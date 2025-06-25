SUPPORT DOC MALIK HONEST HEALTH

100% Supported By The People - Zero Corporate Sponsors - Zero paid Ads - 100% Working For The People

A powerful voice for freedom, truth, and fearless dialogue - born in the UK, heard worldwide

Enter the Mirror: Through Iranian Eyes

I know I will get some critcism for this post. It is designed to make you think differently. To challenge the narrative you have been fed for over 4 decades. It will make for uncomfortable reading.

To understand the Iranian psyche, you have to flip the world on its head. Step into their shoes. Now picture this:

Imagine a parallel universe where Iran is the world’s only global superpower.

It controls the banks, the media, the tech, the armies, and the narrative.

In particular, Israeli-Iranians, many of whom hold dual citizenship, occupy significant positions of power and influence across government, finance, media, and academia.

Now imagine being American in that world.

It’s the 1950s. Iran and Israel owned the American oil companies and drilling rights. The biggest was the Iranian-American Oil Company, which controlled vast reserves and production infrastructure.

Then RFK comes along and says, “Enough.” He nationalises the oil and tells Iran to get lost.

Iran is furious at this.

Its intelligence agency assassinates RFK and installs a puppet, the King of America, who bends the knee, hands over America’s resources, and sells out the people.

The middle class is hollowed out. But hey, you can wear miniskirts and watch pop stars on TV, so it's called freedom.

By the 1970s, the American people have had enough.

Protests erupt daily. Civil unrest spreads.

A full-blown revolution breaks out.

The people overthrow the puppet regime and install a Christian nationalist who refuses to play ball with Iran.

Iran panics. It funds a brutal ten-year war through a dictator in Mexico against America.

A million Americans die.

Then Iran shoots down a US passenger plane in the Gulf of Mexico.

Hundreds of civilians are killed. Iran doesn’t apologise.

Americans are furious. But it gets worse.

Iran places crushing sanctions on the US.

The economy collapses. People starve.

After the devastating Iranian proxy war between Mexico and America,

Iran gives the green light to Mexico to invade Guatemala. But as soon as it does, Iran condemns Mexico and, along with a coalition of African and Asian countries, launches a massive attack and “liberates” Guatemala.

Crippling sanctions are imposed.

Mexico’s oil is stolen.

A million Mexicans die.

Then, in 2001, with Israel’s help, Iran blows up its own buildings, killing thousands of its own citizens, using this false flag event to pin the blame on “Christian terrorists” from Europe and America.

An Iranian general, Wassem Chark, is quoted as saying that a military insider revealed Iran’s plan to invade and bomb seven countries: the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, and to finish off with America.

Iran invades Mexico directly, accusing it of hiding weapons of mass destruction.

There are none.

Mexico is shattered.

Christian extremists rise.

Warlords fight for power.

Iran seizes Mexico’s gold.

Millions of desperate Mexicans flee to Africa and Iran in search of safety and survival.

Then Iran invades Canada, claiming to hunt a terrorist it once trained and armed.

Canada is reduced to rubble. The War on Terror has just begun.

Iranian military bases pop up everywhere: Cuba, Puerto Rico, Greenland, the Bahamas.

In fact, Iran has over 100 military bases worldwide.

America is encircled. Yet Iran and its best friend Israel still call America the threat. A rogue state. A danger to the world.

Meanwhile, in America, millions march through the streets chanting “Death to Iran,” enraged by Iran’s hypocrisy, imperial overreach, and relentless meddling, both at home and across the world.

Even though America hasn’t invaded another country in 200 years,

Iran has been heavily involved in hundreds of foreign military actions, including formal wars, military interventions, covert missions, and peacekeeping operations, 469 interventions from 1798 to 2022, to be exact.

Iran then supports a coup in Australia, funding extremist Christians who massacre thousands of innocents and kill the Australian nationalist leader in a brutal fashion. Previously, Australia had free healthcare, no taxes, and was about to launch a gold-backed dollar. Its gold is plundered and Iran and its allies rejoice, having “liberated” Australia. Australia is sent back to the dark ages.

