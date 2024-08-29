HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

I want to begin by acknowledging the fantastic artwork by Bob Moran, which you will find in this article. God bless Bob is all I can say. His cartoons encapsulate a thousand words and more in every image. In his work, he speaks volumes without saying anything. His sharp wit and drawings helped keep me sane during the darkest days. You can view his artwork here.

If I were an Evil Mastermind and wanted to subjugate humanity to eternal slavery under a One World Tyrannical Government while I lived it up with my equally evil friends and inbred family, how would I go about it?

Well, I would make sure to make those humans into a pliable compliant weak-minded easily manipulated divided and distracted group of people and make them design, build and march into their own prisons. On their way into their prisons where they would be poisoned by the air that they breathe, the water that they drank and the land that they lived on and grew their food on, blasted with invisible radiation from across the EMF spectrum, and injected with toxins into their bodies all the while dumbing them down and making them sick, the slaves would thank me for protecting them and the planet.

I would hide behind layers of lieutenants, none may know my name or face. I would use greedy narcissistic psychopaths as my agents of death and control, ones that can take the hit if shit hits the fan, and are expendable when their use is no longer required.

But first of all, I want to eliminate any obstacles in the way of my designs.

Those obstacles are God, Family and Country.

GOD

Corporate capitalism or Communism, it doesn’t matter. They are 2 sides of the same coin. The former enslaves you via debt and replaces God with the offer of new idols in the form of materialism, money, celebrity worship, identity, social media, vaccines and ideologies such as climate change, etc. The latter, meanwhile, strips you of all private ownership and leaves out God entirely. Marxist–Leninist atheism proposes that religion is the opium of the people; thus, Marxism–Leninism advocates atheism rather than religious belief.

Communism is avowedly secularistic and materialistic. While Marx and Lenin publicly denounced religion, seeing it as a product of fear and ignorance and a tool of oppression. But I would argue that corporate rapacious capitalism is equally Anti-God, replacing love of God with love of material things and false idols.

1 Timothy 6:10

10 For the love of money is the root of all kinds of evil. Some people, eager for money, have wandered from the faith and pierced themselves with many griefs.

Luke 12:15-21

15 Then he said to them, “Watch out! Be on your guard against all kinds of greed; life does not consist in an abundance of possessions.”

My reading and understanding of history have led me to the conclusion that as crazy as it may first seem at the first reading, those behind corporate capitalism and communism are indeed the same, and they are the ultimate enemies of humanity. Both are experiments exploring the best way to rule and subjugate the masses.

Today, we are witnessing the birth of a new hybrid of corporate capitalism and communism, which we all know as The Great Reset. This child can also be called TechnoCorporateCommunism. You will own NOTHING and be happy.

So why is GOD and, by default, religion such a threat to the ENEMY? Well, let’s park the idea that behind Evil lies, Satan, and the ENEMY are most likely satanic followers.

There are absolute moral orders and fixed, immutable principles with God and religion. Just read the Ten Commandments.

You shall have no other gods before Me. You shall not make idols. You shall not take the name of the LORD your God in vain. Remember the Sabbath day, to keep it holy. Honor your father and your mother. You shall not murder. You shall not commit adultery. You shall not steal. You shall not bear false witness against your neighbor. You shall not covet.

These moral orders are found in most major world religions, especially the Abrahamic ones. They emphasise the importance of good moral character, honesty, hard work, love of family, community, respect, forgiveness and many other virtuous qualities. They inspire us to be the best versions of ourselves.

Compare this with the words of Lenin: “We must be ready to employ tricking, deceit, and lawbreaking, withholding and concealing truth.”

In Communism and today’s TechnoCorporateCommunism world, man has to be a servant, dutiful and submissive of the State, and the State is omnipotent and supreme. The Abrahamic religions all teach that God is omnipotent and supreme and that we submit only to Him and Him alone. Followers of God and His teachings are guided and driven by a purpose entirely at odds with Communism and Corporate capitalism. Note: Followers of God are not necessarily those who attend Church, the Synagogue or the Mosque.

I no longer subscribe to a religion having denounced the religion that I was born into, but I haven’t rejected God and I see alot of good in the Holy Scriptures, it is Man that has corrupted religion.

