ExcessDeathsAU
This is the poem I wrote in 2023 for Anzac Day - I was surprised how popular it was, especially with the veterans who emailed me. I wrote it for my grandfather.

"It's the lies."

https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/its-the-lies

In 2024 I did a photojournalism tour of Anzacs in Ottoman Palestine and opined 'On War' that took me three months to write.

https://vicparkpetition.substack.com/p/through-the-lens-of-history-australian

In 2025 I did not release an article. I did not feel like marking the day this year.

Chess Nelson
8h

I am so very pleased that you wrote this, Doc. I hope it makes many more people question why our men and women are sent to wars that are not ours but serve to keep in place an ancient system of destruction and slavery, to fill the pockets of the few.