Iran then goes on to bomb and overthrow all the previously listed countries.

Iran and Israel fund Christian extremists in the UK who massacre Muslims, Jews, and ethnic minorities.

Most Christians are horrified at the Christian extremists now in power, it bears no resemblance to Christ’s teachings. These Christian extremists are backed by Iranian and Israeli intelligence agencies.

Iran welcomes the minorities it helped displace into its own country.

Meanwhile, Iran and Israel using their powerful NGOs and vast wealth, fund mass migration from the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Canada to Iran, Asia, and Africa.

All the while, Israel continues to bankroll Iran’s global dominance.

Only one country is left that resists Iran and Israel.

Only one is outside the global banking system,

outside the Bank of International Settlements:

The United States.

By now, Americans are building up their defences,

preparing for attack.

They develop nuclear technology despite sanctions.

They sell oil to the rest of the world.

They make it clear: they won’t build nuclear weapons.

But Israel isn’t happy.

Despite having nuclear bombs themselves, they demand America dismantle its nuclear capability.

Eventually, Israel bombs the US.

Naturally, America fights back.

Iran condemns America for defending itself, then joins in to finish the job.

Iran insists it is the light of the world.

Israel believes it is the chosen race and superior to the uncultured American people.

Together they declare: America must be overthrown, for peace.

And as American cities burn, Iranians ask in disbelief: Why do they hate us so much?

Iranian conservative and right-wing influencers complain about the influx of Christian migrants into their country and Asia on the whole, never pointing out their government’s role in the destabilisation and destruction of the Christian world.

Now Flip It Back

The United States is Iran.

Iran is the United States.

Israel is Israel.

Mexico is Iraq.

Canada is Afghanistan.

Guatemala is Kuwait.

Australia is Libya, and the UK is Syria.

Do you understand now?



Doc Malik

ps as I have commented below, this is simplistic, and that’s intentional. The goal isn’t to create a perfect cultural analogy, but to disrupt familiar narratives and provoke deeper reflection.

Too often, people are led to believe that hostility from countries like Iran is irrational or rooted purely in religion. This overlooks decades of covert interventions, economic exploitation, and regime change driven by intelligence agencies, globalist interests, and corporate agendas.

The piece is meant to flip the script, so that for a moment, people in the West might feel what it’s like to be on the receiving end of empire. It’s not about demonising one side or glorifying another. It's about restoring context, questioning double standards, and reminding us that most ordinary people, whether Iranian, American, or anyone else, want peace, not domination.

My Consultation Service

Book Your Consultation Here

Read what people have to say about the service -

What I Offer

In a world of rushed 7-minute consultations and endless referrals, I offer you something rare: time, context, and clear guidance.

As your health advocate, I can help you:

✅ Understand your diagnosis and decode medical jargon

✅ Decide who to see: GP, specialist, osteopath, physio, accupuntcurist, homeopath etc?

✅ Break down treatment plans in plain, easy to understand non jargon English

✅ Prepare for surgery, understand your risks, obtain true informed consent, and optimise yourself pre-op ✅ Recover from surgery, advise you how to heal faster and quicker and minimise post-op complications

✅ Manage chronic illness with lifestyle, mindset, and dietary changes

✅ Explore holistic options that complement conventional care

✅ Implement lifestyle changes like fasting, stress reduction, or movement

✅ Ask better questions, and get real answers

✅ Get an unbiased second opinion

Why This Matters

Informed patients make better decisions. But today, so many are left confused, rushed, and disempowered. They leave consultations with more questions than answers, unsure who to trust or where to turn next.

I’m here to change that.

I’m not offering diagnosis or treatment, I’m offering clarity, confidence, and conversation. I’ll walk beside you, explain what’s going on in your body, help you explore your options, and support you in taking back control of your health.

