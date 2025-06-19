SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

Dear Readers

I know abortion is a very controversial topic. Everyone has their own position, whether atheist, agnostic, or religious. I'm coming from a place where I don't follow any religion, although I do believe in God and the Creator. In my personal opinion, life begins at conception. The definition of life varies depending on the individual, the country, legislation, or religious belief. For some, it's the heartbeat, for others, viability, for others still, full term. For me, it begins the moment conception occurs, that is a living being within a woman. The God spark.

Abortion, in my view, should be extremely rare, done with deep consideration, and supported by proper care for the mother. Situations where it may be necessary include rape, incest, sexual abuse, or significant medical risk to the mother. Beyond that, I struggle to find justification.

Looking at the data from the UK and the US, I would argue that less than 1 percent of abortions fall into any of those critical categories. The tragic truth is that most abortions today are lifestyle decisions, the result of mistakes, regrets, one night stands, or perceived inconvenience. But I do not believe that human life should be ended for the sake of convenience.

The sexual revolution of the 1950s and 60s was sold as liberation, but I don’t believe it benefited either men or women. Women were handed the illusion of freedom, which in reality made them more easily sexually exploited. One consequence was the rise of the oral contraceptive pill, the morning after pill, and eventually the normalisation of abortion at later stages.

Today, we are witnessing a human tragedy on a scale never before seen, an epidemic of child sacrifice unparalleled in history. What will future generations think of us, is all I can say.

Throughout history, many cultures have practised infanticide and child sacrifice, often justified by religion, economics, or social norms. The Carthaginians offered children to their gods, confirmed by archaeological findings. The Incas sacrificed children in times of crisis, believing in their spiritual purity. The Aztecs and Mayans offered children to secure divine favour, tied to myths and rituals. In the Middle East, groups like the Canaanites, Edomites, and at times even the Hebrews, engaged in child sacrifice. Pre Islamic Arab tribes were also known to bury unwanted infant daughters alive, often due to shame or economic hardship. Across ancient Greece and Rome, infanticide was legal and widespread, especially for weak or unwanted children. In India and China, female infanticide has persisted for centuries due to son preference. Even in Africa and among indigenous peoples, infanticide was used in response to scarcity, deformity, or spiritual fear.

Yesterday saw a new low in the United Kingdom when a majority of parliamentarians voted for abortion to be legalised up until full term, at the time of birth, frankly. I can't even begin to tell you how disgusting and unethical I find this. I was a baby once, and for that reason, I'm standing up for babies, unborn babies, who are perfectly viable and can, up until birth, be murdered. Because that’s what it is. The word is murdered.

The U.S. Supreme Court has documented shocking testimony from a nurse describing a partial birth abortion, where a fully developed baby, with moving limbs and reflexes, had its brains suctioned out while partially delivered.

"Dr. Haskell went in with forceps and grabbed the baby’s legs and pulled them down into the birth canal. Then he delivered the baby’s body and the arms—everything but the head. The doctor kept the head right inside the uterus… . The baby’s little fingers were clasping and unclasping, and his little feet were kicking. Then the doctor stuck the scissors in the back of his head, and the baby’s arms jerked out, like a startle reaction, like a flinch, like a baby does when he thinks he is going to fall. The doctor opened up the scissors, stuck a high-powered suction tube into the opening, and sucked the baby’s brains out. Now the baby went completely limp… He cut the umbilical cord and delivered the placenta. He threw the baby in a pan, along with the placenta and the instruments he had just used."

https://t.co/OA795KCJXO

Even The New York Times, a pro-choice publication, admitted that abortion advocates lied about this procedure, revealing it is often performed on healthy women with healthy babies, late in pregnancy. This is not a rare or medically necessary procedure, it is, by any standard, murder.

https://nytimes.com/1997/02/26/us/an-abortion-rights-advocate-says-he-lied-about-procedure.html

In the UK, such practices were explicitly outlawed by the Infant Life (Preservation) Act of 1929, a law introduced to close the legal gap between abortion and murder statutes and to protect viable babies during or just before birth. As Lord Darling made clear in the 1928 parliamentary debates, this law was created solely to prevent the killing of infants during the birthing process.