Cover of Bezbozhnik u Stanka in 1929, magazine of the Society of the Godless. The first five-year plan of the Soviet Union is shown crushing the gods of the Abrahamic religions.

In fact, most religions today have been subverted by the Enemy. One only has to look back at the COVID years to see how the priest class of all major religions kowtowed to tyranny. Places of worship were closed, and the priest class prayed in front of the altar of the Holy Vaccine.

Instead of Fear of God, they trembled at the fear of Covid. And while they stand at the pulpit and preach to the flock, little do they see how blasphemous they are. In many respects, religious leaders, while espousing Godly teachings, only do so in name. The priest class are often just religious politicians, purporting to serve humanity when, in fact, they are serving themselves.

But the attack on God also comes from a different angle. Many in the alternative and independent media have promoted Gnosticism, the New Age, and theosophical ideas. A recent prospective guest suggested to me that the God of Judaism, Christianity and Islam was a demiurge and, in fact, evil. The alternative scene also proliferates the notion that an alien master race has seeded humans on Earth, so much so that I know several people who believe this. Some believe in “channelling” and communicating with these alien entities. I’ve spoken to a few people who actually believe this stuff!

I wouldn’t put it past our Evil Controllers to fabricate a Hoax of an Alien arrival. Project Bluebeam comes to mind. Can you imagine anything that could unify humanity in any other way that is more powerful? And with this potential extraterrestrial (invisible) threat, there would naturally be a reaction for which a solution would be conveniently offered. The reaction would be mass hysteria, panic, loss of faith in traditional religion and chaos. The solution is a one-world government, the birth of a new pan religion, and you bet ya, ever more control by the Evil controllers and ever less freedom for us plebs.

I urge my readers to listen to the recent podcast by Hrvoje Moric, host of

with Terry Wolfe

, and read the latters writings. I also urge my readers to check out the works of Mathew Crawford

regarding

. Mathew was the first person to introduce me to Theosophy. For those of you who, like me just a few months ago, have never heard of theosophy, it is a religious and philosophical system established in the United States in the late 19th century. It draws heavily from older European philosophies such as Gnosticism and Neoplatonism and Indian religions such as Hinduism and Buddhism. Although many adherents maintain that Theosophy is not a religion, it is variably categorised by religious scholars as a new religious movement and a form of occultism. Matthew will be coming on my show later this year to talk about theosophy and its hidden hand behind many individuals and movements.

God is the enemy of the evil controllers. I believe that it is crucial that we do not let the Enemy succeed in destroying belief and faith in God, the Creator.

FAMILY

The love of your spouse and children is unlike any other type. Many people would die to protect their loved ones. This love is an incredible motivator and driver. The natural instinct to protect one's offspring is hardwired into the genetic code of most animals, including humans.

ALL Totalitarian States (including the new TechnoCorporateCommunism being forged today) despise the family unit. If it could, it would reduce the family to a mere group of friends with no rights against the State.

The State promotes the idea of children outside of marriage, that marriage is not just between a man and a woman, removes the education of the children entirely away from the mother and father, and engineers children to be loyal to the State and disloyal to the parent. The State is also promoting the idea that gender (sex) is fluid and changeable. All of these harm the family unit by dissolving the bonds between man and woman, parent and child and replacing them with chains that shackle you to the State.

For a reason, the family has survived hundreds of thousands of years across all racial groups. It serves numerous roles and functions essential to developing a healthy and stable society.

The family unit is essential because it offers an environment of love, warmth, security and constant, which is essential for the emotional and psychological development of the young. The resulting emotional stability ensures that they grow up with self-confidence and self-esteem. The children also grow up with the necessary resilience to cope with life's challenges.

The family is also key to passing down cultural, moral and ethical values, traditions and learnings. Parents who raise their children with respect, responsibility, and kindness help create a more compassionate and just society.

Children lacking in the above environment tend to have more troubled lives and psychological problems in later life. They are more vulnerable and become prey to The State.

The stronger the Family Unit, the stronger the Community. A community is simply a collection of Family Units and is only as strong as the family units that make it up.

