Doc Malik Honest Health

Doc Malik Honest Health

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Jan DAWE's avatar
Jan DAWE
11h

Bravo Doc. I'm with you. I read that article that you wrote and it was very plain to me that you were showing what the medical and government establishment's position was on vaccination for meningitis. I suspect that those criticising you cannot comprehend the article very well. Perhaps they need to go back to school and learn English comprehension again.

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Crosscat's avatar
Crosscat
11h

Funnily enough I was just listening to his podcast on my dog walk yesterday and I was so incensed by what he said about your brilliant meningitis article that I re read it once I got home and then linked it in a post on X for him saying ‘Nowhere does he say to take the vaccine’ and ‘did you actually read it?’

I suspect that as the article was long and medical/technical that he didn’t actually read it at all but just skimmed it and noticed the sections about vaccination. He didn’t do his homework and he’s not going to admit to that!

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