Now, in an act of unspeakable evil, Labour MPs have pushed through an amendment that repeals the very law that protected those viable infants. This repeal does not protect women, nor is it about decriminalisation, it legalises the killing of babies in the process of being born. And it comes from the same government that is currently pushing a euthanasia bill targeting the old and the sick.

Do not let anyone gaslight you. This is industrialised child sacrifice.

Frankly, I can't even begin to tell you how disgusting and unethical I find this. Like I said, I was a baby once, and for that reason, I'm standing up for babies, unborn babies, who are perfectly viable and now can, up until birth, be murdered. Because that’s what it is. The word is murdered. And for those thinking the Reform Party may be the answer, both Nigel Farage and Rupert Lowe were absent form the vote. Rupert I hear was busy getting his guns checked by the police or something along those lines.

And as for religious leaders, I am not aware of any public condemnation from the leaders of any of the major faiths. How disappointing.

And I’m worried that this isn’t just about the whole notion of "my body, my choice." I think there’s something far more sinister going on, something anti human. On one front, we’re seeing legalised euthanasia. Again, this is the murder of people, not just those suffering from terminal illness, but, if you look at Canada, even people with financial difficulties, debt, or mental health issues can now access legalised euthanasia. Murder, plain and simple. And this agenda is now creeping into the UK.

On the other front, we have the murder of our unborn children. This cannot simply be brushed off as reproductive freedom. I am concerned that this is part of something darker, depopulation, child sacrifice, even a modern day offering to Moloch and Baal. The parallels are chilling.

And where does it go? These aborted foetuses, I believe, just like with the recent changes around organ transplants, will be used by the pharmaceutical, cosmetic, and medical industries. In fact, they already are.

Pharmaceutical companies use foetal tissue from abortions for medical research and vaccine development. Vaccines such as rubella, chickenpox, and hepatitis A were developed using cell lines derived from aborted babies. Some COVID vaccines, such as AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson, used HEK 293, which stands for Human Embryonic Kidney 293, in their development and testing.

The cosmetic industry also uses foetal cells or tissues in research and development. While they claim the final products do not contain any actual foetal material, do you trust them? Neocutis, a Swiss company, admitted to using a foetal skin cell line derived from an abortion in the 1970s to develop an anti aging product. Again, they argue that it was used in research only, but I don’t buy that.

Tissue procurement itself is a murky area. There have been investigations, such as the Planned Parenthood controversy and undercover videos by Veritas, exposing conversations about the trafficking and sale of aborted foetal tissue. Legally, tissue cannot be sold for profit, but “reimbursement for costs” is permitted. Critics rightly argue that this is a massive loophole.

https://nypost.com/2024/08/08/us-news/undercover-video-allegedly-shows-planned-parenthood-scandal/

Did you know food companies also experiment on foetal tissue to enhance taste and flavours? Wonder why junk food is so tasty? Just look up the biotech company Senomyx, now owned by Firmenich, which has used the human embryonic kidney cell line called HEK-293.

As an orthopaedic surgeon, I want to take this further. I once attended a meeting in America and was introduced to DeNovo cartilage for transplant procedures. This is a treatment for arthritis where bits of cartilage are transplanted into damaged joints. What is DeNovo? It’s a particulated juvenile cartilage allograft. That means one millimetre cubed cartilage fragments containing live chondrocytes, the living cells within cartilage, typically sourced from donors aged newborn to 13 years old. Yes thats right, dead babies and children. They didn’t really talk about this in the talks, just praised how easy it was to apply in surgery and what great results the surgeons were getting. I was horrified.

