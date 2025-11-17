SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

If you do sign up, please DO NOT do it through the App store.

As you can see I don’t get much after the App store and Substack take their cut!

Dear readers and listeners

In mid December 2022, at the height of the vaccine rollout and the censorship storm that surrounded it, I did something simple and completely aligned with the ethical standards of my medical practice and the General Medical Council Good Medical Practice guide. I voiced concerns. I spoke publicly about what I was seeing with my own eyes and what I was hearing from colleagues. I did so in accordance with the duty to raise concerns when patient safety may be at risk. That duty is clear. It is one of the most important ethical pillars of medicine.

Here is the video -

https://x.com/DocAhmadMalik/status/1603294362586136576?t=EprEy_1VTy1AbuhfXVoxaQ&s=19

I posted a very short and calm video on Twitter about the right to choose, about informed consent, and about the vaccine complications that colleagues and I were witnessing firsthand. I spoke factually and responsibly. I spoke as a doctor and a surgeon fulfilling my moral and professional obligation.

Less than twenty four hours later, two separate national level medical directors from two different private hospital groups sent me confidential letters. Not to ask what I had seen. Not to seek clarification. Not to investigate the signals. Not to explore what was appearing on the wards and in theatres and in clinics.

No.

They wrote to tell me to stop.

No one asked, what have you seen.

No one asked, can you share the evidence.

No one asked, are patients safe.

The focus was entirely on corporate risk, image management, and compliance with internal social media rules.

One of the letters opened by referencing my video. The director wrote that I had expressed personal opinions on a person’s right to choose vaccination and on the efficacy of COVID vaccines. At no point did they challenge the accuracy of my statements. The issue was not whether it was true. The issue was that I had said it.

The same letter then moved immediately to corporate policy and reputational harm. I was informed that social media posts must avoid any possibility of influencing business interests. The concern was not patient safety. The concern was the brand.

Another line struck me deeply. I was told that my post might influence the company’s business interests because someone else on Twitter had mentioned the hospital group by name, even though it was not me. In other words, I was being held responsible for what anonymous strangers on the internet wrote. This was used to justify silencing a consultant surgeon who was raising safety concerns and who had, up until that point, an impeccable clinical record.

The letter then delivered a clear instruction. I was respectfully requested to remove the post. The consequences were unambiguous. If I did not comply, the matter would be escalated under the policy for managing consultant concerns.

In very simple language, my practising privileges were on the line. And that is exactly what practising privileges are. They are not employment rights. There is no contract of employment. It is entirely at the discretion of the organisation whether they keep you or remove you.

The second letter, from a different national medical director at another private hospital group, carried almost the identical theme. Both letters radiated discouragement, suppression, and corporate risk management. Neither contained the slightest curiosity about the clinical issues themselves.

No one asked, tell us more.

No one said, this may be important.

No one suggested that we should examine the signals in the interest of patient safety.

No one said, let us look into this and hopefully put your mind at ease.

Both letters were marked confidential. Confidentiality can be legitimate. It can also be used as a shield to protect institutions rather than patients. In this case, it felt very much like the latter.

The irony is astonishing. The very ethical guidance that instructs doctors to speak up about safety was being weaponised against me through the threat of internal sanction. Instead of asking about myocarditis, unusual clotting patterns, menstrual irregularities, neurological complications, rapid onset cancers, and the other signals that so many clinicians were quietly noticing but too frightened to mention publicly, the system chose to suppress, contain, and control the narrative.

This experience changed something in me. I was already a long way down the road of losing trust in the medical industrial complex and its obsession with protocols, guidelines, and managerial oversight that strip away clinical autonomy and turn doctors into compliant functionaries. But this took it to another level. It revealed how far the profession had drifted from integrity.

Many clinicians were seeing red flags. They were telling me privately. Many were worried. But most felt it was unsafe to speak. They felt the conflict between their observations and the mandated messaging. But they had mortgages. They had children. They had registrations to protect. They had careers to lose.

