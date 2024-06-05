HEALTH - LIBERTY - HAPPINESS
SUPPORT DOC MALIK
Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-listener supported publication. To support my work, and stick a finger in the eye of the bastards, upgrade to Paid and join the clan of freedom loving dissidents!
Am I wrong?
Doc Malik Honest Health is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Health - Liberty - Happiness
Support Doc Malik
To subscribe to my paid substack - click here
To subscribe to my paid Spotify episodes - click here
To make a one time donation - Buy me a Coffee
For a regular coffee donation - click here
Remember after my cancellation I am wholly reliant on you, my listeners and readers to carry on my work speaking out for YOU and YOUR families.
Your contribution will make a difference.
Affiliate
As the number of paid subscribers grows slowly and gradually, I’ve had to find other ways to augment my income. I am only recommending products that I and my family already use.
Hunter & Gather
If you want to pursue a keto or carnivore diet and avoid seed oils then I can’t recommend their products enough. Check out there website
https://hunterandgatherfoods.com
to see what they offer.
Use DOC15 to get 15% OFF your first purchase (so buy a ton load)
and DOC10 for 10% off all further purchases.
I get 10% on all sales, so please buy a lot (hee hee).
MERCHANDISE
You also have 10% off all my merch using the code - DOCMALIKSUPPORTER
To all the new subscribers welcome to the Clan!
Please make sure to check your emails download the Substack app so that you can join the chat function.
And oh yeah thank you for the coffee folks x
I hope you enjoy this episode.
YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL AND AWESOME
Much love Ahmad
Subscribed today because you I listen to you all the time and feel I need to support you in your bravery for speaking out 🙏
You're not wrong. So many lies and so much manipulation. Every day, more evidence of this and still nobody is held to account. The only person who can save you is yourself. Step up folks......