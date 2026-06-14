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Dear Readers

I would like to thanks Jez for bringing this to my attention.

Recently, two podcasters, criticised me over my article on meningitis. Which I would encourage you to read here -

James Delingpole the host said:

“...about the time of the meningitis scare, suddenly meningitis, all your teenagers are gonna die of meningitis unless they got the jab. And he produced this very lengthy article on his Substack, which was talking about vaccination as being an important part of the prophylactic measures that you might take to deal with meningitis... I think quite a few of us read this and thought, what, you’re supposed to know that vaccination is bad across the board. So what are you doing telling your kind of biddable, your more biddable, credulous followers that vaccination...?”

He went on to suggest:

“...it was obviously that he got AI to write the piece, but even so, you can decide the parameters when you get AI to write your articles.”

The guest Francis O’Neill added:

“One of the things you can... you have to have identifiers for people... they have publicly acknowledged that all vaccines are bad, and they’ll push that in their interviews... So then if they put out an essay like that, then you think, well, what are you doing there?”

He continued:

“I know that when I write anything and I’m trying to be factual, I’m very careful with the footnotes or the hyperlinks and making sure that you can defend your case... You get a chance to proofread and edit and go through it. So you can’t just put out something off the top of your head.”

I want to respond to those comments because I believe they fundamentally misrepresent what I actually wrote.

At no point in my article did I say that vaccination was an important prophylactic measure that people should take.

At no point did I tell my readers to get vaccinated.

At no point did I abandon my own views about vaccines.

What I did was something quite different.

I presented meningitis as the authorities describe it. I explained the difference between bacterial and viral meningitis, how it presents clinically, what the symptoms are, what the official government and pharmaceutical narrative is regarding vaccination, and then I carefully examined the evidence behind those claims.

The entire purpose of the article was to encourage informed consent and critical thinking.

The article was not written primarily for people who already agree with me.

It was written because so many people contacted me asking for something they could share with friends and family who were frightened by the media coverage and who still believed the official narrative.

These were not people who were already vaccine hesitant. These were people who trusted government messaging and were asking genuine questions.

If I had simply written, “The meningitis vaccine is terrible, don’t take it,” or “there are no such things as viruses”, I do not believe that article would have persuaded anyone outside my existing audience.

Complex issues require careful analysis.

Decades of propaganda and conditioning are not undone by a short emotional slogan.

They are challenged by calm, logical, detailed discussion that allows people to walk through the evidence for themselves.

That is exactly what I tried to do.

And the feedback afterwards was almost universally positive. Many readers told me that they finally had something they could share with friends and family who were frightened by the headlines but still trusted the official narrative.

I was also deeply encouraged that people whose work I respect, such as Suzanne Humphries of Dissolving Illusions and Hilary Butler of Just a Prick, gave the article a thumbs up.

That doesn’t mean I am right about everything. But it does suggest that taking a calm, evidence based, and non emotional approach was the right way to have this conversation.

There is one irony that I cannot help but reflect on.

The podcast in which these comments were made actually began with a discussion about trust, credibility, integrity, and the importance of identifying the genuinely decent and honest people in this space.

Yet, having spoken at length about those values, they then proceeded to attribute views to me that I do not hold.

They claimed that my meningitis article was “talking about vaccination as being an important part of the prophylactic measures that you might take to deal with meningitis.”

It wasn’t.

Those are not my words, they are not my views, and they have never been my position.

To characterise my article in that way is, in my opinion, disingenuous.

The entire purpose of the piece as I have already stated was to explain what the official narrative is, examine the evidence behind it, and then critically analyse its strengths, weaknesses, assumptions, and contradictions. Presenting the establishment position before challenging it is not the same as endorsing it.

I felt that the following quote was actually quite insulting to my readers and listeners.

The exact quote was:

“So what are you doing telling your kind of biddable, your more biddable, credulous followers that vaccination...”

Well, the words biddable and credulous are not neutral.

Biddable implies that people are easily led, compliant, and simply do what they are told.

Credulous implies that people are gullible and too ready to believe things without sufficient evidence.

The obvious implication is that my audience lacks independent critical thinking and simply accepts whatever I tell them.

By all means, criticise me. Challenge my arguments. Tell me where you think I’ve got it wrong. But please do not insult my audience.

One of the things I am proudest of is that the people who listen to my podcast and read my work are anything but passive followers. They challenge me, disagree with me, ask difficult questions, and often change my mind. Many are highly educated, thoughtful, and have spent years researching these subjects for themselves.

In fact, one of the central themes of my work has always been that people should not blindly trust authority, including me.

I have never wanted biddable followers.

I want independent thinkers.

I want people who are prepared to question me, to question governments, to question pharmaceutical companies, to question experts, and ultimately to question their own deeply held beliefs.

I’ve always said:

Look in the mirror, and there you will find your hero and your leader.

I don’t want followers.

I want people to think for themselves. And I suspect that is one of the reasons so many of us found each other in the first place.

Mr Delingpole implied that the article was “obviously” written by AI, which I felt was little more than a cheap dig at me rather than an attempt to engage with what I had actually written.

Anyone who has followed my work knows how meticulous I am with references, hyperlinks, and source material. I spend an enormous amount of time checking claims because I know they may be challenged.

The irony is that the criticism itself appears to be based not on what I actually concluded, but on a selective reading of the journey I took the reader through.

My own position was, and remains, perfectly clear.

I ended the article by stating the following -

After the Covid pandemic, my trust in the medical profession is at rock bottom, and my confidence in vaccines is non existent. There is a substantial body of evidence suggesting these products are neither benign nor the miracle interventions we have been led to believe.

I find this deeply ironic.

Because the very criticisms many of us have made of the mainstream media and public institutions over the last few years are that they misrepresent people, create straw men, attack motives instead of arguments, and attempt to discredit individuals rather than engage with the substance of what they are saying.

I never expected to see the same tactics used against me by people who claim to value truth, integrity, and independent thought.

I have no problem whatsoever with criticism.

If someone thinks my evidence is weak, challenge it.

If someone thinks my reasoning is flawed, let’s discuss it.

If someone thinks I have made factual mistakes, point them out and I will happily examine them.

But at least criticise what I actually wrote, not what you imagined I wrote.

I left mainstream medicine because I refused to surrender my ability to think independently.

I have no intention of replacing one orthodoxy with another.

And I have no interest in belonging to any tribe where asking difficult questions, or taking a calm and nuanced approach, is seen as a betrayal.

The moment we start discrediting people instead of engaging with their arguments, we become guilty of the very behaviour we claim to oppose.

What disappoints me most is not disagreement.

Healthy disagreement is important.

But please do not attribute positions to me that I have never held.

My goal has never been to tell people what to think.

My goal has always been to encourage them to think.

And if that means taking people on a longer, more nuanced journey instead of offering simplistic slogans, then I make no apology for that.

I am disappointed by Mr Delingpole, although after my last podcast with him I cannot honestly say that I am surprised.

What does surprise me, and genuinely saddens me, is Francis’s contribution.

I expected better.

Not because I expected him to agree with me, but because I expected him to engage with what I had actually written rather than what others imagined I had written.

In my opinion, Mr Delingpole should retract those comments and apologise.

He attributed views to me that I do not hold, misrepresented the purpose and conclusions of my article, and in doing so misled his audience about my position.

I am always happy to accept criticism, and I am equally happy to admit when I have made a mistake.

I simply ask for the same standard in return.

I am not, however, holding my breath.

Lots of love,

Doc Malik

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My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

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