I spoke.

And within twenty four hours I had two national medical directors, both doctors, telling me to stop.

How could my own colleagues be doing this. How could senior doctors be more committed to protecting institutions than protecting patients. How could the culture become so inverted that raising concerns is treated as a threat rather than a duty.

This was never about a tweet.

This was about a culture.

A culture where truth becomes dangerous.

A culture where optics override inquiry.

A culture where compliance is safer than candour.

A culture where patient safety is spoken about but not lived.

I was a much loved and respected surgeon, by staff and patients alike with an excellent clinical practice and reputation

Looking back now, I see those letters with complete clarity. They were not about science. They were not about evidence. They were not about patient welfare. They were about control. And that is exactly the problem. When medicine becomes afraid to ask questions, it stops being medicine.

I am sharing this now because the public still does not fully understand the pressure placed on clinicians during that period. They imagine we were free to speak. We were not. They imagine concerns would have been welcomed. They were not. They imagine senior leaders wanted the truth. They did not.

These letters are a small example but they represent something much larger. A profession that forgot its principles. A system that punished dissent. A climate where silence was rewarded and honesty became dangerous.

I chose honesty.

And I will choose it every day.

This was my response -

Thank you for your email. Before responding to the specific concerns that you have raised within your email, may I first provide you with some context to my recent Tweet? As you know, it is a doctor’s duty of care to report any potential adverse effects, raise safety concerns and protect patients. Indeed, the GMC, in its Good Medical Practice guide, specifically states:

“24. You must promote and encourage a culture that allows all staff to raise concerns openly and safely.

25. You must take prompt action if you think that patient safety, dignity or comfort is or may be seriously compromised.” There is increasing data, published in respected peer-reviewed scientific journals, that the COVID vaccines are associated with significant adverse effects and harms: enough to warrant investigation, if not suspension. At no point in my recent video did I mention or make reference to any specific institution, hospital or hospital group. Indeed, my Twitter account states clearly that all posts are my personal views and do not represent the views of any institution that I may be affiliated with.

To respond to your specific points:

1. You state that I “posted a video on Twitter expressing your personal opinions on a person’s right to choice over vaccination and the efficacy of COVID19 vaccinations”. This is incorrect, within my recent video post I did not express any opinion on a person’s right to choice, or the efficacy of the COVID19 vaccinations. What I actually stated, quite specifically, was that there are genuine concerns about safety and adverse effects, and that there should be an investigation into these.

For me, it is a patient safety issue, and I was responding to concerns raised by the Cardiologist, Dr Aseem Malhotra, and the recent speech in the House of Commons by Mr Andrew Bridgen, MP. Since my video was posted on Twitter, a Senior Editor of the BMJ has also voiced similar concerns, and the President of the International Vascular Society has also recently produced a video expressing the very same concerns. There is ample evidence now within the peer-reviewed scientific literature that highlights the many potential adverse effects of these vaccines.

2. You mention guidance that states: “When it comes to medical matters, you should be very careful when commenting on topics outside your scope of practice. This will help you to avoid sharing information that is incorrect”. In response to this, guidance is just that: guidance. Nonetheless, please could you kindly let me know exactly what I might have said that you feel might have been inaccurate or incorrect?

3. I have a duty of care, as stated above, to raise concerns and to ask questions, particularly relating to issues of potential patient safety: are you now telling me that I should not actually do this?

4. As you will know, The Paterson Enquiry highlighted a number of failures, as did the Kennedy Enquiry into the Bristol scandal. Specific shortcomings were highlighted, from “professional hubris” to “lack of listening and investigating concerns”, and simply “turning a blind eye”. The specific recommendations from both of these enquiries, which were formally adopted in full by the NHS, included an emphasis on each and every doctor’s individual responsibility to speak out and to raise concerns about any issues relating to patient safety that they might become aware of. Indeed, history is littered with shameful examples of where wider harm was caused when the people who were trying to speak out were silenced and punished, instead of being listened to.