Why use juvenile cartilage? Because it has up to 10 times more chondrocytes than adult cartilage and significantly greater regenerative potential. But how is this tissue obtained? The cartilage is harvested, scraped from the joints of babies and young children, then minced into fragments and glued onto defects in joints during surgery.

From 2007 to 2015 alone over 8,700 of these procedures have taken place, primarily for knee and ankle repair. I am sure that figure is much higher now. Lets just pause and remind ourselves, we’re talking about sourcing tissue from children. Are parents giving informed consent? Are grieving families aware of where their child’s body parts are going?

All in all, this looks like industrialised child sacrifice. A vast, perverted medical, pharmaceutical industrial complex harvesting the body parts of babies and children for profit. If this isn’t the clearest sign that we’ve sunk to the depths of moral depravity, I don’t know what is.

Have you heard about stem cell treatment and what promise it holds?

Yes folks thats also implicated in this dirty business.

Stem cell therapies are a rapidly advancing field in regenerative medicine. Apparently the science holds “enormous potential,” the ethical questions surrounding the sources of these cells are often overlooked. This summary breaks down how fetal parts and umbilical tissues are used in modern stem cell research and treatments.

1. Fetal Tissue and Stem Cells

Stem cells can be harvested from electively aborted fetuses, usually in the first or second trimester. These include:

Neural stem cells from fetal brains: used in experimental treatments for Parkinson’s disease, ALS, and spinal cord injuries.

Fetal liver cells : rich in hematopoietic stem cells used in blood and immune system research.

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) from fetal tissue: capable of becoming bone, muscle, cartilage, and more.

Several biotech firms have developed or tested therapies based on these fetal-derived cells, but this practice remains ethically and politically controversial due to its reliance on abortion.

2. Umbilical Cord Tissue and Blood

Umbilical tissue, collected after birth, is a non-controversial and increasingly common source of stem cells:

Cord blood contains hematopoietic stem cells used to treat leukemia, lymphoma, and immune deficiencies.

Wharton’s Jelly, found in the umbilical cord, is rich in MSCs used in inflammation control, tissue repair, and even some cosmetic applications.

Unlike fetal tissue, umbilical tissue is ethically accepted, as it is typically discarded unless donated or banked.

3. Ethical Considerations

Fetal tissue use raises concerns about consent, commodification, and the potential for incentivising abortion.

Umbilical tissue is largely uncontroversial but is subject to ethical debates around access, profit, and informed consent in private banking.

The quote "Show me the incentive and I will show you the outcome," attributed to Charlie Munger, perfectly captures the danger here. If the incentive is profit from aborted foetuses, then the outcome will inevitably be more abortions, more dead babies, and more body parts used in medicine and cosmetics. This is not a dystopian theory, it’s already happening.

Please, deregister yourself and your children from any organ donor list. And be cautious. If you ever find yourself discussing cartilage transplants or stem cell treatments with a surgeon, ask exactly what kind of tissue they plan to use.

What worries me, is that most people, desperate for a cure or treatment will overlook the ethical issues reagrding sourcing medical interventions derived from dead babies. But refusing such treatments is the only way we can stop this. If there is no demand, there will be no profit. Sadly the recent history of humanity has shown that many of us lack compassion and morality.

Now, let’s put some data behind this.

In 2022, there were 251,377 abortions in England and Wales, the highest number since records began. That’s a rate of 21.1 per 1,000 women aged 15 to 44!

In the United States, the CDC reported over 613,000 legal abortions in 2022. The Guttmacher Institute estimates that number was actually over 1 million in 2023 when including telemedicine abortions.

This is a problem of truly gigantic and horrific magnitude. And where are the voices defending those without a voice? In this so-called woke era, we hear endless talk about listening to minorities, the disadvantaged, and the persecuted, and about showing respect and dignity to others. But apparently, that compassion extends to everyone, except babies. I truly believe a society is judged by how it treats its young, its old, and its most vulnerable. And by that measure, we are failing miserably.

It is systemic, industrialised killing.

And it must stop.

Doc Malik

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