It won’t surprise my readers to know that one of the key tenets of socialism, besides abolishing the ownership of production and property, is abolishing the family. Marx, Engels, and many of their modern followers are anti-family. In The Communist Manifesto, Karl Marx called for the abolishment of traditional family structures because he regarded them as enabling capital and private wealth creation.

Look around the world today; so much is anti-family. The State has convinced the majority of parents who love their children to inject them on the day of their birth with toxins and to send their young men to war to be butchered on the State’s behalf (who in turn act on behalf of the Bankers). If the State can do this, what can it not do?

During Covid did the Government not pit children against grandparents? How dare they.

Strong families are bulwarks keeping Big Government at bay. Former Czech dissident Vaclav Benda, who was imprisoned during the Cold War era for “subversion of the Republic,” wrote a series of essays, including “The Problems of Family in a Totalitarian State,“ describing the communist state’s many techniques for undermining family bonds.

COUNTRY

Marxists and Leninists denounce nationalism as a bourgeois ideology developed under capitalism. Today, it is not trendy to love one's country, not in the West anyway. I should state that I don’t like using the terms Left or Right as they are simply constructs designed by the Enemy to have us warring against each other. However, for the purpose of this piece, it serves to denote a group of people with socialist/Marxist leanings, whether they know it or not.

The Left paints people who fly their national flag as Far Right, extremists, racist, xenophobic and culturally backward. However, they do not see the hypocrisy and idiocy of flying a foreign flag on their porch or social media bio, for example, the Ukraine flag.

It is not a conspiracy theory to state that figures in the ruling controller class have desired a one-world government. One must first dismantle love and identification with one’s country to achieve this. This is one of the main reasons why I opposed the EU during Brexit. It is a supranational body that strips away individual sovereignty from countries and promotes love of the EU rather than Great Britain. And what is the EU if not a One Continental Government? Just a skip and step away from a One World Government….

The mass organised and orchestrated invasion of people (from mainly the non-integrating countries) is real and a problem designed by the Enemy. The CORE is composed of what most consider the West, along with Russia, India, China, and Japan. The non-integrating GAP is what most people would consider the Third World or developing countries or the Global South.

If you live in a non-integrating GAP country, you have two options: migrate or die. If you live in the CORE, you have no choice but to accept migration, poverty, and debt.

Thomas Barnett outlined this idea and map in an article and subsequently in his 2004 book, The Pentagon's New Map: War and Peace in the Twenty-First Century. I highly recommend the

article that she

.

As a son of immigrant parents, I cannot be anything but an advocate for migration. All nations experience migration. Take my country, Great Britain, for example. It is truly a mongrel nation composed historically of Britons, Angles, Saxons, Normans, Vikings, The Irish, Flemings, Roma, Huguenots, Africans, Russian Jews and since 1945, in particular from the Republic of Ireland and from the former British Empire, especially India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, the Caribbean, South Africa, Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, and Hong Kong.

However, these waves of immigration formed part of the tapestry of British culture, assimilating and adding to it, not overwhelming and replacing the indigenous culture.

The mass migration we see today not only threatens but is overwhelming public services, places incredible strain on housing, threatens the jobs of the local people and drives down wages to the detriment of the local people and to the advantage of the rich and ruling class. And it destroys the fabric of society. Do these thousands of people owe their allegiance to the country or the State by whose grace and patronage they remain in the country, have housing paid for, and are provided mobile phones and weekly allowances?

Whether it be crossing the US southern border or the English Channel, the problems are the same. Hundreds of thousands of mainly young men from all over the world are being put up in hotels and given phones and allowances. What the hell is going on?

Growing up, I naively believed our royal family and politicians loved this country and were fiercely patriotic. I now know better. Wasn’t King Charles the first to usher in the Great Reset? Isn’t our beloved leader Keir Starmer, also known as the Davos man? Are their allegiances to the WEF (and whoever controls it) or Great Britain? When it comes to the crunch aren’t they Globalists?

In summary, God, Family and Country are under attack by the Globalist Philanthropathic Criminalcrats. If you want to fight the Enemy, start by defending the very things that they hate and want to destroy.