⚠️ A Quick Note

I’m no longer registered with the GMC. This means I don’t diagnose or treat medical conditions. My work is purely educational and advisory, designed to help you get the most out of the formal healthcare system — not replace it.

Ready to Take Control?

If you're navigating a health concern, preparing for a big decision, or simply want to feel more confident in your path forward, I’d love to support you.

🔗 Book Your Consultation Here

or visit my website https://docmalik.com/consultations/

Because it’s your body, your life, and your future.

Let’s make sure you’re informed and heard.

With clarity and care,

Love

Doc Malik

Why Reviews and Follows Matter

You’ve helped this podcast grow fast, and I can’t thank you enough! Every episode, we tackle the conversations others avoid, exposing truth, challenging narratives, and standing up for what matters.

But here’s the thing: following the podcast and leaving a 5-star review makes a massive difference. It helps:

✅ Boost Visibility – Podcasts with more follows and high ratings rank higher on platforms like Apple Podcasts and Spotify, making them easier for new listeners to discover.

✅ Support Independent Creators – This podcast is a passion project, not backed by corporations. Your support helps keep it growing.

✅ Attract More Guests & Opportunities – High engagement makes it easier to bring on bigger, more influential guests.

✅ Strengthen the Community – More listeners mean more discussions, shared learning, and a stronger movement.

✅ Encourage More Content – Your support fuels motivation to keep producing high-quality episodes and bonus content.

Leaving a 5-star review takes just 30 seconds, and following ensures you never miss an episode. Can I count on you to do both now?

Your support truly matters. Thank you for being part of this journey!

Doc Malik

Health - Freedom - Happiness

This Is How You Can Support The Doc Malik Show

Subscribe to my paid substack - click here

Subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here

Make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee

Regular coffee donation - click here

Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.

Your contribution will make a difference.

You can also GIFT a subscription to a friend or family member - click here

Affiliates

As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.

Heracles Wellness

Sauna is increasingly recognised as a powerful tool for detoxification, mental clarity, and overall wellbeing, and it’s something I personally value as part of a balanced, healthy life.

Heracles Wellness is a UK-based company and supporter of the show. They offer a fantastic range of beautifully crafted saunas and cold plunge systems, perfect for creating your own healing sanctuary at home.

Use the code DOCMALIK3 at checkout to get 3% off all products. Visit

https://heracleswellness.co.uk

Waterpure

We distill all our water for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and cooking. If you knew what was in tap water, so would you!

Use my code, www.waterpure.co.uk/docmalik and I get £20 for every distiller sold. CLICK HERE to visit website and view products. Just click the link and any purchase will be tagged to my affiliate code.

Make sure to put electrolytes back in your water. We use Hunter & Gather (see code below).

Hunter & Gather

Seed oils are inflammatory, toxic and nasty; eliminate them from your diet immediately.

If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website https://hunterandgatherfoods.com/?ref=DOCHG to see what they offer.

Use DOCHG to get 10% OFF your purchase (so buy a ton load)

I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).

MERCHANDISE

You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER

CHECK OUT MY MERCH STORE HERE

Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and help fight back against the evil bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents! (please)

To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!

Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.

And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x

I hope you enjoy this episode.

YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME

Much love Ahmad

Disclaimer

I Ahmad Malik: am a private civilian, protected by the Geneva Convention.

My substack, social media posts and podcasts are my personal experiences, observations and opinions. This information is for educational purposes only. Although I am a doctor, I am not your doctor, and I am not providing medical or legal advice to you or to the wider public. I am not licensed or registered with the GMC or any other licensing board.

The responsibility for the interpretation, due diligence and use of the information from my substack and my podcast lies with you, the viewer and/or listener. Please do your research, and use your discernment.

It is not my intention to harass, intimidate, offend, defame, conspire, blackmail, coerce or cause anxiety, alarm or distress to any man or woman, and the information presented here is done so with peaceful and honourable intentions.

Please remember to leave a nice review on Spotify or Apple podcast - Thank you x