, just as it was for everyone who attended. The love and tribe spirit were absolutely real.

Some of the beautiful feedback included:

"It was the most loving, impactful, and memorable experience for me, which has changed me already."

"Still processing this profound weekend and super special souls. Thank you for making it possible."

"Had an amazing time. I've learned so much about myself. Doc is one of the most genuine people I've ever met — he has integrity in abundance."

Planning the Next Retreat: 27–29 June

Despite the success, I am always looking for ways to improve and create something even better. For that reason, I’m asking for your feedback: What kind of retreat would you like to go on?

Here are two options I’m considering: