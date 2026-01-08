SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear Readers

I do not believe in regrets, and I would not change my life, because everything I have experienced has shaped me into the person I am today, and I genuinely like who I am now.

But as a thought experiment, I played out a scenario. What if I could go back in time, carrying the wisdom of fifty years, and live my life again from childhood. What decisions would I make, knowing what I know now. What choices would I change. That exercise is what prompted me to write this.

I have a very vivid memory, not just photographic, but almost cinematic. I can replay scenes from decades ago as if they were short films. In many ways it feels like a gift. I do not daydream, but I do revisit moments from my life as if they were yesterday.

That’s me on the right

My earliest memories go back to when I was about two and a half years old. I remember being carried into the first house I truly recall, 34 Kilmaurs Street in Govan. I can still see my dad proudly showing my mum around while she carried me. That moment has stayed with me all these years.

I grew up in Govan and these are the streets I played in

I often play memory games, running scenarios in my head, imagining how things might have unfolded differently if I, or my parents, had made different choices. And when I ask myself honestly, if I could go back in time, what would I change and when, the answer is that it would start very early.

It would probably begin around 1980, when I was five years old. I would quietly ask my parents not to start buying cereal boxes, Frosties, Cheerios, Corn Flakes, Special K, and instead continue making omelettes and eating them with paratha for breakfast. In 1981, I would ask them not to replace butter and ghee with vegetable oils. By 1984, I would be telling them not to bring a microwave into the house, and certainly not to start buying frozen foods like Findus Crispy Pancakes and other microwave meals.

I would warn my parents about vaccinations and try to stop them from having us vaccinated.

I would tell my younger self that being different, brown, Pakistani, and Muslim did not make me inferior, and that I should never have let other people’s comments convince me otherwise.

I would explain to my parents why we should avoid pot noodles, yes that was sometimes dinner in our house, and why weekly treats such as KFC family buckets and McDonald’s were not harmless indulgences but a slow shift toward poorer health.

I would stay clear of sweets and penny sweets, boiled sweets like pear drops, lemon drops, cola cubes, Refreshers, Fruit Salads, Wham bars, Drumstick lollies, gobstoppers, and all the rest. I would never touch Coca Cola or Diet Coke, which I later became addicted to for decades.

I would ask my parents not to eat so late at night, and I would make sure I went to bed earlier myself. I would advise my dad not to fall in front of the TV and instead go to bed early. By the time I started school, I would prioritise physical activity. I would run, lift weights, and take sport seriously much earlier. I would encourage my parents to move more too. I would watch far less television, listen to my gut instinct instead of overriding it, and question my teachers more than I did at the time.

I would tell my parents not to send me to the local Quran school, and I would ensure that I was never left alone in environments where I was unsafe or at risk of sexual abuse, including during visits to Pakistan.

By 1990, when I was fifteen, I would tell my parents confidently that I no longer believed in Islam, or any organised religion, and that I did not want to attend the mosque anymore.

By this point, I would also be working hard to drum in something far more important, that I am loved, that I am good enough, and that I will not abandon myself.

I would start intermittent fasting as a way of life and encourage my parents to do the same. I would practise OMAD, one meal a day. I would explain that constant eating is not normal, that the body needs periods of rest and repair, and that hunger is not an emergency. I would learn patience around food, discipline around appetite, and trust in my own physiology far earlier. Perhaps as a result, I would not have developed obesity or type 2 diabetes, and perhaps my dad would not have either.

I would have encouraged my family to move away from tap water much earlier and switch to distilled or reverse osmosis water. I would have avoided fluoride toothpaste and synthetic cleaning products, and gradually detoxed both my environment and my life. I would have tried to help my parents understand the importance of stress reduction, real food, movement, and sunlight.

I would explain to my parents how their dysfunctional relationship affected all of us, and that healing themselves mattered more than appearances.

I would eat a high protein diet based on animal meat and animal fats, with minimal carbohydrates and minimal processed food. I would exercise every single day. I would meditate and understand the power of intention and manifestation. I would encourage my dad to stick to real food, meat and curries cooked in ghee, rather than the high sugar, processed diet that likely contributed to his diabetes. I would reassure them that eggs were healthy, despite political fear campaigns in the late 1980s telling them otherwise.

I would still work hard at school and go to university, but with the understanding that it was a means to an end, not an identity for life.

Graduation day

I would spend more time outdoors, in the sun, even though growing up in Glasgow made that difficult. I would understand the power of incremental compound interest. I would save consistently, invest in gold, and yes, I would have bought Bitcoin early.

I would not spend countless nights and weekends gaming, lost in Call of Duty and other distractions. I can admit now that I was a serious gaming addict for several years in my twenties, staying up late fighting on screen enemies so I did not have to face my own demons. I wasted huge amounts of time, energy, and money escaping rather than living.

I would stop wasting time voting or investing energy in political parties. I would travel more, see the world, save more, and avoid debt. I would not chase superficial luxuries simply because I had been deprived of them as a child.

I would be more confident with women, more confident in who I was, and I would learn to love myself instead of despising myself for decades.

I would start martial arts in my teens or early twenties so that by my thirties I had genuine mastery and discipline. I would position myself so that I was never in debt, and by my late twenties or early thirties could afford a home without a mortgage. I would work less obsessively and live more, read more, laugh more, and build deeper friendships.

I would not enter an arranged marriage, having already stepped away from the belief system that enforced it. I would wait to meet the right person, without fear or urgency. Loving myself would give me the patience to do that. I would stop chasing distractions and learn to be comfortable in my own company.

I would establish stronger boundaries and develop self worth much earlier. I would learn that you cannot change or save anyone except yourself. I would not stay in friendships simply to avoid being alone. I would rather have one genuine friend than be surrounded by people who were not good for me.

I would have left the NHS cult much earlier, probably around 2012, and perhaps even left medicine entirely before Covid arrived, though that one is harder to say because I genuinely loved being a surgeon. I would have stayed away from the Brexit campaign, recognised earlier that politics is largely theatre, and accepted that you cannot vote your way out of tyranny.

I would not have taken the first Covid shot under duress and coercion. I would have been stronger. I would have spoken out from the very beginning about the harms of lockdowns, social distancing, masking, and the injections. I would have started my podcast far earlier than I did.

The last three years have been quite exceptional. Unlike any other period of my life, I would not change a thing. For the first time, I feel I am living in alignment with my true, authentic self.

I cannot change my life. I would not want to. But if sharing this makes you reflect on your own choices, and what you can change today, then it has served its purpose.

Lots of love,

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

