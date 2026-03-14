SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Many of you have asked how to support the work directly without third party intermediaries. If you prefer to send donations or bullion silver instead of using a Substack subscription, you can use the details below.

Doc Malik

Suite 19,6

Exhibition House

Addison Bridge Place

London

W14 8XP

United Kingdom

Bank details

A K Malik

Sort code 23 05 80

Account number 48901743

Swift or BIC MYMBGB2L

IBAN GB52 MYMB 23 05 80 4890 1743

Dear readers

Over the past couple of newsletters we have been talking about something that many of us feel deeply but rarely ever put a finger on and name.

It is the pandemic of disconnection.

Many of you have written back to me sharing your experiences. Feeling surrounded by people yet somehow still alone. Wanting deeper conversations, more honesty, more real connection with people who understand where you are coming from. Finding your tribe.

And that got me thinking even more deeply about what I witnessed during the retreats I organised last year.

When people are given the right environment, something beautiful begins to happen.

Phones get put away. People stop scrolling. They no longer care about social media. People slow down. Conversations move beyond surface level chit chat. People start listening to each other properly again.

They laugh more.

They breathe more deeply.

And they start to remember what it feels like to simply be human together.

Those weekends reminded me that connection does not need to be manufactured or forced. It simply needs the right conditions.

Over the past months Kasia and I have been exploring what those conditions actually are.

What helps people reconnect with themselves?

What helps strangers become lifelong friends?

What allows people to feel safe enough to be honest, curious, playful and open again, allowing their inner child to come out?

Many conversations later, a shared vision began to emerge.

We realised we wanted to create a retreat that is entirely centred around connection.

Connection to yourself.

Connection to others.

Connection to nature.

Connection to truth.

Not a conference.

Not a lecture series.

Not a yoga retreat.

But an experience where connection can naturally unfold through shared meals, movement, nature, conversation, play, fire circles, and simply spending real time together with people who are aligned with your values and your worldview.

At the very beginning of this journey Kasia and I did something simple but meaningful.

We made a pinkie promise to each other.

A promise that we would not let ego, money, or distractions interfere with what we were creating. A promise that if we were going to do this, we would do it properly.

With integrity.

With presence.

With heart.

And with a genuine intention to create something beautiful for the people who join us.

Over the past months we have been quietly shaping this retreat, refining the experience, thinking carefully about every element that helps connection emerge naturally, from the accommodation to the food and the workshops.

And I have to say, we are both incredibly excited about what is coming together.

For now, I will leave you with one simple thought.

Imagine spending a weekend surrounded by people you can speak openly with, people who feel like friends and who you may leave as friends for life.

People who listen.

People who laugh.

People who are curious about life and the world.

People who question.

People who are simply happy to be together.

Sometimes that is all we really need.

In two days I will share everything with you.

The dates.

The details.

And the experience Kasia and I have been quietly creating.

If the idea of reconnecting with yourself and others resonates with you, keep an eye on your inbox.

Love

Doc Malik

The Doc Malik Honest Health Podcast is a reader-listener supported publication with ZERO sponsors. Support me in my fight to defend ALL our freedoms. Subscribe TODAY. Share

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

Decide who to see : GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

Prepare for surgery , understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op

Recover from surgery , advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

Ask better questions , and get real answers

Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover.

Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing.

Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests.

Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement.

Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Seagreens

Seagreens® Wholefood Seaweed Nutrition

My family and I have been using Seagreens® for months as a simple, natural way to support health. Seaweed is one of the richest wholefood sources of iodine and provides the full spectrum of micronutrients our bodies need. It’s a daily staple in our home for maintaining energy, thyroid health, and overall wellbeing.

Use my affiliate code DOCMALIK for 10% off your order

www.seagreens.shop

Heracles Wellness Sauna

Sauna is increasingly recognised as a powerful tool for detoxification, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing, and it’s something I personally value as part of a balanced, healthy life.

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products. Visit

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Please remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x

If you don’t want to subscribe to my Substack and prefer Spotify, please sign up to my paid Spotify channel here -

https://creators.spotify.com/pod/profile/docmalik/subscribe