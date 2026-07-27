Extra Livestream: Mark Passio on Satanism and the Satanic World - Thursday 30th July 7pm UK 2pm EST
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This Thursday: Live with Mark Passio
Episode 498 with Mark Passio is now live, where we discuss moral relativism, objective truth, and the definition of a right versus a wrongdoing. If you haven’t listened yet, start there, this is genuinely one of my favourite podcasts I’ve ever recorded, and that’s saying something with nearly 500 episodes behind me.
This Thursday, Mark joins me again, live, this time to go deep on Satanism and the satanic world he believes is operating all around us. This is a conversation you won’t want to miss.
The livestream is 7pm UK time, exclusively for paid subscribers. This isn’t just a chance to watch, it’s your opportunity to bring your own questions directly to Mark and myself, live, in real time. No other format gives you that kind of direct access to challenge, question or dig deeper into everything we cover.
If you’ve been on the fence about upgrading, this is the episode to do it for. Become a paid subscriber before Thursday and join us live.
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