HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

SUPPORT DOC MALIK

The vast majority of you reading this post are free subscribers. I can understand why.

We live in an era with markedly reduced quality and standard of living compared to our parents. Inflation is real, wage rises are negligible, and food and energy bills along with car insurance are skyrocketing.

Simply keeping your head above the water and not drowning in debt is a daily battle for most.

And how many people can one person support? There are so many good people in the fight, I wouldn’t expect you to support everyone!

Most of my paid supporters are people who know what I have gone through because, in some shape or form, they have been subjected to it too or relate to my story and feel my anguish towards the authorities. For example, a cleaner who lost her job because of the mandates. A nurse who can’t carry on in the sick care system has to leave the profession. A pensioner who is anguished at what is being done to our children. A brick-layer who is pissed off with the government because of the lies and democide.

I know the majority of my paid supporters are not financially secure or rolling in it. The £5 monthly subscription is a sizeable chunk for them. But I get told by them that they think every penny is worth it because of what I am doing, the importance and value of it.

For the rest of you, there is still a way you can support me for free.

If you haven’t already, please leave a 5-star review on Apple podcast or Spotify.

Why?

Well, there are trolls who are trying to drag my rating down. It also appears as if Spotify is playing games and making it impossible for some people to give me a 5-star review. See the video below and the messages.

What does it matter what my rating is and how many I have?

Well, let’s answer the first one. Would you listen to a show with a poor rating? I want my podcast to reach as many people as possible, but some might be put off by a low rating and bad reviews. New listeners mean new people waking up to the evil that exists in the world, new people finding out that they aren’t alone and that there is a whole clan of like-minded freedom lovers and maybe new people willing to stump up and support me.

Who cares about the number of reviews? Well, potential sponsors look at the number of listeners and in particular the number of engaged listeners. At this moment in time I have ZERO sponsors.

Sponsors are companies that pay anywhere from £100 to £20000 plus for a 1 to 2 min segment advertising the company and their products. I have no sponsors.

Affiliates are companies who give you a small commission for every sale made with a unique code. For example I get 10% on sales made using the DOC10 code for Hunter and Gather Products.

Contrary to many people’s ideas, I DO NOT get paid by Spotify or Apple Podcasts. Spotify and Apple Podcasts are not like YouTube. I get paid NOTHING by Spotify and Apple podcasts for my episodes. Yes, you heard that. Despite almost 1 million plays in the last 10 months, I have received nothing from Spotify or Apple Podcasts.

In late December 2023, I put up a paywall on a third of my podcasts via Spotify and Substack, I had to. I run a subscription model which means listeners can support me by becoming paid subscribers either here on Substack or Spotify. Substack and Spotify are intermediaries taking a slice of the pie. They don’t directly give me anything.

I’m telling you this because every week someone tells me I must be getting paid loads by Spotify. No, I am not. I am not John Campbell, and this isn’t Youtube.

I do have a Rumble channel but most of my listeners are on Spotify and Apple Podcast. Rumble also pays peanuts.

This is how much I have generated on Rumble since I started, note I haven’t withdrawn any money yet.

I was in discussions with TWC last year about forging a partnership. I won’t lie, the idea of a stable income and financial security was very appealing. However, things got cold this year when I realised we wanted different things. I was also made aware of certain facts about the company which frankly made me very uncomfortable. I don’t know if they are true, but the fact is that I can’t recommend products that I don’t use and don’t recommend. My vision was to set up an alternative healthcare model based on education and prevention. Not supplementing yourself into good health.

As for the validity of some of the claims against TWC online, I don’t know. What I do know is that I don’t want to do anything that will jeopardise the trust my listeners, especially my paid supporters have in me.

Once most of your income is dependent on one organisation you are effectively captured and willingly or unwillingly uncontrolled. I am fiercely independent and do not want to jeopardise what I stand for, truth, integrity and authenticity.

The latest tweets from Peter McCullough have been extremely disappointing to me. Recommending Tamiflu in my opinion is just as bad as recommending the jabs.

You can read about the Tamiflu scandal for yourself, just google it. Surely someone as highly published and intelligent as Peter McCullough knows Tamiflu is a pile of horse manure, so why he is advocating it is beyond me.

As if that wasn’t bad enough, one of my previous guests Geoff Pain brought to my attention that not only is TWC Chief Medical Board recommending Tamiflu, it is also now selling pandemic and contagion kits, sweet jeez. Really?

I’m hoping my colleagues at TWC have just got this epically wrong, and genuinely think they are providing a useful service/product. But I fear all it does is promote the whole pandemic fear porn industry. Isn’t this just “plandemic” ambulance chasing and feeding off the misery of the anxious and desperate souls who have been traumatised by the COVID years?

TWC recently reached out to see if they could support my podcast. It was something last summer I was genuinely interested in. I’ve politely declined as I cannot be associated with any organisation that is promoting such products and the notion that there are pandemics and contagions we need to be worried about.

It’s easy and not easy to turn away a potential deal that can completely change my situation and provide for my family and I. But I am not contrary to what some of my critics say, doing what I am doing for money. I had a very well paid and hard earned successful career which I gave up in order to stay true to myself, stand up for medical ethics and fight the madness of our times. Easy to walk away because it’s the right thing to do, not easy because the temptation to accept something that will bring security to your family overnight.

However I will not trade short term convenience for freedom, or as Benjamin Franklin put it much better than I ever could: "Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety."

Let’s get back to colds, flus and so called pandemics. If you want to stay healthy and recover quickly from an illness here is Doc Malik’s Medical Kit which I offer to you for free. In the acute setting take high doses of vitamin C, D and Zinc. Lots of fluids, fast, rest and get sunlight. In the long term, fast daily, eat whole foods, minimise carbohydrate intake, avoid processed foods, exercise, sleep, drink clean water (not tap) and minimise toxins.

So folks, here I am, still without a sponsor. But it’s fine. I would rather have hundreds of you supporting me than 1 large organisation. That way I can remain uncancellable and uncaptured.

If you can’t afford a fiver to support me a month (the cost of a coffee). You can do the following -

1 - Leave a 5 star review on Spotify.

2 - Leave a 5 star review on Apple Podcasts.

3 - Share my podcast with friends and family.

4 - Discuss my podcast with your work colleagues.

5 - Try out my affiliate codes, I get a small commission on sales. These are products my family and I use.

6 - Click the follow button on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

7 - If you know someone who can afford it, ask them to subscribe to my Substack.

8 - Send my family and me positive energy and prayers.

9 - If you can’t afford a regular subscription but are consuming and enjoying my podcasts please think about a one-off Buy Me A Coffee

10 - Retweet, Repost and share my podcast on your socials.

11 - Print off business cards with my podcast website and leave them in public places.

Meanwhile to all of my paid supporters, thank you from the bottom of my heart.

You are my tribe, my fellow warriors.

Love Ahmad

As for my heroes, this meme seems to be true. Please never think of me as a hero.

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

I’ll do separate substacks on each of them later.

Hunter & Gather

The first is Hunter & Gather foods. If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website

https://hunterandgatherfoods.com

to see what they offer.

Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)

and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

Roots

I started using Roots about 3 months ago. They have numerous products, some of my favourites being Restore and Relive Greens. I’ll write a substack on the products soon, but I encourage you to do your own research and read testimonials etc

Use the following referral link https://therootbrands.com/DocMalik if you want to try any of them.

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Health - Liberty - Happiness

Support Doc Malik

To subscribe to my paid substack - click here

To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

For a regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.