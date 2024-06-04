HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS

This morning I received a message from Geoff from Geoff Buys Cars.

As I am not on facebook he sent this message over Whatsapp. And as Geoff isn’t on Substack I suggested I post it here, which Geoff was happy with.

This is his message (the pictures I have added) -

Here’s my post, read it on the toilet 😂😂😂

Alright I’m gonna say this once, since someone questioned my response to a rainbow flag profile photo and I’m in a typing mood. Remember the old days when I’d write essays instead of making videos?! Let’s go.

The whole rainbow thing has been hijacked. The rainbow was traditionally a sign that God wasn’t going to flood the world again. Which is kinda odd that it was adopted by the ‘everybody love everybody’ thing because the flood happened in the Old Testament, back when god hated the gays.

It’s true, read the Bible… then the New Testament came along and the Ten Commandments and all the blood and pestilence and stoning and sacrifice were replaced by Jesus who said ‘treat others as you would like to be treated’ which is a one size fits all for ‘don’t be a dick to anyone’.

Funnily enough that’s all the teaching we ever needed but people like to pick and choose don’t they? Maybe life would be a lot simpler if the entire Bible was just ‘don’t be a dick to anyone’ instead of ‘the god that I have created in my understanding of reading an ancient book that was translated over many years by men with an agenda is better than the god that you have created based on your understanding of a similar situation’.

There sure would be a lot less fighting if either: God showed himself and actually explained things or we all just stopped fighting over tribal interpretations of very old books but hey, that’s life. Literally.

Most recently the rainbow was hijacked by I don’t know who for the NHS clap for carers stuff, to give people something to do during lockdown and to create a sort of feeling of social cohesion and community and general good-ness. This wasn’t an accident. It was a deliberate and very clever bit of population behaviour manipulation. It was only the general public who actually believed in the whole rainbow / NHS thing.

Painting a rainbow on your fence / window became a nice thing to do to show support to the NHS.

At the top of the country it was quite different. The people in power first introduced a totally unlawful jab mandate (which drove many, many health care professionals out of work), then they again voted down an NHS pay rise. So the rainbow in the context of the NHS is actually meaningless bumf because it was never backed by any actual support or funding by those in charge, quite the opposite. It was sort of a way to get people to think that positive things were happening when it was painted sheds, flags, badges and air. Actually it probably made people some money because all of the rainbow stuff is made in China.

Anyway, onto a comment on Facebook yesterday saying I’m a bigot. No, I just do not care. Everybody love everybody. We have done this before on this page, and if you saw my post on Twitter last night, for me it’s only ever about protecting children and defending them from things they don’t need to be exposed to. Like the rainbow flag was hijacked to manipulate the public, the same thing has / is happening with the gay rainbow.

I know the people who love pride and that flag don’t like to admit it, but the whole thing has now become a lot more than ‘you know it’s ok for Adam and Steve to be together’. It’s an entirely different beast, and I use that word for a reason. There’s an agenda being pushed and we are all being manipulated by it. Trans has now snuck in on the flag with being black and being gay (which is crazy when you think about it) and everyone has to jump on the band wagon or be a bigot. It won’t stop at trans being on the flag either.

They’re already designing colours for people who are attracted to minors, and by the time you’ve realised it’s happening you’ll be at your favourite pride March thinking ‘I’m not waving my flag for that!’ And it’ll be too late. Sorry, I don’t support men dressed in highly sexualised clothing reading books to kids in schools, same as I don’t appreciate my 7 year old asking if men can have babies and I don’t agree with sex acts as family entertainment.

I don’t agree with kids having puberty blockers and identifying as cats and pissing in litter trays. Apparently these days it not enough to just say ‘everyone just get on with it and leave each other alone’. You gotta explain what you’re into publically, then fight everyone until they’re all forced to bow to you and adapt themselves around your preferences (or fetishes). What’s wrong with traditional values? What’s wrong with ‘let’s just get along’ Adam, Steve, do what you wanna do. Sharon, Karen, same to you. If you wanna dress in someone else’s clothes, go for it. I don’t think people mind anymore, but I do think people are getting tired of all the virtue signalling even if they think my theory about what it’s all about is a tin foil hat too far.

Now let’s just go back to where we started… the rainbow being God’s sign he wasn’t going to flood the earth again… in the context of a pandemic and the NHS? Well the people who pushed the flag are already desperately trying to get the next pandemic over the line. Anyway, I’m doing car stuff today so everyone just get along 😂

Geoff

I don’t think I could have said it better myself! Thank you Geoff.

Health - Liberty - Happiness