Would you not agree that patient safety is everyone’s responsibility, no matter what their scope of practice or profession?

I look forward to hearing from you with your full responses to all of the above.

Kind regards, Ahmad

What they did not expect was my reply. I did not bow, apologise, or quietly delete the video. I wrote back and placed the entire conversation where it belonged, back on the firm ground of ethics and patient safety. I reminded them of the GMC’s own guidance, the duty to raise concerns, the duty to protect patients, the duty to speak when something feels wrong. I asked them, very clearly, to explain exactly what I had said that was inaccurate and to justify why they were trying to silence a surgeon raising legitimate safety concerns.

I reminded them of the Paterson scandal and the Bristol Inquiry and the long tragic history of institutions that ignored warnings and punished those who spoke out.

My reply was polite and clinical, but it cut straight through the fog of corporate language. I asked them, plainly, are you telling me that I should not raise patient safety concerns.

In that moment the tables turned. The power dynamic shifted. And for the first time it was obvious who was following medical ethics and who was hiding behind policy and reputation.

They had tried to intimidate me. Instead, they exposed themselves.

What followed was a series of escalating emails fuelled by anonymous complaints, each one colder and more procedural than the last, as if the goal was not to understand what I had seen but to build a paper trail against me.

Eventually it culminated in something extraordinary. I was referred to the GMC by one of the medical directors for so called concerns about me. The GMC did not investigate me. In fact, they did not even consider the concerns serious enough to show me the referral.

They simply wrote back to the two hospitals stating clearly that there was nothing to look into and that no investigation would take place.

You would imagine that this would have ended the matter. But instead, it became the trigger for something even more absurd. The very next day, another hospital where I was also working used the existence of this non investigation to claim that I had failed to inform them of a GMC investigation. An investigation that never existed.

On that basis, they declared that I had broken their guidelines and permanently suspended me. Not for wrongdoing. Not for evidence. Not for conduct. But for failing to notify them about something that had never actually happened.

It was a moment that revealed the truth in painful clarity. The system was not interested in facts. The system was interested in silencing anyone who dared to question the narrative.

And through all of this, through the letters, the accusations, the anonymous complaints, the referral that never was, not one of them ever answered a single one of my questions. Not one. They demanded silence but offered no truth in return.

And just as I was reeling from the sudden and permanent loss of the hospital that made up most of my private practice, before I had even begun to process it, another shock arrived. At no point had I been invited to provide written evidence or attend any meeting or present my facts. None of it. No conversation. No questions. No opportunity to speak. Everything had been done behind closed doors, and a permanent suspension was the last thing I could ever have imagined. It felt like a decision made first with a justification crafted afterwards.

But while I was still absorbing the impact of that blow, a third hospital suspended me as well, this time on the grounds of being anti Semitic because of factual comments made by my guest on my podcast, comments that were not even my own. It was another attempt to silence me through accusation rather than truth.

What followed was almost surreal. After five months of investigation, that hospital concluded that I was not anti Semitic in any way. They had trawled through my podcasts, my interviews and my content. The investigator wrote clearly that there was absolutely no evidence of anti Semitism and that Ahmad was not anti Semitic.

But by then the message was unmistakable. The process was the punishment.

The accusation was the tool. The damage was the point. And in that moment, I knew that my time in the medical profession was over. Not because of incompetence. Not because of misconduct. Not because of any patient complaint. But because I dared to say what others were afraid to say. Because I refused to stay silent. Because I chose honesty over compliance. And frankly, I was done with a profession so sick and so corrupted that it no longer knew right from wrong.

Doc

If you find this helpful please share widely with friends, and family. Share

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover.

Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing.

Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests.

Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement.

Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Heracles Wellness

Sauna is increasingly recognised as a powerful tool for detoxification, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing, and it’s something I personally value as part of a balanced, healthy life.

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products. Visit

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Please remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x