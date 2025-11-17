Doc Malik Honest Health

Frankie1859
1h

Bravo! There are very few people who dare to stick their heads above the parapet.

Elizabeth Hart
3h

People around the world were told a tissue of fear-mongering lies about 'Covid'.

They were deliberately terrorised about a purported 'deadly virus' - SARS-CoV-2 - that didn't actually kill most people.

A 'vaccine solution' was imposed upon mass populations, most of whom were not at serious risk of the group of common respiratory symptoms called 'COVID-19'.

How did the medical profession get sucked into all this? What happened to critical thinking? Why didn't they question what was going on?

I questioned what was going on as a layperson, see my BMJ rapid response published in March 2020: Is it ethical to impede access to natural immunity? The case of SARS-CoV2: https://www.bmj.com/content/368/bmj.m1089/rr-6

My views have evolved since then, and I'm questioning the entire vaccination scheme that has been imposed upon us for years, the ever-increasing 'womb to tomb' vaccination schedule, which seems to be of most benefit to pHarma's shareholders.

And now here we are, with millions/billions of people tricked into submitting to COVID-19 vaccination.

If the doctors and other vaccinators had properly challenged 'the authorities' about 'Covid', if they had performed their ethical duty and refused to collaborate with pressuring, coercing, manipulating and mandating people to submit to the injections, this thing would have been stopped in its tracks.

But they didn't! They went along with it. This is the massive scandal that must be exposed, the failure of the medical profession to protect the public from this mass population assault via needles and the contents - they actually carried out the deed, pierced the skin.

There is no valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination, it's impossible for vaccinators to obtain valid consent from people who are under pressure, coercion, manipulation and even mandates to comply.

This is the most ginormous scandal...

No valid consent...

Who is going to be held accountable for this crime against humanity?

